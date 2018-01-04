Buku peta minda tingkatan 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SAINS TINGKATAN 2
www.petaminda.com iii BAB 1, TINGKATAN 2 : DUNIA MELALUIDERIAKITA A. 5 DERIA.................................................
www.petaminda.com iv BAB 8, TINGKATAN 2 : SOKONGAN DANPERGERAKAN A. SISTEM SOKONGAN HAIWAN.................. 45 B. RANGKA ...
www.petaminda.com Gegendang telinga Permukaan lidahContoh Kaki Siku Tapak kaki Belakang tubuh Hujung jari Bibir Lidah Lehe...
www.petaminda.com Pahit Masam Masin Masam Masin Manis Otot Tengkorak Mengecut & mengembang untuk mengubah ketebalan kanta ...
www.petaminda.com Permukaan kornea yang tidak sekata Imej herot di retina  PEMBETULAN Kanta khas Imej tajam terbentuk di ...
www.petaminda.com Udara sejuk (lebih tumpat) Udara panas (kurang tumpat) Sinar cahaya membengkok menjauhi normal apabila b...
www.petaminda.com Penglihatan dengan kedua-dua belah mata pam vakum Bunyiloceng tidak boleh didengar Kain, papan lembut, ...
www.petaminda.com penanaman koklea Pembersihan tahi telinga Daun pokok semalu tertutup bila disentuh Daun pokok Venus and ...
www.petaminda.com KacangBiji Daging Ikan Telur Protein haiwan Protein Tumbuhan Jenis Tidak bekalkan tenaga Vitamin larut d...
www.petaminda.com Rangsang peristalsis Elak sembelit Jadikan tinja lembut Menyimpan banyak air Larutan glukosa Mendakan me...
www.petaminda.com Susunan nilai kalori: Lemak > karbohidrat > protein Dalam salur pencernaan oleh organ dan enzim Penghanc...
www.petaminda.com Hati kurang makan makan lebih Ikuti piramid makanan Elak kegemukan Elak penyakit: diabetes, darah tinggi...
www.petaminda.comPengumpulan organisma hidup dengan ciri yang sama peparu peparu anjinglaut badak air harimau bintang manu...
www.petaminda.com Sistem penyaringan semulajadi Penyimpanan air Hutan menyediakan... Tumbuhan mengambil karbon dioksida da...
www.petaminda.com Interaksi 2 organisma berlainanKulat & alga hidup bersama Contoh: Cacing pita Parasit pada hos dapat fae...
www.petaminda.com resapan racun perosak Bilangan organisma berkurang dari dasar ke puncak Pengeluar di dasar tumbuhan hija...
www.petaminda.com Pembakaran Pengaratan Pereputan Pernafasan d c b a Okigen dibebaskan oleh fotosintesis Oksigen digunakan...
www.petaminda.com Adakan tempat perlindungan haiwan Bau busuk Penyebaran penyakit Pengeluaran gas toksik Pencemaran darata...
www.petaminda.com Kepekatan air bergaram (mol l-1 ) water Angin bertiup Tiada angin Menyejat cepat Menyejat perlahan Suhu ...
www.petaminda.com Suhu rendah  Kadar keterlarutan rendah Saiz zarah kecil  Kadar keterlarutan tinggi Saiz zarah besar ...
www.petaminda.com Contoh: Natrium hidroksida & kalium hidroksida pekat Jika pekat Mengakis Asid dan alkali menunjukkan sif...
www.petaminda.com Mengandungi mineral untuk kesihatan Tidak mengandungi bahan terampai dan bahan terlarut yang toksik Baha...
www.petaminda.com Membunuh hidupan laut Kesedaran awam bagi mengawal pencemaran air Pendidikan Membina sistem kumbahan yan...
www.petaminda.com suction pump tekanan rendah  Bila pam sedutan ditekan, satu tekanan rendah terbentuk antara pam sedutan...
www.petaminda.com Daya (N) Pemanjangan (cm) Menghasilkan bunyi Memperlahankan gerakan, tenaga dibazirkan mengatasi geseran...
www.petaminda.com Menghasilkan tenaga elektrik Menjalankan mesin Menjalankan aktiviti harian Membolehkan objek berada di a...
www.petaminda.com usus Kulit melindungi otot Membesar bila tubuh membesar Tidak melindungi semua organ Invertebrata Darat ...
www.petaminda.com Pokok kertas Contoh Kelp (rumpai laut) Contoh Ros (mawar) Contoh Timun Kacang pi Labu Contoh Bakau Conto...
www.petaminda.com ladung Tapak yang berat (pusat graviti rendah) Ketinggian yang rendah Pusat graviti rendah Tapak berat...
www.petaminda.com Jadi, F1 x = F2 y = F3 z = 0.5 Nm Eksperimen menunjukkan bahawa: Momen ikut arah jam = Momen ikut lawan ...
www.petaminda.com Elakkan kehilangan nyawa dan harta Berhati-hati semasa menggunakannya Elakkan kemalangan semasa mengguna...
  1. 1. SAINS TINGKATAN 2
  2. 2. www.petaminda.com iii BAB 1, TINGKATAN 2 : DUNIA MELALUIDERIAKITA A. 5 DERIA............................................... 21 B. ORGAN DERIA DAN FUNGSI................. 21 C.MEKANISME RANGSANGAN HINGGA GERAK BALAS...................................... 21 D.DERIA SENTUH.................................... 21 E. DERIA BAU...........................................21 . F. DERIA RASA.........................................22 G. DERIA PENDENGARAN.........................22 H.DERIA PENGLIHATAN (1)....................... 22 I. DERIA PENGLIHATAN (2)....................... 23 J. KECACATAN PENGLIHATAN DAN PEMBETULAN....................................... 23 K. KECACATAN PENGLIHATAN LAIN DAN PEMBETULAN....................................... 23 L. CAHAYA DAN PENGLIHATAN (1)............ 24 M.CAHAYA DAN PENGLIHATAN (2)............ 24 N.HAD PENGLIHATAN............................... 25 O.JENIS PENGLIHATAN.............................25 P. BUNYI..................................................25 Q.KECACATAN PENDENGARAN.................26 R.HAD PENDENGARAN............................ 26 S. PENDENGARAN STEREOFONIC........... 26 T. GERAK BALAS TUMBUHAN......,............. 26 BAB 2, TINGKATAN 2 : NUTRISI A. 7 KELAS MAKANAN............................... 27 B. KARBOHIDRAT...................................... 27 C.PROTEIN.............................................. 27 D.LEMAK..................................................27 E. VITAMIN................................................27 F. GARAM MINERAL.................................. 28 G. SERAT.................................................. 28 H.AIR...................................................... 28 I. UJIAN MAKANAN.................................. 28 J. MAKANAN SEIMBANG............................ 29 K. KESAN KE ATAS KESIHATAN JIKA BERLEBIHAN DALAM ........................... 29 L. KESAN KE ATAS KESIHATAN JIKA KEKURANGAN DALAM.......................... 29 M.NILAI TENAGA MAKANAN...................... 29 N.SISTEM PENCERNAAN MANUSIA (1)...... 29 O.SISTEM PENCERNAAN MANUSIA (2).......30 P. HASIL PENCERNAAN............................ 30 Q.PENYERAPAN HASIL PENCERNAAN..... 30 R.PENYERAPAN SEMULA AIR DAN PENYAHTINJAAN.................................. 30 S. AMALAN PEMAKANAN SIHAT.................. 30 BAB 3, TINGKATAN 2 : BIOKEPELBAGAIAN A. BIOKEPELBAGAIAN............................... 31 B. PENGELASAN ORGANISMA................... 31 C.5 JENIS VERTEBRATA............................31 D.PENGELASAN TUMBUHAN.....................32 E. KEPENTINGAN BIOKEPELBAGAIAN.......32 F. MENGEKALKAN BIOKEPELBAGAIAN...... 32 BAB 4, TINGKATAN 2 : SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA HIDUPANDENGAN ALAM SEKITAR A. SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA ORGANISMA HIDUP.............................. 33 B. EKOSISTEM SEIMBANG......................... 33 C.INTERAKSI ANTARA ORGANISMA HIDUP.................................................. 33 D. KEPENTINGAN INTERAKSI ANTARA ORGANISMA HIDUP.............................. 34 E. KAWALAN BIOLOGI............................... 34 F. PENGHASIL, PENGGUNA, PENGURAI........................................... 34 G. SIRATAN MAKANAN...............................34 H. KESAN PERUBAHAN BILANGAN ORGANISMA DALAM NOMBOR PIRAMID................................ 35 I. FOTOSINTESIS..................................... 35 J. KITAR KARBON..................................... 35 K. KITAR OKSIGEN................................... 35 L. PEMULIHARAAN DAN PEMELIHARAAN ORGANISMA HIDUP.............................. 36 M.TINDAKAN UNTUK PEMULIHARAAN DAN PEMELIHARAAN....................................36 N.KEPENTINGAN PEMULIHARAAN DAN PEMELIHARAAN ORGANISMA HIDUP.... 