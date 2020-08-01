Successfully reported this slideshow.
New National Education Policy 2020 Snehal A. Hire PGDM Student Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore
1.1. Self assessment by the student 2. Peer assessment 3. Teacher assessment 4. The NEP seeks to equip students passing ou...
What is the new 5+3+3+4 curricular structure Under the new system there will be four development stages Sr no Course Years...
What is the three language formula ….? The new NEP recommends that all students will learn three languages in their school...
Will be there any changes in board exam pattern?  Board exams will continue for 10th & 12th but the question papers will ...
What criteria will be followed for admission in higher education institute After grade 12, the National Testing Agency wil...
What changes have been made under UG courses? Under the new UG courses format. Options have been given below:  Include ce...
What does ‘multiple entry and exit’ for UG courses mean:  If a student chooses to exit from the degree at any point durin...
What does ‘multiple entry and exit’ for UG courses mean If a student chooses to exit from the degree at any point during ...
What is the minimum qualification needed for a Teacher under new NEP 2020?  The minimum qualification for teaching will b...
How will these reforms be implemented ? Since education is a concurrent subject. both the centre and the state governments...
National educational policy 2020 - Snehal Hire
