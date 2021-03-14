Oduzimanje jednocifrenog broja od dvocifrenog (45 - 8) (o)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ДРУГИ РАЗРЕД предмет: Математика назив предавања: Одузимање једноцифреног броја од двоцифреног (45 ‒ 8) (о) име предавача:...
За овај час је потребан следећи прибор - свеска, - бојице, - оловка и гумица
Да се подсетимо 57 ‒ 7 = 43 ‒ 3 = 29 ‒ 9 = 50 20 40
Одузимање једноцифреног броја од двоцифреног (45 ‒ 8)
Марко је имао 45 бомбона, брату је поклонио 8. Колико му је бомбона остало?
45 ‒ 8 = 5 + 3 45 ‒ (5 + 3) =(45 ‒ 5) 40 37 ‒ 3 = ‒ 3 =
34 ‒ 5 = 4 + 1 34 ‒ (4 + 1) = (34 ‒ 4) 30 29 ‒ 1 = ‒ 1 =
Краћи начин 45 ‒ 8 = 34 ‒ 5 = 5 + 3 (45 ‒ 5) 40 37 4 + 1 ‒ 3 = ‒ 3 = (34 ‒ 4) ‒ 1 = 30 ‒ 1 = 29
Најкраћи начин 45 ‒ 8 = 34 ‒ 5 = 5 + 3 37 4 + 1 29
1. Израчунај: 43 ‒ 9 = 61 ‒ 8 = 75 ‒ 6 = ‒ 6 = 40 ‒ 6 = 34 (43 ‒ 3) (61 ‒ 1) ‒ 7 = 60 ‒ 7 = 53 (75 ‒ 5)‒ 1 = 70 ‒ 1 = 69
2. Умањеник је број 72, а умањилац број 6. Израчунај разлику. 72 ‒ 6 =(72 ‒ 2) ‒ 4 = 70 ‒ 4 = 66
3. Број 23 умањи за највећи једноцифрени број. Израчунај разлику. 23 ‒ 9 =(23 ‒ 3) ‒ 6 = 20 ‒ 6 = 14
4. Стефан има 42 године, а Алекса 7 година. Колико година је Алекса млађи од Стефана? Одговор: Алекса је 35 година млађи о...
5. У једној кесици има 36 бомбона, а у другој за седам мање. Колико је бомбона у другој кесици? Одговор: У другој кесици ј...
ПРАВИЛА ИГРЕ Погледај написан израз, а затим нацртај облик у ком се налази тачно решење израза.
98 – 8 = 92 90 89
15 – 9 = 24 8 6
31 – 2 = 29 30 25
44 – 6 = 49 38 39
71 – 5 = 66 79 68
Домаћи задатак Израчунајте колико година сте млађи од маме или тате. Пример: Мама има ___ година, а ја имам ___ година. Ко...
×