36 O.PERANAN MANUSIA DALAM PENGEKALAN KESEIMBANGAN ALAM...........................36 BAB 5, TINGKATAN 2 : AIR DAN LARUTAN A. SIFAT FIZIKAL AIR.................................. 37 B. SIFAT FIZIKAL AIR YANG LAIN.................37 C. UJIAN KEHADIRAN AIR.......................... 37 D. KOMPOSISI AIR...................................... 37 E. PENYEJATAN AIR....................................37 F. APPLIKASI PENYEJATAN AIR................... 38 G. LARUTAN................................................ 38 H.JENIS LARUTSAN....................................38 I. BAHAN TERAMPAI................................... 38 J. KETERLARUTAN...................................... 38 K. AIR SEBAGAI PELARUT........................... 39 L. PELARUT ORGANIK.................................39 M.ASID DAN ALKALI................................... 39 N. PERANAN AIR DALAM SIFAT ASID DAN ALKALI....................................39 O. KEGUNAAN ASID DAN ALKALI................. 39 P. PENEUTRALAN....................................... 40 Q. APLIKASI PENEUTRALAN...................... 40 R. AIR: SUMBER DAN KOMPOSISI................40 S. PEMBERSIHAN AIR................................. 40 T. CIRI-CIRI AIR BERSIH............................ 40 U. SISTEM BEKALAN AIR............................. 41 V. PEMULIHARAAN AIR............................... 41 W. PEMELIHARAAN KUALITI AIR................. 41 BAB 6, TINGKATAN 2 : TEKANANUDARA A. TEKANAN UDARA................................... 42 B. FAKTOR MEMPENGARUHI TEKANAN UDARA................................... 42 C. PERALATAN MENGGUNAKAN PRINSIP TEKANAN UDARA....................................42 D. MENGGUNAKAN TEKANAN UDARA UNTUK MENYELESAIKAN MASALAH HARIAN....... 42 BAB 7, TINGKATAN 2 : DINAMIK A. DAYA....,,,,,,,,,,,.......................................43 B. KESAN DAYA.......................................... 43 C. JENIS DAYA............................................43 D. PENGUKURAN DAYA...............................43 E. APLIKASI DAYA GESERAN (1)...................43 F. APLIKASI DAYA GESERAN (2)...................44 G. APLIKASI KERJA..................................... 44 H. APLIKASI KUASA.................................... 44 I. KEPENTINGAN DAYA DALAM KEHIDUPAN............................................44 www.petaminda.com
  3. 3. www.petaminda.com iv BAB 8, TINGKATAN 2 : SOKONGAN DANPERGERAKAN A. SISTEM SOKONGAN HAIWAN.................. 45 B. RANGKA DALAM..................................... 45 C. PERBANDINGAN SISTEM SOKONGAN DALAM VERTEBRATA............................... 45 D. RANGKA HIDROSTATIK............................45 E. RANGKA LUAR....................................... 45 F. PERBANDINGAN SISTEM SOKONGAN DALAM INVERTEBRATA............................45 G. PENGELASAN TUMBUHAN.......................46 H. SISTEM SOKONGAN TUMBUHAN..............46 I. MENGHARGAI SISTEM SOKONGAN.......... 46 BAB 9, TINGKATAN 2 : KESTABILAN A. KESTABILAN........................................... 47 B. PUSAT GRAVITI....................................... 47 C. FAKTOR MEMPENGARUHI KESTABILAN........................................... 47 D. MENGHARGAI KEPENTINGAN KESTABILAN........................................... 47 E. APLIKASI PRINSIP KESTABILAN.............. 47 BAB 10, TINGKATAN 2 : MESIN RINGKAS A. MESIN.................................................... 48 B. TUAS......................................................48 C. KELAS TUAS........................................... 48 D. MOMEN DAYA..........................................48 E. MOMEN DALAM TUAS.............................. 49 F. MENGHARGAI MESIN.............................. 49 www.petaminda.com
  4. 4. www.petaminda.com Gegendang telinga Permukaan lidahContoh Kaki Siku Tapak kaki Belakang tubuh Hujung jari Bibir Lidah Leher Hidung Jarak antara reseptor Kedalaman reseptor Bergantung kepada.. Sangat peka di... Kurang peka di.. KEPEKAAN KULIT SuhuKesakitan Sentuhan Tekanan Organ terbesar Tekanan Bahagian tubuh yang bergerak balas KelenjarOtot Peka kepada rangsangan Struktur khas dalam organ MEKANISME RANGSANGAN HINGGAGERAK BALAS Deria: Pendengaran Cahaya Deria: Penglihatan Bunyi Bahan kimia dalam makanan TELINGA Deria: Rasa Bahan kimia dalam udara Jenis rangsangan Deria: Bau HIDUNG Kesakitan Haba Sejuk Jenis rangsangan Deria: Sentuhan Tubuh bergerak balas Mengesan perubahan persekitaran (rangsangan) 5 DERIA KULIT 5 ORGAN DERIA DAN FUNGSI C A 21 LIDAH MATA B RANGSANGAN impuls saraf RESEPTOR SARAF impuls saraf impuls saraf SARAF impuls saraf Contoh GERAK BALAS OTAK Mengesan perubahan dalam.. KULIT DERIA SENTUH Deria bau Deria rasa Rasa makanan memerlukan.. Semasa selesema, mukus berlebihan mengurangkan pengesanan bahan kimia dari udara Selepas bau yang berpanjangan, sel deria berhenti menghantar mesej Bahan kimia dalam udara (makanan, wangian, dll) Masuk ke dalam rongga hidung & larut dalam lapisan mukus Hidung Merangsang sel deria bau (reseptor) Menghantar mesej (impuls) ke otak melalui saraf Otak mentafsir & mengenalpasti bau Bau yang berkurang DERIA BAU Mengesan bau HIDUNG D E 4 3 2 5 1 1 2 3 1 3 2 1 a b a b a b a b b a b a b a c a b a b a b EFEKTOR 1 2 3 4 567 2 3 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 a b c ab 21 2 3 4 1 1 2 1 2 2 3 41 5 3 4 2 3 4 1 5 DUNIA MELALUI DERIA KITA (1 - 6) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 1 Jenis rangsangan Jenis rangsangan Jenis rangsangan Mentafsir Epidermis Mengesan kesakitan kecil Hampir dengan permukaan kulit Dalam lapisan epidermis Di bahagian dalam kulit (dekat lapisan lemak) Peka terhadap tekanan tinggi Mengesan persekitaran sejuk Dalam lapisan dermis Dalam lapisan dermis Mengesan persekitaran panas Bulu 2 Reseptor haba 2 1 1 2 Reseptor sejukc Mengesan tekanan kecil 1 Mengesan tekstur (kasar atau licin) Reseptor sentuhb Reseptor sakit a 1 2 3 Reseptor tekanane 2 1 Dermis Lapisan lemak 1 2 d
  5. 5. www.petaminda.com Pahit Masam Masin Masam Masin Manis Otot Tengkorak Mengecut & mengembang untuk mengubah ketebalan kanta Otot kuat Memegang kedudukan kanta Membawa impulssaraf ke otakKetebalan berubah untuk memfokus objekdekat ataujauh Memfokus cahaya bentuk imej di retina Lutsinar, cakera elastik Mengawal saizpupil Sambungan darikoroid Saiz berubah mengikut keamatan cahaya Bukaan untuk cahaya masuk Bendalir berair Mengekal bentuk mata Melengkung, lutsinar Bengkokkan cahaya(bias) keretina Membran nipis, lutsinar Melindung kornea Titikdi manasaraf optikkeluardari mata Tiadafotoreseptor Paling peka Hanyakunwujud Kesan imej Kun:kesanwarna dalam cahaya terang Batang:kesan warna kelabudalam cahaya malap Lapisan dalam Lapisan tengah Berwarnahitam; elakpantulan cahaya Legap & kuat Melindung & mengekalkan bentukmata Lapisan luarputih Struktur Dalam soket bertulang di tengkorak Dipegang oleh otot Bentuk sfera Peka terhadap cahaya Mengumpul bunyi Bentuk corong Tulang rawan &kulit Pahit Manis Masam Masin Struktur Pendengaran Imbangan Organ untuk TELINGA Hidung ditutup Mengalami selsema Kepekaan bau berkurang bila... Menggunakan deria rasa dan bau Mengesan perisa Bahan kimia dalam makanan larut dalam air liur Maklumat dihantar ke otak melalui saraf untuk mengenalkan rasa. Rangsang reseptor rasa di lidah Punyai tunas rasa atas permukaan LIDAH F Mengesan Rasa DERIA RASA Otak Saraf reseptor rasa stapes inkus maleus 3 tulang meningkatkangetaran hantarke Jendela Bujur Osikel Membran nipis Pindah getaranke koklea Membran nipis Bergetar bila terkenabunyi Cuping telinga Kesan 4 rasa utama Tiub panjang dengan bulu Hantarbunyi ke gegendang Salur telinga Tiub bergulung Mengandungi bendalirdan reseptor Mengesan getaran Tukarkepada impuls saraf Koklea Sambungkan telinga ke kerongkong Menyamakan tekananudara di gegendang Bersuduttepat antara satusama lain Mengesankedudukan &pergerakan kepala Mengimbangi tubuh Salur Separuh bulat Gentian saraf Hantar impulske otak Saraf auditori TELINGA LUAR TELINGA TENGAH TELINGA DALAM MATA 5 7 8 Bunyisampai ke telinga Cuping telinga mengumpulbunyi, menyalurkannyake salurtelinga Gelombang bunyibergerak melalui salur telinga Gegendang telinga bergetar Osikelmeningkatkan getaran 20 kaliganda; pindahkannyake Jendela Bujur 6 Jendela Bujur bergetar Bendalirdalam koklea bergetar  merangsang reseptor hasilkan impulssaraf Sarafauditori hantar impulske otakuntuk mentafsirbunyi Mengesan Bunyi DERIA PENDENGARAN DERIA PENGLIHATAN (1) Sklera Mengandungi salur darah; bekal nutrien & oksigen Koroid Retina Bintik kuning (fovea) Mempunyai fotoreseptor Konjunktiva Kornea Gelemair Pupil Iris Kanta Sel reseptor Tunas rasa Permukaan lidah Seperti jeli Antarakanta dan retina Kekalkan bentukmata Gelemaca Gentian kuat Ligamen penggantung GH Bintik buta Saraf optik 4 3 2 1 2 1 1 a b c a b a b a b a c d e a b 2 3 4 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 4 6 8 9 22 DUNIA MELALUI DERIA KITA (2 - 6) 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 21 3 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 3 4 2 1 2 1 a cb Otot silia Tiub Eustachio 7 Gegendang telinga 3 5 TINGKATAN 2, BAB 1 Jendela bujur
