Convolution and Residue Method in Inverse Z- Transform • Contents i. Crux of IZT ii. Convolution Theorem (With examples) i...
General Form for finding through Residue Contour: ƶ = r.ejƜ Contour Integration C is a counterclockwise closed contour in ...
Residue Method • Also known as Inverse Integral Method • The function should be rational; in form of p/q • Unique poles to...
• The poles {pn} are the roots of the denominator polynomial = 0. • The poles {pn} are assumed to be distinct (no two are ...
Convolution Theorem/Method • If Z-1{F (z)} = fn and Z-1{G(z)} = gn ; then -> We tend to use un and vn
• Special Thanks to Shri Shri Shri Alan Oppenheim
Convolution and Residue Method in Inverse Z Transform
References:
1) Gathered from various college/university notes
2) Allan Oppenheim

  1. 1. Convolution and Residue Method in Inverse Z- Transform • Contents i. Crux of IZT ii. Convolution Theorem (With examples) iii. Residue Method Integral Inversion (With examples)
  2. 2. General Form for finding through Residue Contour: ƶ = r.ejƜ Contour Integration C is a counterclockwise closed contour in the ROC of X(z) encircling the origin
  3. 3. Residue Method • Also known as Inverse Integral Method • The function should be rational; in form of p/q • Unique poles to be finite • Widely used in the analysis of quantization errors in discrete-time systems λk : pole (simple)
  4. 4. • The poles {pn} are the roots of the denominator polynomial = 0. • The poles {pn} are assumed to be distinct (no two are equal); • Repeated roots of polynomials don’t occur in real life unless forced to. • If X(z) is real, both poles and residues occur in complex conjugate pairs • In case of non-simple poles; (in order of >1) λk : pole OR
  5. 5. Convolution Theorem/Method • If Z-1{F (z)} = fn and Z-1{G(z)} = gn ; then -> We tend to use un and vn
  6. 6.
  7. 7. • Special Thanks to Shri Shri Shri Alan Oppenheim

