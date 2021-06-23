Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dandy-Walker Malformation: Classification and Management By: Dr. Shahnawaz Alam MCh-Neurosurgery
Terminology: • The Dandy-Walker continuum (DWC) is a spectrum of anomalies. • It includes Dandy-Walker malformation (DWM),...
 DWM is a generalized disorder of mesenchymal development that affects both the cerebellum and overlying meninges.  It c...
 Vermian hypoplasia (VH) is part of the DWC spectrum.  There is superior rotation of the vermis, increased tegmento-verm...
 Blake pouch cyst (BPC) is an ependyma-lined protrusion of the fourth ventricle through the foramen of Magendie into the ...
• Mega cisterna magna (MCM) is an enlarged retrocerebellar CSF collection (> 10 mm).  There is no mass effect on the cere...
Etiology: Embryology • The anterior membranous area (AMA) of the embryonic fourth ventricle fails to incorporate properly ...
• Therefore, the Dandy–Walker malformation and its variant may be thought of as malformations of the AMA and a persisting ...
Etiology and Genetics • Three main DWM causative genes have been identified: FOXC1 on chromosome 3q24 and the linked ZIC1 ...
Pathology Gross Pathology • The most striking gross findings in DWM are (1) an enlarged PF with (2) upward displacement of...
Clinical Issues: Epidemiology and Demographics • DWM is the most common congenital cerebellar malformation with an estimat...
Associated Abnormalities • Agenesis of the corpus callosum appears in most series. • Aqueductal stenosis can occur and can...
Associated Syndromes:  Cranio-cerebello-cardiac dysplasia (3C / Ritscher–Schinzel syndrome) • In this syndrome, the crani...
Other Imaging Findings: • The straight sinus, sinus confluence, and tentorial apex are elevated above the lambdoid suture ...
 Nelson et al. proposed that the nature of a posterior fossa cyst can be determined by the position of the fourth ventric...
Treatment • Some Dandy–Walker malformations are asymptomatic and need no treatment. • However, if there is symptomatic hyd...
• When planning treatment for a patient with Dandy-Walker malformation, it is essential to know the status of communicatio...
• The characteristic “keyhole” sign, indicating upward herniation of the cyst, can be seen on axial CT and MRI and the “sn...
• The surgeon must be cognizant, when planning to insert a catheter into the lateral ventricle via an occipital approach, ...
Treatment strategy for hydrocephalus with cystic dilation of fourth ventricle CPS, cystoperitoneal shunt; ETV, endoscopic ...
 Third ventriculostomy (open, stereotactic, and endoscopic) has been used as a treatment for the hydrocephalus associated...
Schematic diagram demonstrating the foramen of Monro and the surrounding structures. • The trajectory of the endoscope for...
 Endoscopic third ventriculostomy for rare causes of obstructive hydrocephalus by Yvonnee Mondrof et al.
VP-shunt Vs CP-shunt  Fischer and Carmel advocated placing the catheter in a lateral ventricle and not shunting the cyst ...
 Rather than initially shunting only the supratentorial ventricles or only the fourth ventricular cyst, Raimondi et al. a...
• In recent years, there has been renewed interest in open cyst fenestration.  Liu et al. Almeida et al. and Villavicenci...
• In patients with aqueductal stenosis, one alternative is to combine endoscopic third ventriculostomy with open cyst fene...
Outcome • Mortality in the Dandy–Walker malformation once ranged from 25 to 50%; however, improvements in anaesthesia and ...
 Gerstzen and Albright found no relationship between cerebellar volume (corrected for posterior fossa volume) and intelle...
• Prematurely born baby with diagnosis of Dandy-Walker malformation. • ETV was attempted at approximately age 4 weeks with...
References: • Youmans and Winn neurological surgery 7th edition • Ramamurthi & Tandon's textbook of neurosurgery 3rd editi...