  6. 6. www.petaminda.com Permukaan kornea yang tidak sekata Imej herot di retina  PEMBETULAN Kanta khas Imej tajam terbentuk di retina Pembetulan: Pakai cermin dwifokalUsia tua  kanta jadi keras & kurang elastik otot silia kurang berfungsi Tidak boleh fokus objek dekat dan jauh PRESBIOPIA 25 29 45 56 Kurang sel kun di retina Tidak boleh membezakan antara merah dan hijau Tidak boleh dibetulkan kerana faktor keturunan RABUN WARNA Pembedahan Imej kabur dan herot Garis tegak dan mengufuk tidak fokus Pemukaan kornea yang tidak sekata Kanta cekung Imej tajam terbentuk di retina Tidak boleh fokus objek dekat Boleh lihat objek jauh dengan jelas Boleh lihat objek dekat dengan jelas Tidak boleh fokus objek jauh RABUN JAUH Proses: Akomodasi Oleh tindakan otot silia Ketebalan kanta berubah M emfokus objek Imej songsang sebagai tegak Warna Bentuk Jarak objek TerbalikSaiz lebih kecil daripada objek I Bagaimana kita melihat? DERIA PENGLIHATAN (2) Cahaya bergerak dari objek kornea gelemair kanta gelemaca Cahaya dibias (bengkok) dengan.. Pupil mengawal jumlah cahaya yang masuk Imej terbentuk di retina Fotoreseptor di retina hantar impuls saraf ke otak melalui saraf optik     Otak mentafsir   Cahaya dari objek jauh Kanta menjadi nipis   Cahaya dari objek dekat kanta menjadi tebal 1. Otot silia mengecut 2. Ligamen penggantung mengembang 1. Otot silia mengembang 2. Ligamen penggantung mengecut Kanta terlalu tebal Imej terbentuk di hadapan retina  PEMBETULAN KECACATAN PENGLIHATAN DAN PEMBETULAN Kanta cekung Imej tajam terbentuk di retina RABUN DEKAT ASTIGMATISME Penglihatan Pembetulan KECACATAN LAIN DAN PEMBETULAN Kanta terlalu nipis Imej tajam di belakang retina  PEMBETULAN Imej tajam terbentuk di retina Bola mata terlalu pendek Imej tajam di belakang retina PEMBETULAN Kanta cembung Imej tajam terbentuk di retina Punca Bola mata terlalu panjang Imej tajam di hadapan retina  PEMBETULAN J K 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 a c a b c ab c a b c a b c a b 21 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 4 5 6 a b a b a b a b a b a b a b a b a b a b a b a b a d b c a d b c 23 DUNIA MELALUI DERIA KITA (3 - 6) ab TINGKATAN 2, BAB 1 Kanta cembung Punca 2
  7. 7. www.petaminda.com Udara sejuk (lebih tumpat) Udara panas (kurang tumpat) Sinar cahaya membengkok menjauhi normal apabila bergerak dari udara sejuk (lebih tumpat) ke udara panas (kurang tumpat). Pemerhati melihat imej langit kelihatan seperti air 2 1 cermin Sinartuju Sinar pantulan  Pembentukan pelangi Sinar cahaya membengkok (bias) bila melepasi kanta dan membentk imej di retina.   Sinar cahaya membengkok menjauhi normal bila bergerak dari air (lebih tumpat) ke udara (kurang tumpat. Pemerhati melihat imej di atas objek yang sebenar Pembentukan imej dalam mata Fatamorgana Penyedut air kelihatan bengkok Objek kecil berwarna Pembengkokan cahaya apabila ia bergerak melalui satu medium ke medium lain. PEMBIASAN CAHAYA Membolehkan kita melihat objek di belakang dinding, bawah lantai atau luar bilik Menggunakan cermin cembung untuk penglihatan lebih luas bagi kenderaan yang datang. Cermin pada selekoh tajam Cermin cekung digunakan untuk melihat imej gigi yang dibesarkan Cermin gigi Digunakan dalam kapalselam Membolehkan kita melihat corak pelbagai warna Kaleidoskop Periskop APLIKASI PANTULAN CAHAYA Ia di pantulkan pada sudut yang sama Di sebelah yang berlawanan pada normal Bila cahaya jatuh pada satu sudut Cahaya jatuh di atas permukaan tidak rata Tersebar ke arah yang berlainan Pantulan bertaburBerkilat Cermin Logam berkilat Air Contoh Rata Licin Pemantul Baik Sinar cahaya yang terkena objek legap akan terpantul PANTULAN CAHAYA CAHAYA DAN PENGLIHATAN (1) Pantulancahaya normal  Cermin pertama Sinar cahaya dari objek Cermin kedua 2 cermin sendeng pada 45o  Sinar cahaya membengkok menjauhi normal bila bergerak dari air (lebih tumpat) ke udara (kurang tumpat). Pemerhati melihat imej ikan di atas ikan yang sebenar   Normal Sinar cahaya putih tersebar (terbias) kepada sinar cahaya berlainan warna apabila memasuki titisan air sinar tuju Normal udara kaca (lebih tumpat) sinar bias i r   sudut tuju sudut biasan  kaca (lebih tumpat) udara Sinar cahaya membengkok menjauhi normal bila bergerak dari medium yang lebih tumpat ke medium yang kurang tumpat. Sinar cahaya membengkok ke arah normal bila bergerak dari medium yang kurang tumpat ke medium yang lebih tumpat Normal  Sinar cahaya yang bergerak tegak ke dalam dan keluar dari medium TIDAK dibiaskan. titisan air (lebih tumpat) udara (kurang tumpat) Pantulan dalam berlaku dalam titisan air Sinar cahaya berwarna terbias apabila keluar dari titisan air membentuk pelangi L M 2 1 1 2 c a b d c a b d c a bd c a b d e 2 4 1 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 11 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 24 DUNIA MELALUI DERIA KITA (4 - 6) a c b TINGKATAN 2, BAB 1 CAHAYA DAN PENGLIHATAN (2) sudut tuju sudut pantulan cermin getah pengikat Sebab: Kelajuan cahaya adalah berlainan dalam medium yang berlainan ketumpatan. Ikan kelihatan dekat dengan permukaan air 1 Normal tiada biasan FENOMENA PEMBIASAN
  8. 8. www.petaminda.com Penglihatan dengan kedua-dua belah mata pam vakum Bunyiloceng tidak boleh didengar Kain, papan lembut, span Kayu, logam, batu Oleh permukaan lembut dan kasar Oleh permukaan keras dan licin PANTULAN BUNYI PENYERAPAN BUNYI Kelajuan bunyi: Dalam pepejal > dalam cecair > dalam gas TIDAK BOLEH bergerak melalui vakum pepejal cecair gas canang tali penala bunyi Satu bentuk tenaga HANYA guna satu mata di sebelah kepala Burung Ikan Arnab Kambing Binatang mangsa Lihat pemandangan 3-dimensi Menganggar jarak dengan tepat TIDAK BOLEH Boleh mengesan pemangsa dari sebarang sudut Harimau Burung hantu Serigala Bagi pemangsa Imej dalam mata kiri Imej dalam mata kanan Gabungan imej dalam 3 dimensi Kedua-dua mata di depan kepala Boleh menganggar kedudukan dan jarak objek dengan tepat Teropong jauh Teleskop Alat X-Ray Pengimbas Ultrabunyi Periskop Pengimejan Magnetik Resonan (MRI) Pengesan logam Mikroskop Kanta pembesar Melihat objek jauh Melihat objek seni Melihat objek terselindung ALAT OPTIK YANG MENGATASI HAD PENGLIHATAN Contoh Melihat situasi yang tidak benar Sebab: Gangguan impuls oleh benda atau keadaan di sekitar objek Otak tidak dapat mentafsir dengan tepat ILUSI OPTIK TIADA fotoreseptor Tidak boleh kesan imej Titik di mana saraf optik keluar dari bola mata Tiada fotoreseptor saraf optik Garisan merah kelihatan bengkok walaupun tidak. (a) (b) Garisan (a) kelihatan lebih panjang walaupun kedua-duanya sama panjang. Satu struktur kiub yang mustahil dihasilkan. Satu susunan dadu yang mustahil dilakukan. Titik di tengah bulatan kelihatan bergerak walaupun tidak. pertindihan   Bidang visual mata kanan   Bidang visual mata kiri PENGLIHATAN STEREOSKOPIK Bidang visual mata kanan Sedikit/Tiada pertindihan     Bidang visual mata kiri Bidang penglihatan luas BUNYI PENGLIHATAN MONOKULAR JENIS PENGLIHATAN DIHASILKAN OLEH GETARAN MEMERLUKAN MEDIUM N O P 3 2 2 1 4 3 2 5 1 Titik di mana objek tidak kelihatan BINTIK BUTA HAD PENGLIHATAN 1 a c d a b c a b d e b c c d a b e c a b c d a b e b a b langsir (kain) papan lembut span 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 5 2 3 4 1 5 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 2 1 31 2 4 25 DUNIA MELALUI DERIA KITA (5 - 6) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 1 Bintik buta a Dipanggil gema a c
