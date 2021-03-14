Successfully reported this slideshow.
ДРУГИ РАЗРЕД предмет: Математика назив предавања: Замена места сабирака(обрада) име предавача: Снежана Паравиња Шкрбић
За овај час је потребан следећи прибор: - свеска, - бојице, - оловка и гумица.
Замена места сабирака
Да се подсетимо На игралишту су 3 девојчице и 2 дечака. Укупно их је петоро. Шта ће се десити када замене места? Да ли ће ...
3 + 2 = 5 3 + 2 = 2 + 3 Ако сабирцима замениш места, збир се неће променити. Та особина сабирања зове се замена места саби...
Примери: 6 + 34 = 40 34 + 6 = 40 6 + 34 = 34 + 6 7 + 74 = 81 74 + 7 = 81 7 + 74 = 74 + 7
1. Без рачунања упиши одговарајући број, тако да добијеш тачне једнакости. 21 + 13 = ___ + 21 ___ + 22 = 22 + 43 70 + 10 =...
2. Замени места сабирцима и израчунај збир. 71 + 9 = ___ + ___ = ___ 7 + 63 = ___ + ___ = ___ 12 + 54 = ___ + ___ = ___ 32...
3. Истом бојом обој поља са истим резултатима без рачунања. 74 + 11 11 + 74 55 + 18 18 + 55 28 + 35 35 + 28
4. Сања је имала 23 шнале. Од тетке је добила још 7. Колико Сања укупно има шнала? Задатак реши на два начина. 1. начин: _...
5. На слици пронађи сакривени број како би једнакост била тачна. 5 + 78 = __ + 5 8 + 39 = 39 + __ 25 + 9 = __ + 25 55 + 7 ...
Домаћи задатак Замени места сабирцима и израчунај збир. 3 + 68 = __ + __ = __ 14 + 27 = __ + __ = __ 25 + 38 = __ + __ = __
Zamena mesta sabiraka

Matematika, drugi razred, zamena mesta sabiraka, obrada

Education
Zamena mesta sabiraka

