An overview of HACCP

  1. 1. HACCP • H- Hazard • A-Analysis • C-Critical • C-Control • P-Point
  2. 2. Products of HACCP
  3. 3. Definition HACCP is a systematic approach to identify, evaluate and control food safety hazards that are caused by biological, chemical or physical agents. These agents can cause illness if not controlled. In Simple words HACCP is ”food safety tool”
  4. 4. Its Objectives • To ensure that the food served to the guest is safe for human consumption. • Awareness to food handling techniques. • Understanding the fault and taking corrective measures • Better knowledge to food handlers for longer shelf life of cooked and raw food • This method also has other benefits of maintaining food quality and managing food cost
  5. 5. Its Beginning • A forerunner of HACCP was developed during World War II. • Jointly developed by Pilsbury Company and the NASA, to prevents astronauts from getting food poisoning. • Their goal was to produce 100% safe food.
  6. 6. The 7 Principles 1. Conduct hazard analysis 2. Determine CCP 3. Establish CCP limits 4. Establish a monitoring system 5. Establish corrective actions 6. Verify that the system works 7. Establish procedures for record keeping and documentation.