  9. 9. www.petaminda.com penanaman koklea Pembersihan tahi telinga Daun pokok semalu tertutup bila disentuh Daun pokok Venus and Periuk kera tertutup bila tersentuh Guna sulur paut atau batang untuk membelit keliling sokongan Untuk mencari cahaya matahari bagi fotosintesis Tidak bergantung kepada arah rangsangan Gerak balas tumbuhan terhadap sentuhan bendaUntuk mencari cahaya matahari bagi fotosintesis Gerak balas tumbuhan terhadap cahaya Pucuk menunjukkan fototropisme positif; tumbuh ke atas Akar menunjukkan fototropisme negatif; tumbuh ke bawah Gerak balas tumbuhan terhadap graviti Akar menunjukkan geotropisme positif; tumbuh ke bawah Untuk menembusi ke bawah mencari air & memegang tumbuhan Gerak balas tumbuhan terhadap air Akar menunjukkan hidrotropisme positif Untuk mencari air dan mineral Gerak balas Nastik Hidrotropisme Geotropisme Fototropisme Tigmotropisme JENIS Pembesar suara untuk menyiarkan bunyi lebih jauh Stetoskop untuk mendengar degupan jantung pesakit Alat-bantu pendengaran untuk membesarkan bunyi bagi orang kurang pendengaran Gerak balas terhadap rangsangan dalam arah tertentu Berlaku perlahan Tropisme Positif: Bahagian tumbuhan bergerak ke arah rangsangan Tropisme Negatif: Bahagian tumbuhan bergerak menjauhi rangsangan GERAK BALAS TROPISME GERAK BALAS DALAM TUMBUHAN Kedudukan tepat sumber bunyi dapat ditentukan Telinga berdekatan dengan sumber bunyi mengesan lebih awal dari telinga yang satu lagi Otak mentafsir dan menentukan arah sumber bunyi Mekanisme Binatang mangsa boleh mengesan bunyi pemangsa dan melarikan diri Untuk kemandirian spesies Kelebihan Mendengar bunyi dengan dua telinga PENDENGARAN STEREOFONIK Tidak boleh mendengar bunyi yang jauh dan perlahan MENGATASI HAD PENDENGARAN Menurun dengan penuaan kerana gegendang semakin kurang elastik Tidak boleh mendengar frekuensi bunyi ultrasonik(>20,000Hz) Hanya kesan bunyi frekuensi antara 20Hz hingga 20,000 HzHAD PENDENGARAN MANUSIA Membaikpulih gegendang yang bocor Penggantian osikel yang bercantum Pembedahan Tahi telinga Diletak belakang telingaDitanam dalam telinga Alat-Bantu Pendengaran PEMBETULAN Proses penuaan Ketumbuhan Difteria & demam berdarah merosakkan koklea Sebabkan percantuman osikel, tidak boleh bergetar Kecacatan waktu lahir Penyumbatan tahi telinga Jangkitan telinga Kebocoran gegendang telinga Masalah Telinga Luar Pekak keseluruhan Pekak sebahagian Jenis Bunyi kuat merosakkan koklea Jangkitan Masalah telinga Dalam PEKAK KECACATAN PENDENGARAN normal bocor HAD PENDENGARAN ketumbuhan Piring petri A Piring petri B kapaslembab Akar tumbuhan tumbuh kebawah ke arah graviti. Akar tumbuh ke bawah ke arah air. Akar tumbuh ke atas ke arah kapas lembap. Bikar A Bikar Bagen pengering kapas lembab air a b Pucuktumbuhan tumbuh ke atas kerana cahaya datang dari atas a b Bikar B Pucuktumbuhan membengkokke arah lampu yang mengeluarkan cahaya. Bikar A Pokok semalu Sulurpautpadapokok petoladan timun cucumber petola timun Batangpokokkacang danKembang Pagimembelit pokoklain Pokok kacang Kembang Pagi Q R S T 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 2 c da b c d a b c a b c a ba b cd a b c d a b e 2 3 4 1 2 1 3 4 2 1 3 2 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 Venus fly trap Periuk kera a b ab 26 DUNIA MELALUI DERIA KITA (6 - 6) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 1 a b
  10. 10. www.petaminda.com KacangBiji Daging Ikan Telur Protein haiwan Protein Tumbuhan Jenis Tidak bekalkan tenaga Vitamin larut dalam air: B and C Vitamin larut dalam lemak: A, D, E, K Jenis Diperlukan dalam kuantiti kecil Untuk kesihatan dan pembesaran Sebatian organik Memanaskan badan Melindungi organ dalaman Pengangkutan vitamin A,D, E & K Sumber tenaga semasa kebuluran ekstrim Fungsi Minyak sayuran KacangMajerin Mentega Keju Daging Lemak haiwan Lemak tumbuhan Jenis Asid lemak + gliserol Bergabung membentuk pelbagai jenis lemak Molekul sub unit Asid amino Berpadu membentuk pelbagai jenis protein Molekul sub unit Karbon Hidrogen Oksigen Sebatian organik mengandungi.. Hemoglobin Antibodi Enzim Hormon Pembentukan Sumber tenaga semasa kebuluran ekstrim Pertumbuhan sel baru Pembaikan tisu rosak Fungsi Hidrogen Oksigen Karbon Sulfur Fosforus NitrogenSebatian organik mengandungi.. LEMAK PROTEIN VITAMIN C D E 3 2 1 4 3 2 14 3 2 1 a b c d e f a b a b c a b c a b ab a b c d ab c a b 2 34 1 2 3 1 23 1 Lemak Organ dalaman 5 2 3 1 2 1 Fungsi -Penglihatan malam -Kesihatan kulit -Bebaskan tenaga dari karbohidrat -Kesihatan sistem saraf -Kesihatan kulit -Pembentukan sel darah merah -Penyembuhan luka -Ketahanan terhadap penyakit -Kekuatan tulang dan gigi -Pelihara sistem pembiakan -Ketahanan penyakit -Bantu pembekuan darah Epidermis Dermis Sel lemak Glukosa Kanji Glikogen Selulosa Berpadu membentuk.. Molekul sub unit Karbohidrat Protein Lemak Vitamin Garam Mineral Serat Air 7 KELAS MAKANAN Serat Cth: Sayuran, buah-buahan Selulosa Cth: Hati, otot 'Kanji haiwan' Glikogen Disimpan sebagai lemak jika berlebihan Manis Larut dalam air Cth: Glukosa Gula Beras Gandum Bijiran Kanji Panaskan badan Bekal tenaga Fungsi Karbon HidrogenOksigen Sebatian organik mengandungi.. Jenis KARBOHIDRAT NUTRISI (1 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 2 A B 43 2 1 7 6 5 Sumber Lobak, hati, sayuran hijau Telur, susu, daging, yis, bijiran Buah-buahan dan sayuran Kulit dalam cahaya matahari, susu, telur, minyak ikan Minyak sayuran, kuning telur, gandum penuh, bijiran Dalam usus manusia, kuning telur, sayuran hijau Kesan kekurangan -Rabun malam -Kulit kering, bersisik -Beri-beri -Anemia -Skurvi (Pendarahan gusi) -Riket (kelemahan tulang & kereputan gigi) -Kemandulan -Masalah perdedaran darah -Masalah fungsi saraf & otot -Lambat pembekuan darah Vitamin A B C D E K 4 3 2 1 5 a b c a b c d a b a b 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 3 Sumber, Fungsi & Kesan Kekurangan 27
  11. 11. www.petaminda.com Rangsang peristalsis Elak sembelit Jadikan tinja lembut Menyimpan banyak air Larutan glukosa Mendakan merah bata terbentuk bila dipanaskan Larutan Benedict UJIAN IODIN UNTUK KANJI Larutan kanji Iodin Larutan kanji bertukar kepada biru gelap UJIAN MILLON UNTUK PROTEIN UJIAN AMPAIAN UNTUKLEMAK UJIAN BENEDICT UNTUK GLUKOSA Mengaturtepat suhu badan Larutkan bahan kimia untuk tindakbalas dalam tubuh Larutkan dan mengangkut makanan, gas, hormon dan bahan buangan Pembentukan mukus untuk kekalkan kelembapan sel Kekalkan bentuk dan sokongan tubuh Komponen utama sel dan bendalir tubuh(darah) 70% dari berat tubuh Tidak boleh dicerna Sumber, Fungsi, Kesan kekurangan Natrium Kalium Kalsium Ferum Iodin Fosforus Tidak membekal tenaga Diperlukan dalam kuantiti kecil Untuk pembesaran sihat, pembangunan tubuh Fungsi Buah-buahan Sayuran Bijiran Contoh Selulosa dari dinding sel tumbuhan Sebatian bukan organik Jenis AIR GARAM MINERAL UJIAN MAKANAN NUTRISI (2 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 2 Minyak masak Air Etanol goncang goncang Ampaian putih (mengandungi butiran kecil lemak) Sumber Keju, susu, telur, sayuran hijau Garam meja, keju, daging Daging, telur, sayuran hijau Makanan laut, garam beriodin Susu, telur, daging, keju, sayuran Daging, kacang, pisang Kesan kekurangan -Riket -Osteoporosis -Darah lambat beku -Kekejangan otot -Kekejangan otot -Anemia -Goiter (Beguk) -Riket -Lemah otot -Lemah otot -Kelumpuhan Fungsi -Kekuatan tulang & gigi -Pembekuan darah -Aktiviti saraf dan otot -Keseimbangan bendalir badan -Fungsi saraf -Pembentukan hemoglobin -Pembentukan hormon kelenjar tiroid -Kekuatan tulang dan gigi -Fungsi otot -Penyimpanan tenaga -Keseimbangan bendalir badan -Fungsi saraf -Aturan degupan jantung Reagen Millon Larutan albumin Mendakan putih terbentuk di reagen Millon ditambah Mendakan putih bertukar merah bila dipanaskan F GH I 3 2 1 2 1 3 2 1 3 2 1 4 b c d e a b c a b c a b a 2 3 1 SERAT selulosa Molekul air b c d e a f 28 Mineral Kalsium Natrium Ferum Iodin Fosforus Kalium
