Australian wildfire ppt

Map of Australia The red marks indicate the extreme fire spread and yellow ones are the minor
The Beginning • The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season, colloquially known as the Black Summer, began with several serious...
• An estimated one billion animals have been killed and some endangered species may be driven to extinction. At its peak, ...
•During the ensuing crisis, an air tanker and two helicopters crashed during firefighting operations, the air tanker crash...
Doctors Rescuing Animals
Images of pollution caused by fire
Australian Fire Compared To Others Fires
Economical Effect Of Wildfire
Presented by: Shivprasad Zori
school project

  1. 1. Map of Australia The red marks indicate the extreme fire spread and yellow ones are the minor
  2. 2. The Beginning • The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season, colloquially known as the Black Summer, began with several serious uncontrolled fires in June 2019. ... From September 2019 to March 2020, fires heavily impacted various regions of the state of New South Wales. • Burned area: Approximately 18,636,079 hecta... • Date(s): June 2019 – ongoing • Cause: Started fires: Lightning strikes; Accident; ... • Location: Australia (nationwide)
  3. 3. • An estimated one billion animals have been killed and some endangered species may be driven to extinction. At its peak, air quality dropped to hazardous levels. The cost of dealing with the bushfires is expected to exceed the A$4.4 billion of the 2009 Black Saturday fires, and tourism sector revenues fell below more than A$1 billion. By 7 January 2020, the smoke had moved approximately 11,000 kilometers (6,800 mi) across the South Pacific Ocean to Chile and Argentina. As of 2 January 2020, NASA estimated that 306 million tonnes (337 million short tons) of CO2 had been emitted. •From September 2019 to March 2020, fires heavily impacted various regions of the state of New South Wales. In eastern and north-eastern Victoria large areas of forest burnt out of control for four weeks before the fires emerged from the forests in late December. Multiple states of emergency were declared across New South Wales ,Victoria , and the Australian Capital Territory . •Reinforcements from all over Australia were called in to assist fighting the fires and relieve exhausted local crews in New South Wales. The Australian Defense Force was mobilized to provide air support to the firefighting effort and to provide manpower and logistical support. Firefighters, supplies and equipment from Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States, among others, helped fight the fires, especially in New South Wales.
  4. 4. •During the ensuing crisis, an air tanker and two helicopters crashed during firefighting operations, the air tanker crash resulting in the deaths of the three crew. Two fire trucks were caught in fatal incidents caused directly by fire conditions, killing three fire fighters. By 4 March 2020, all fires in New South Wales had been extinguished completely (to the point where there were no fires in the state for the first time since July), and the Victoria fires had all been contained. •There has been considerable debate regarding the underlying cause of the intensity and scale of the fires, including the role of fire management practices and climate change, which during the peak of the crisis attracted significant international attention. Politicians visiting fire impacted areas received negative responses, in particular Prime Minister Scott Morrison.An estimated A$500 million was donated by the public at large, international organizations, public figures and celebrities for victim relief and wildlife recovery. Convoys of donated food, clothing and livestock feed were sent to affected areas.
  5. 5. Doctors Rescuing Animals
  6. 6. Images of pollution caused by fire
  7. 7. Australian Fire Compared To Others Fires
  8. 8. Economical Effect Of Wildfire
  9. 9. Presented by: Shivprasad Zori