  12. 12. www.petaminda.com Susunan nilai kalori: Lemak > karbohidrat > protein Dalam salur pencernaan oleh organ dan enzim Penghancuran makanan dengan pengunyahan Bahan yang meningkatkan kadar tindakbalas kimia dalam tubuh Enzim Gangguan pertumbuhan badan Melalui Pergerakan makanan dari esofagus Dengan pengecutan dan pengenduran otot salur pencernaan PeristalsisHati Pankreas Organ enzim pencernaan Duodenum Mulut Esofagus Perut Usus kecil Usus besar Dubur Salur pencernaan Molekul besar/ kompleks dipecahkan.. kepada molekul ringkas diserap oleh badan Proses percernaan Makanan Nilai kalori (kJ g-1 ) Karbohidrat 17 Protein 18 Lemak 39 1 kal = 4.2 Joules (J) Juga dipanggil nilai kalori UNIT: Kalori(kal) atau Joule(J) Jumlah tenaga dikeluarkan dari 1 gram makanan yang dibakar selengkapnya Mineral: Rujuk cabang Utama F Vitamin: Rujuk cabang Utama E Sembelit Kwasyiorkor Marasmus Serat Vitamin & Mineral Protein Karbohidrat & Lemak KESAN KEATAS KESIHATAN BILA KEKURANGAN.. Tekanan darah tinggi Bertukar jadi lemak Diabetes Kereputan gigi Diabetes Beban kepada hati Beban kepada ginjal Diurai menjadi urea Protein Karbohidrat Gula Tekanan darah tinggi Sakit jantung Terenap di vena dan arteriLemak Beri kesan ke atas kesihatan Menimbulkan penyakit Kelebihan atau kekurangan makanan Penduduk di iklim sejuk memerlukan lebih tenaga daripada di iklim panas Pemulihan penyakit memerlukan lebih protein Aktiviti fizikal keras memerlukan makanan yang lebih Buruh perlukan lebih tenaga daripada pekerja pejabat Individu bersaiz besar perlukan lebih tenaga daripada yang kecil Lelaki perlukan lebih tenaga daripada wanita Remaja memerlukan lebih protein Faktor Mempengaruhi Gizi Seimbang Mengandungi kesemua 7 kelas makanan dalam nisbah dan kuantiti yang perlu untuk tubuh GIZI SEIMBANG KESAN KEATAS KESIHATAN BILA BERLEBIHAN.. NILAI TENAGA MAKANAN SISTEM PENCERNAAN MANUSIA (1) NUTRISI (3 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 2 Umur Jantina Saiz Pekerjaan Aktiviti fizikal Keadaan kesihatan Iklim L K J 21 b c d e a f g M N Merembes 2 1 3 4 2 1 3 4 2 1 3 4 5 2 1 3 4 5 b a b c d a b a b c a bc a b a a b a a b c a b a b c a d e f g b a b a 29 Kegemukan Pencernaan fizikal Pencernaan kimia
  13. 13. www.petaminda.com Hati kurang makan makan lebih Ikuti piramid makanan Elak kegemukan Elak penyakit: diabetes, darah tinggi, strok Elak makanan tak berkhasiat Manusia tidak punyai enzim untuk mencerna selulosa Dari lemak Dari protein Dari kabohidrat Hempedu dari pundi hempedu (hati) 1 Jus pankreas dari pankreas 2 dibentuk oleh hati disimpan dalam pundi hempedu cecair hijau Pelbagaikan jenis makanan Tidak terpengaruh dengan iklan makanan Baca label makanan Ambil makanan berkhasiatMakan sederhanaKurang minum air Kurang makan serat SembelitVitamin Mineral Air Makanan taktercerna disimpan sementara di usus besar Dalam usus kecil yang panjang PENYERAPAN SEMULA AIR DAN PENYAHTINJAAN Ke jantung  bahagian lain tubuh Nutrien terserap dihantar ke hati Untuk menambah kadar resapan Unjuran halus untuk menambah luas permukaaan Pada permukaan sebelah dalam usus kecil Melalui dinding sebelah dalam usus kecil PENYERAPAN HASIL PENCERNAAN Bentuk 'kimus' (makanan separa pepejal) Selulosa taktercerna (serat) Glukosa Asid amino Asid lemak + gliserol HASIL AKHIR PENCERNAAN Lipase: Lemak Asid lemak + gliserol Protease: Polypeptida  asid amino Maltase: Maltosa glukosa Fungsi MaltaseProtease Lipase Jus ususRembesan Lipase: Lemak  Asid lemak + gliserol Amilase: Kanji mentah  maltosa Protease: Protein  polypeptida Fungsi Uraikan protein kepada pepton (polypeptida) Protease Hentikan tindakan amilase Aktifkan protease Medium berasid untuk protease Bunuh bakteria Asid hidroklorik Protease Asid hidroklorik Jus Gastrik bolus Gerakkan makanan dari mulut ke perut Proses: PeristalsisFungsi Tiada Rembesan Mengunyah makanan Kanji  maltosa (gula) amilase Fungsi SISTEM PENCERNAAN MANUSIA (2) NUTRISI (4 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 2 Rembesan Fungsi Esofagus Perut Usus kecil Terima rembesan Duodenum Pankreas Hati Pundi hempedu Vilus Kelenjar liur Makanan tercerna masuk ke dalam kapilari darah dengan penyerapan vilus berdinding nipis usus besar Penyerapan semula.. Najis dikeluarkan dengan penyahtinjaan melalui dubur Usus besar dubur 1 4 5P O Q R S 2 1 3 4 2 1 1 4 b a b a b a b a b a b a 2 1 2 1 3 1 1 2 1 3 2 1 3 2 1 3 4 2 1 3 2 1 a b cd a b c 2 1 hempedu a b c 30 b Air liur Dari kelenjar liur Terdiri daripada: a. amilase b. air c. mukus Rembesan2 3 1 Mulut a ab a 1 21 5 2 3 AMALAN PEMAKANAN SIHAT 1 2 3 Larutan glukosa + ampaian kanji LepasEksperimen Ujian Benedict: positif Ujian Iodin: negatif Hanya molekul glukosa (lebih kecil) menyerap keluar dari tiub Visking Air suling 1 2 3 4 hati salur pencernaan jantung kepala + tangan kaki Tiub visking
  14. 14. www.petaminda.comPengumpulan organisma hidup dengan ciri yang sama peparu peparu anjinglaut badak air harimau bintang manusia ikan lumba-lumba lembu tikus itik merpati angsa kuang jerung salmonbelut ular biawak buaya penyu kodok salamander bengkarung air insang Mempunyai bulu pelepah Hidup di darat Mulut berparuh Bernafas dengan peparu Berkepak Berdarah panas Persenyawaan dalam Bertelur Contoh Contoh Bertelur Persenyawaan luar Berdarah sejuk Bernafas dengan insang Sisik berlendir Hidup dalam air tawar dan masin Contoh Susu dari kelenjar mamari Contoh Contoh Platipus Tenggiling berduri Ikan lumba-lumba Paus Mamalia air Mamalia yang bertelur Hidup di darat & air Bersisik kering & keras Bernafas dengan peparu Berdarah sejuk Persenyawaan dalam Kebanyakannya bertelur cacing tanah Kecuali Kebanyakan hidup di darat Berdarah panas Melahirkan anak Bernafas dengan peparu Persenyawaan dalam Ada bulu atau rambut Telinga bercuping MAMALIA Bertelur Berdarah sejuk Pensenyawaan luar Hidup di darat dan air Berkulit lembap Bernafas melalui insang(anak) and peparu(dewasa) manusia buaya ayam kumbang udangsiput IKAN BURUNG REPTILIA Contoh Contoh 5 JENIS VERTEBRATA Sistem saraf kompleks Tubuh disokong oleh rangka dalaman bertulang Mempunyai tulang belakang Rangka luar yang keras Bendalir tubuh Tubuh disokong oleh.. Sistem saraf ringkas Tiada tulang belakang 90 % daripada spesies haiwan Tumbuhan Kulat Bakteria Organisma ringkas PENGELASAN HAIWAN Kewujudan pelbagai spesies organisma yang berlainan Di bumi BIODKEPELBAGAIAN Haiwan 5 kelas utama PENGELASAN ORGANISMA 21 kelenjar mamari air darat tubuh sejuk peparu peparu C B A 21 3 4 2 1 3 5 b c d e a b a b c d e a f g h i j b c de a f g b c d e a f g b c d e a f g b c d e a f g h i 2 3 4 1 5 2 3 4 1 2 1 a b 31 c d b a a c b a b a b27 34 1 6 5 permukaan panas AMFIBIA 2 3 4 1 2 31 2 31 2 3 4 1 BIOKEPELBAGAIAN (1 - 2) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 3 Ke dalam kelas yang sama 3 Vertebrata Invertebrata
  15. 15. www.petaminda.com Sistem penyaringan semulajadi Penyimpanan air Hutan menyediakan... Tumbuhan mengambil karbon dioksida dari udara dan mengeluarkan oksigen (Fotosintesis) Kuinin Ginseng Herba lain biji benih Pokok Kasuarina Pokok pain Buat makanan sendiri Biji benih dalam kun Contoh Tumbuhan kecil & lembut Ada akar, batang & daun Kawasan lembap Ada akar, batang & daun Buat makanan sendiri Membiak dengan spora Membiak melalui spora Kawasan lembap Punyai akar, batang dan daun Buat makanan sendiri Fitoplankton Rumpai laut Contoh Di daratan /dalam air TIADA akar, batang, daun Ada klorofil Cendawan Ragi Kulapuk Contoh Tidak boleh membuat makanan Kawasan lembap Sistem akar yang ringkas Tiada daun Parasit atau saprofit Mengawal dan mengurus habitat Gunakan haiwan, tumbuhan, tanah dan air secara bijak Melindungi spesies terancam Mendidik kesedaran masyarakat MENGEKALKAN KEBIOPELBAGAIAN MELALUI.. Rambutan Keembong Getah Durian Rumput PadiJagung Tebu Contoh Contoh 2 kotiledon Biji 2,4 or 5 pusaran Berkayu Lembut Akar tunjang Urat jejala Daun AkarBatang Bunga Dikotiledon 3 pusaran Tak berkayu Lembut Akar rerambut Urat selari 1 kotiledon Biji Daun Akar Batang Bunga Monokotiledon TUMBUHAN BERBUNGA 1 2 Kulat Alga Paku- pakis Lumut Konifer TUMBUHAN TAKBERBUNGA PENGELASAN TUMBUHAND 42 1 3 2 1 4 2 3 5 b c e a b a 2 3 4 1 6 5 2 34 1 6 5 Sumber ubatan Sumber air bersih Sumber udara 32 Daging Telur Madu SayuranBuah Minyak sayuran Bijirin Kopi Susu Susu getah Bulu Kapas Kulit Kayu 1 Sumber makanan KEPENTINGAN BIOKEPELBAGAIAN Sumber bahan F 2 3 4 1 6 5 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 5 2 3 4 1 E a b c def g h i ab c d e a b c a b c a c b a b a b a c d b a c d b BIOKEPELBAGAIAN (2 - 2) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 3 klorofil Oksigen Glukosa Air Karbon dioksida Cahaya matahari a a a b a a a aa b a
  16. 16. www.petaminda.com Interaksi 2 organisma berlainanKulat & alga hidup bersama Contoh: Cacing pita Parasit pada hos dapat faedah makanan & tempat tinggal Hos kerugian dengan kehilangan nutrien Interaksi 2 organisma berlainan Kulat (sediakantempat berlindung) Alga hijau (hasilkanmakanan) Liken Contoh: Ikan remora melekat di bawah jerung untuk memakan lebihan makanan jerung Jerung (hos) Kedua-dua dapat faedah Satu organisma dapat faedah Satu lagi organisma (hos) tidak dapat faedah atau kerugian Interaksi 2 organisma berlainan KomensalismeMutualisme Parasitisme Persaingan antara spesies yang berlainan Persaingan antara spesies yang sama Persaingan Intra-spesifik Persaingan Inter-spesifik Pasangan Tempat perlindungan Ruang MakananAir Haiwan bersaing untuk.. Guna cahaya matahari & karbon dioksida Mineral (nutrien) diambil semula oleh tumbuhan Menguraikan organisma mati kepada mineral Dapat makanan & oksigen daripada tumbuhan Bekal oksigen kepada haiwan Pengurai Pengguna Nutrien cahaya matahari air mati dan diuraikan oleh mikroorganisma       menyediakan menyediakan beluncas semut burung   karbon dioksida   Haiwan Mikroorganisma Pengeluar Tumbuhan Nutrien Cahaya Air Ruang Tumbuhan bersaing untuk... Helang (pemangsa) & ikan (mangsa) Ular (pemangsa) & tikus (mangsa) Contoh Haiwan menangkap dan memakan haiwan lain Mangsa- pemangsa Persaingan Simbiosis INTERAKSI ANTARA ORGANISMA HIDUP Contoh Saling bersandaran antara.. ..hidupan dan bukan hidupan EKOSISTEM YANG SEIMBANG Beberapa komuniti berlainan Berinteraksi antara satu sama lain dan dengan persekitaran dalam suatu habitat Beberapa jenis populasi Berinteraksi antara satu sama lain dalam satu habitat Kumpulan organisma sama spesies tinggal dalam satu habitat Tempat di mana organisma tinggal dan membiak Kumpulan organisma yang sama Membiak sesama sendiri Spesies Habitat Populasi Komuniti Ekosistem SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA ORGANISMA HIDUP 21 B A Sawah padi (ekosistem) Komponen hidupan (komuniti) Komponen bukan hidupan Komuniti tumbuhan Komuniti haiwan Populasi 2 (rumput) Populasi 1 (pokokpadi) Populasi 1 (beluncas) Populasi 2 (ular) Populasi 3 (burung) Tanah Udara Air Mineral Penyedut terlekat pada hos C Tempat tinggal Makanan Makanan 4 3 5 6 5 2 1 3 2 1 4 3a b a b c a b a b a b c a b a b a b c c a b c ab 3 2 4 4 2 1 3 2 1 3 c a b d 4 2 1 3 4 2 1 3 5 1 1 33 2 1 SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA HIDUPAN DENGAN ALAM SEKITAR (1 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 4 1 Dubuk dan singa bersaing untuk makanan
  17. 17. www.petaminda.com resapan racun perosak Bilangan organisma berkurang dari dasar ke puncak Pengeluar di dasar tumbuhan hijau Pengguna primer (Herbivor) Pengguna skunder (Karnivor atau omnivor) Pengguna tertier (Karnivor besar) burung helang siput/cacing  Saiz/jisim organisma bertambah dari dasar ke puncak  Alirantenaga = tenaga dibebas ke persekitaran (sebagai haba) Satu haiwan boleh memakan banyak jenis makanan Satu haiwan boleh dimakan oleh lebih daripada satu jenis haiwan lain Gabungan banyak rantai makanan dikaitkan bersama Menunjukkan bilangan organisma dalam satu rantai makanan    padi belalang katak ular Aliran tenaga dalam bentuk pemakanan Rantai makanan Herbivor: Makan tumbuhan saja Karnivor: Makan haiwan saja Omnivor : Makan tumbuhan dan haiwan Jenis haiwan Haiwan yang makan tumbuhan atau haiwan lain SIRATAN MAKANAN Bakteria Kulat Menguraikan tumbuhan dan haiwan mati Kepada bahan ringkas, diambil semula oleh tumbuhan Contoh Karnivor Makan pengguna skunder Pengguna tertier Karnivor/ Omnivor Makan pengguna primer Pengguna skunder HerbivorPengguna primer Pengurai Tumbuhan hijau Membuat makanan sendiri Pengeluar Pengguna PENGELUAR, PENGGUNA, PENGURAI Burung hantu menggantikan ular sebagai agen pengawal kerana ular mudaratkan pekerja ladang Salah tadbir - agen pengawal menjadi perosak Keburukan Tidak mencemar Selamat, tidak memudaratkan manusia Kelebihan Lalat Ichneumon untuk mengawal populasi beluncas kupu- kupu Artona Burung hantu atau ular untuk mengawal populasi tikus di ladang sawit Contoh Menyebabkan ketahanan haiwan perosak Menyebabkan pencemaran Menggantikan racun perosak yang... Menggunakan hubungan pemangsa-mangsa untuk mengawal haiwan perosak KAWALAN BIOLOGI Ekosistem yang seimbang dikekalkan Kaedah semujadi untuk mengawal populasi Organisma yang lebih kuat dan menyesuaikan diri akan menguasai habitat, yang lain akan mati Bila populasi terlalu besar, organisma bersaing untuk terus hidup KEPENTINGAN INTERAKSI ANTARA ORGANISMA HIDUP E D lapisan air Lalat Ichneumon Beluncas Artona X Tenaga daripada matahari bertukar menjadi tenaga kimia dalam tumbuhan Tenagadibebas ke persekitaranbila berpindah daripadasatu peringkatke peringkat lain F G    Pengeluar Pengguna primer Pengguna skunder Pengguna tertier  Pengurai bakteria kulat Bahan ringkas (nitrat )   Diserap oleh pokok kelapa sawit tikus belalang beluncas ular burung hantu burung helang 4 32 1 4 3 2 1 5 a b a b a b 4 3 2 1 5 a b c d e a b ab 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 c ab a b 1 1 2 2 1 a b 34 Makan tumbuhan saja 2 Piramid Nombor SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA HIDUPAN DENGAN ALAM SEKITAR (2 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 4 (makanan) cahaya matahari karbon dioksida air oksigen glukosa Contoh
  18. 18. www.petaminda.com Pembakaran Pengaratan Pereputan Pernafasan d c b a Okigen dibebaskan oleh fotosintesis Oksigen digunakan untuk.. Kandungan karbon oksigen sentiasa 21% Pengitaran unsur oksigen Melalui penyerapan dan pembebasan unsur oksigen di bumi KITAR OKSIGEN 3 2 1 4 5 O2 Pernafasan CO2 Pereputan Pengaratan             Karbon dioksida digunakan dalam fotosintesis Pembakaran Pereputan Pernafasan Karbon kembali ke atmosfera dengan.. Kandungan karbon dioksida sentiasa 0.04% Pengitaran unsur karbon Melalui penyerapan dan pembebasan unsur karbon di bumi KITAR KARBON etanoldidih daun(dilipat) airpanas Didihkan daun hijau dalam etanol untuk menyingkirkan klorofil sebagai sumber tenaga Oksigen dibebas melalui stomata di daun Masuk melalui akar rerambut Cahaya matahari Pigmen hijau Menyerap cahaya matahari Klorofil Karbon dioksida Air Glukosa disimpan di bahagian lain tumbuhan sebagai kanjiSatu proses di mana tumbuhan hijau... membuat makanan (glukosa) & oksigen Gunakan Siratan makanan jadi tidak seimbang Bila satu populasi dalam rantai makanan berkurang atau pupus, bilangan organisama lain akan terkesan H masuk melalui stomata di daun Bahagian hijau daun beraneka warna, mengandungi klorofil  Fotosintesis berlaku  Kanji terbentuk Bahagiandaun bukan hijau,  Tiada klorofil  Tiada fotosintesis  Tiada kanji terbentuk J K Pembakaran oleh bahanapi Respirasi oleh haiwan, manusia dan tumbuhan Fotosintesis oleh tumbuhan Dimakan oleh haiwan Penguraian organisma mati Pemfosilan bahanapi fosil 3 1 10 1000 100, 000 1 Jika ular keluar dari kawasan rumput Helang akan tinggalkan komuniti untuk mencari makanan di tempat lain b a Bilangan tikus akan bertambah c 10,000 50, 000 dan berkurang Bilangan pokok padi akan berkurang d Tikus akan meninggalkan komuniti atau mati kebulurane 2 a c d e b 3 2 1 Bahagiandaun tidakditutup, terdedahkepada cahayamatahari  Fotosintesis berlaku  Kanji terbentuk Kertashitam menghalang cahayamatahari  Tiada fotosintesis  Tiada kanji terbentuk Larutan kalium hidroksida a b c d b Warna biru gelap menunjukkan kehadiran kanji Lepas dibilas air, uji kehadiran kanji dengan larutan iodin Ujian Kanji Experimen a 4 FOTOSINTESIS I a b c d 2 1 larutan iodin 1 2 1 23 2 1 4 5 c b a 2 1 Larutan kalium hidroksida menyerap karbon dioksida  Karbon dioksida tiada dalam balang  Tiada fotosintesis  Tiada kanji terbentuk Karbon dioksida hadirdi luar balang  Fotosintesis berlaku  Kanji terbentuk 2 1 Fotosintesis Fotosintesis Pernafasan mikroorganisma Pembakaran SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA HIDUPAN DENGAN ALAM SEKITAR (3 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 4 KESANPERUBAHAN BILANGAN ORGANISMA DALAM PIRAMID NOMBOR Pernafasan Klorofil 35 FOTOSINTESIS (makanan) cahaya matahari karbon dioksida air oksigen glukosa
  19. 19. www.petaminda.com Adakan tempat perlindungan haiwan Bau busuk Penyebaran penyakit Pengeluaran gas toksik Pencemaran daratan dan air Kurangkan penggunaan, guna semula, kitar semula Pengurusan pembuangan sisa pepejal yang cekap Pertambahan haiwan perosak Rawatan bahan buangan yang cekap Kesan Diatasi dengan.. Pencemaran udara Hujan acid Kesan Diatasi oleh.. Adakan lautan simpan Diatasi dengan.. Pengurangan dalam biokepelbagaian Kepupusan spesies tertentu Kesan Mengadakan hutan simpan Guna kawalan biologi Henti penggunaan racun perosak berlebihan Diatasi dengan.. Pencemaran air dan daratan Hakisan tanah Kehabisan mineral Kesan Pendidikan dalam tanggungjawab dan kesedaran Kawalan pencemaran Penguatkuasaan undang-undang Banjir kilat Hakisan tanah Kepupusan haiwan Pemusnahan habitat semulajadi Diatasi dengan.. Kesan Pengurusan bahan sisa pepejal yang lemah Berlebihan penangkapan ikan dan pemburuan Perindustrian Pertanian intensif/ berlebihan guna tanah Penebangan hutan Kitar oksigen Kitar karbon Sumber bagi ubat-ubatan tradisional Cegah kepupusan spesies haiwan dan tumbuhan Penan Senoi Jakun Negrito Semelai Cegah pemusnahan habitat kaum asli Mengurangkan kemusnahan habitat Lautan simpan Tempat perlindungan haiwan Hutan simpan Tanah lembab Adakan Melindungi flora dan fauna Kuatkuasa Akta Perhutanan Penanaman semula hutan Kuatkuasa Akta Perlindungan Haiwan Liar Pemulihan habitat yang musnah Tambah kesedaran masyarakat Pendidikan Penggantian sumber semulajadi Pengurusan sumber asli Kawalan Pencemaran Melindungi spesies terancam Mengawal pemburuan komersial Mencegah tangkapan ikan berlebihan Menghentikan pembalakan haram Penebangan terpilih, tinggalkan sedikit pokok dewasa dan banyak pokok kecil Mengurangkan penebangan hutan Perlindungan haiwan liar Pengurusan hutan Dalam keadaan semulajadi yang seimbang LANGKAH UNTUK PEMULIHARAAN DAN PEMELIHARAAN Halang pemusnahan Keadaan asal Usaha mengekalkan PEMELIHARAAN Eksploitasi sumber semulajadi Secara bijak Bersistem PERANAN MANUSIA DALAM MENGEKALKAN KESEIMBANGAN ALAM KEPENTINGAN PEMULIHARAAN DAN PEMELIHARAAN ORGANISMA HIDUP PEMULIHARAAN PEMULIHARAAN DAN PEMELIHARAAN ORGANISMA HIDUP L dd M N O 2 1 2 1 3 4 6 5 2 1 3 6 5 2 1 3 4 5 c ba d c b a d cb a d c ba a ab a b b c d e a b a b a b a 2 3 4 1 5 2 3 4 1 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 1 2 3 4 1 X 36 2 3 4 1 21 SALING BERSANDARAN ANTARA HIDUPAN DENGAN ALAM SEKITAR (4 - 4) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 4 Minyak sayuran Bulu Rotan Getah Kapas Kulit Kayu Sumber bagi bahan berguna 4 bc d e a f g Pemanasan global Kesan rumah hijau Pertambahan karbon dioksida 
  20. 20. www.petaminda.com Kepekatan air bergaram (mol l-1 ) water Angin bertiup Tiada angin Menyejat cepat Menyejat perlahan Suhu tinggi  kadar penyejatan tinggi Udara bergerak  kadar penyejatan tinggi Luas permukaan besar Menyejat cepat Luas permukaan besar kadar penyejatan tinggi Kelembapan rendah  kadar penyejatan tinggi Perbandingan antara penyejatan dan pendidihan Pergerakan udara Kelembapan Luas permukaan Suhu persekitaran Faktor mempengaruhi kadar penyejatan Bertukar dari putih ke biru bila ditambah air Kertas bertukar dari biru ke merah jambu bila ditambah air Bertukar dari biru ke merah jambu bila ditambah air Kobalt klorida kontang Kuprum sulfat kontang UJIAN KEHADIRAN AIR Dari permukaan air Di bawah takat didih (100o C) Air cecair bertukar kepada wap Gas oksigen Kayuuji berbaraKayuuji bernyala Gas hidrogen Ujian: Menyalakan kayu uji berbara Ujian: Bunyi "pop" dengan kayu uji bernyala Isipadu: 2 kali isipadu oksigen Elektrolisis: Proses di mana satu sebatian diuraikan kepada unsurnya menggunakan elektrik Penguraian air dengan elektrolisis Dua atom hidrogen Satu atom oksigen Molekul air mengandungi.. KOMPOSISI AIR Garam meningkatkan ketumpatan air Garam mengurangkan takat beku air Garam meningkatkan takat didih air Garam beri rasa masinKesan Bendasing Suhu air di bawah ais kekal di atas paras beku (penebat terma) Untuk kemandirian organisma akuatik Ais timbul atas air Ais: kurang daripada 1 g ml-1 Air:1 g ml-1 atau 1 kg m-3 Ketumpatan 100o C cecair gas cecair & gas Suhu didih air  Air mula mendidih  Air mendidih selengkapnya  Masa(min) Suhu(o c) Konduktor elektrik yang lemah Konduktor haba yang lemah Kekonduksian SIFAT FIZIKAL LAIN Bebas dari permukaan air sebagai wap Terpisah antara satu sama lain, mengatasi daya tarikan antara satu sama lain Bergerak semakin laju Bertambah tenaga kinetik Zarah air Suhu di mana air mendidih (menjadi wap) : 100o C Takat didih Hilang tenaga kinetik Bergerak semakin perlahan Semakin rapat dan tertarik antara satu sama lain Menyusun semula hingga teratur pada 0o C Zarah air Suhu di mana air membeku (jadi ais) : 0o C Takat beku Pepejal Cecair Gas 3 Keadaan Tanpa rasa Tanpa bau PENYEJATAN AIR Tanpa warna SIFAT FIZIKAL AIR A C AIR DAN LARUTAN (1 - 5) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 5 Air mula membeku suhu beku air 0o C Air lengkap membeku cecair pepejal cecair & pepejal    Suhu(o c) Masa (min) Air + beberapa titik asid sulfurik Anod karbon Katod karbon Gas hidrogen Gas oksigen B + Air Kobalt klorida kontang Kobalt klorida terhidrat Kertaskobalt klorida kontang Kertaskobalt klorida terhidrat + Air + Air Kuprum sulfat kontang Kuprum sulfat terhidrat air bentuk cecair gas (wap air) Kelembapan tinggi (penutup dipasang) Menyejat perlahan kelembapan rendah (penutup dibuka) Menyejat cepat Luas permukaan kecil Menyejat perlahan panas Menyejat cepat sejuk Menyejat perlahan D E Penyejatan Pendidihan Berlaku di permukaan cecair Berlaku pada suhu di bawah takat didih Proses perlahan Berlaku di keseluruhan cecair Berlaku pada takat didih Proses cepat Kedua-dua bertukar dari cecair kepada gas Kedua-dua menyerap haba 4 3 2 1 6 5 3 2 1 Ais timbul 2 1 2 1 3 2 1 c b a ba b a b a c b a c d b a b a b a a a b a c d b a 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 37 ais air mendidih Takat didih (o C) Air tulen
  21. 21. www.petaminda.com Suhu rendah  Kadar keterlarutan rendah Saiz zarah kecil  Kadar keterlarutan tinggi Saiz zarah besar  Kadar keterlarutan rendah Kadar pengacauan tinggi Kadar keterlarutan tinggi Kadar pengacauan rendah Kadar keterlarutan rendah Suhu tinggi  Kadar keterlarutan tinggi Suhu Kadar pengacauan Saiz zarah Unit: gram per 100 cm3 Jisim maksimum zat terlarut yang larut dalam 100 cm3 pelarut Terapung / mendak di bawah Zarah ampaian boleh ditapis sebagai baki Keruh / legap, tidak homogeneous Warna & rupa seragam Lutsinar Homogeneous Jus buah- buahan Air lumpur Contoh Campuran pelarut dan bahan tak larut JENIS LARUTAN Gula(zat terlarut) larut dalam air(pelarut)  Larutan garam Contoh Bila zat terlarut larut dalam pelarut Gula Garam Contoh Bahan yang larut dalam parut Alkohol Air Contoh Melarutkan satu bahan Zat terlarut Larutan Pengekstrakan garam Tepung gandum Susu tepung Serbuk kopi Serbuk santan Pemerosesan makanan (pengeringan) Lada Pengeringan baju Ikan Padi Kopi Koko Kelapa Faktor mempengaruhi kadar keterlarutan AMPAIAN Cecair yang.. Pelarut Pengeringan makanan Pengeringan kayu api KETERLARUTAN APLIKASI PENYEJATAN AIR F I LARUTANG = Jisim maksimum zat terlarut 100 cm3 air Keterlarutan J H Larutan cair Sedikit zat terlarut telah larut. Boleh melarut lebih banyak zat terlarut Kesemua disediakan dengan melarutkan zat terlarut dalam pelarut Kesemua adalah lutsinar Larutan tepu Larutan pekat Banyak zat terlarut telah larut Boleh melarut sedikit lagi zat terlarut Kuantiti maksimum zat terlarut telah larut Tidak boleh melarut zat terlarut lagi Zat terlarut yang tidak boleh larut lagi baki 4 3 2 1 5 3 2 1 3 2 1 4 5 3 2 1 4 c d e b a f c d b a c b a a b a b c b a cb a 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 air gula Larutan gula AIR DAN LARUTAN (2 - 5) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 5 38
  22. 22. www.petaminda.com Contoh: Natrium hidroksida & kalium hidroksida pekat Jika pekat Mengakis Asid dan alkali menunjukkan sifatnya HANYA apabila hadirnya air PERANAN AIR DALAM SIFAT ASID DAN ALKALI KEGUNAAN ASID & ALKALI Jika pekat Contoh: Asid hidroklorik & asid sulfurik pekat Serbuk penaik Ubat gigi Sabun Susu magnesiaDetergen Buah-buahan lain Asam jawa Cuka Yogut Limau Nenas Contoh Contoh pH lebih daripada 7 Menukar litmus merah ke biru Rasa licin Rasa pahit Sifat Mengeluarkan gas hidrogenBertindakbalas dengan logam reaktif Mengakis pH kurang daripada 7 Menukar litmus biru kepada merah Rasa masam Sifat ALKALI ASID Mudah terbakar Toksik Karsinogenik Meruap Sifat Pelarut bagi zat terlarut yang tak larut dalam air PELARUT ORGANIK Dalam larutan berair Dalam tumbuhan Dalam manusia & haiwan Membasuh, meminum, memasak Untuk tindakbalas kimia ASID DAN ALKALI Selamat, tidak toksik Melarut banyak bahan Pelarut universal AIR SEBAGAI PELARUT K L M Asid Kegunaan Asid nitrik Asid sitrik Asid tartarik Asid asetik Asid borik Asid benzoik Asid askorbik Asid karbonik N O Pelarut Zal terlarut Kegunaan organik Antseptik, pembunuh kuman Varnis Dakwat Minyak wangi Pencuci kuku, laker Bahan kimia cecair, larutkan getah untuk pembuatan acuan Pengekstrakan zat terlarut Penanggal kotoran bergris Menanggalkan cat Menanggalkan cat & kotoran Melarutkan plastik, melekatkan plastik Menanggalkan solekan butiran zink larutansabun Asid hidroklorik cair Hidrogendalam buihsabun Hidrogen terbakar dengan bunyi 'pop' Pepejal asid sitrik Litmus bertukar kepada merah bila air hadir Baja & pewarna Garam buah-buahan Perasa masam makanan, pengawet, pewarna sintetik Pencuci mata Pengawet makanan Vitamin C, halang skurvi Minuman berkarbonat Pepejal barium hidroksida Litmus biru kering tidak berubah Litmus merah kering tidak berubah Alkohol Aseton Benzena Eter Petrol Kerosin Turpentin Kloroform Amil asetat 3 2 1 2 1 3 2 1 1 Air Litmus bertukar kepada biru bila air hadir 2 1 Air b a c b a c d b a c d ba ef c d b a e f 21 1 23 4 1 6 5 2 1 2 3 4 1 5 39 Iodin Resin Pigmen Wangian Resin Bahan kimia, getah, gris Minyak, lemak Tar, cat, gris Cat Cat Plastik Gincu AIR DAN LARUTAN (3 - 5) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 5 Otak - 80.5% air Paru-paru - 80% air Otot - 75% air Darah - 91% air Ginjal - 82% air Alkali Kegunaan Natrium hidroksida Ammonia Magnesium hidroksida Kalsium hidroksida Sabun dan detergen Pencuci rumah, baja Antasid Meneutralkan tanah berasid
  23. 23. www.petaminda.com Mengandungi mineral untuk kesihatan Tidak mengandungi bahan terampai dan bahan terlarut yang toksik Bahan terampai Bahan terlarut Mikroorganisma Penyulingan Tak berwarna & tak berbau Kelalang mengandungi alkali dan penunjuk buret mengandungi asid SIFAT AIR YANG BERSIH DAN SELAMAT Peneutralan lengkap berlaku pada takat neutral Nilai pH = 7 Warna penunjuk berubah Bahan terampai Bahan terlarut Membunuh mikroorganisma Bahan terampai Bahan terlarut Membunuh mikroorganisma Mengasingkan kesemua bendasing terampai Mikroorganisma Bahan terlarut Tidak dapat keluarkan Penurasan Pendidihan Pengklorinan PENULENAN AIR LumpurPasir Lumut Najis manusia & haiwan Mikroorganisma Bahan kimia Mineral terlarut Batu kecil Kandungan air Ditulenkan dengan penyahgaraman Ais glasier & salji 97% air bumi Terlalu masin untuk diminum Laut Sungai Kolam Tasik Anak sungai Air dalam tanah Hujan Sumber air AIR: SUMBER DAN KANDUNGAN Ubat gigi (beralkali) meneutralkan asid dalam mulut Kalsium hidroksida (beralkali) meneutralkan tanah berasid sebelum penanaman Cuka (berasid) meneutralkan sengat tebuan (beralkali) Antasid (beralkali) meneutralkan perut berasid semasa sakit perut Losyen kalamin (beralkali) meneutralkan sengat lebah/semut merah (berasid) Cat Kaca Serbuk peledak Peneutralan dalam titratan asid dan alkali R Contoh Tindakbalas kimia antara asid dan alkali Membentuk garam dan air PENEUTRALAN Perasa makanan Pengawet makanan Baja Pembuatan garam sebagai.. Kondisioner rambut (berasid) meneutralkan baki syampoo (beralkali) PENGGUNAAN PENEUTRALAN Asid sulfurik + kalium hidroksida  kalium sulfat + air Asid nitrik + kalsium hidroksida  kalsium nitrat + air asid alkali asid asid alkali alkali garam garam garamHasil tindakbalas adalah neutral (pH 7)  Asid + Alkali  Garam + Air P Q Pasirhalus Pasirkasar Batukerikil Batukasar 1 2 3 4 Zarah asing S T  Air berlumpur  Hasil turasan 43 2 1 5 4 3 2 1 5 7 6 2 1 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 c b a c d b a e f d b a c d e b h f g a b a b a b a a 2 3 4 1 5 23 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 Air suling KondenserLiebig   Air masuk Air keluar Kelalang prnyulingan Termometer 40 AIR DAN LARUTAN (4 - 5) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 5 Tidak dapat keluarkan Tidak dapat keluarkan Mengasingkan Asid hidroklorik + natrium hidroksida  natrium klorida + air warna penunjuk berubah
  24. 24. www.petaminda.com Membunuh hidupan laut Kesedaran awam bagi mengawal pencemaran air Pendidikan Membina sistem kumbahan yang mencukupi bagi pemuliharaan air Tindakan undang- undang oleh pihak berkuasa bagi pencemaran air Sistem kumbahan yang baik di taman perumahan Sistem pembentungan air yang cekap sebelum dibuang Memusnah pantai Pencemaran logam berat Hakisan tanah Racun kulat Racun serangga Baja kimia Aktiviti pertanian Bangkai Najis manusia Sampah Bahan kimia Bahan buangan radioaktif Tumpahan minyak Aktiviti perlombongan Bahan buangan industri Bahan buangan kediaman Guna semula dan kitar semula air Pelapik plastik (Kurangkan sejatan) Pengairan titis/titik Hantar air terus ke polok Pasang penjirusan rendah dalam tandas Jangan gunakan tab mandi Tutup paip semasa menyabun & menggosok gigi Kurangkan masa Mandi Gunakan bali, bukan hos Sapu kotoran, bukan sembur dengan air Gunakan air hujan tadahan Baiki kebocoran Siram pokok di waktu pagi dan petang (kurang sejatan) Basuh pinggan dalam sinki berair Guna semula air untuk menyiram pokok Penuhkan mesin basuh bila membasuh Gunakan tekanan air rendah Pertanian Industri Pencegahan Penguatkuasaan Pemantauan KAWALAN PENCEMARAN AIR Dapur Taman Bilik air PENJIMATAN AIR SISTEM BEKALAN AIR Penapis logam mengasingkan objek besar Penapisan1 Penambahan kapur untuk mengurangkan keasidan Penambahan alum untuk penggumpalan bendasing Penggumpalan3 Gumpalan termendak Pemendakan4 Menghilangkan bau & rasa Penambahan oksigen Pengudaraan2 Mengasingkan bahan pepejal terampai Penurasan5 Membunuh kuman Pengklorinan6 Fluorida mencegah pereputan gigi Pemfluoridaan7  Alum + kapur Ke rumah  Dikeluarkan PENYIMPANAN8 4 2 3 1 5 Dari Mengandungi bakteria Kotor Berbau Toksik Memudaratkan jika diminum Air menjadi b 4 2 3 1 5 BAHAN PENCEMAR AIR PEMELIHARAAN KUALITI AIR a V U W 3 2 1 4 5 2 1 c d b a c d b a e  X X c d b a c b a c b a d a c b a b ab c a b 2 1 1 1 1 a b 41 AIR DAN LARUTAN (5 - 5) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 5
  25. 25. www.petaminda.com suction pump tekanan rendah  Bila pam sedutan ditekan, satu tekanan rendah terbentuk antara pam sedutan dan sampah yang tersumbat 1 Bila pam sedutan ditarik, tekanan udara dikurangkan lagi 2 Tekanan atmosfera yang lebih tinggi menolak sampah keluar 3 tekananatmosfera Isipadu berkurang  ruangan jadi kecil  lebih banyak zarah udara menghentam dinding bekas  daya bertambah  tekanan bertambah Isipadu berkurang, tekanan udara bertambah Tekan omboh Isipadu dalam leger berkurang 1 Tekanan udara bertambah 2 Udara laju bentuk kawasan tekanan rendah 3 racun serangga Tekanan atmosfera menolak racun serangga ke atas dan disembur menjadi titisan halus 4 Dirikan tong gas Jauhkan dari kawasan panas Jangan bocorkan Jangan dibakar dalam api Isipadu tinggi, tekanan rendah Isipadu rendah, tekanan tinggi Tekanan atmosfera yang lebih tinggi menolak cecair ke dalam tin Cecair tidak boleh keluar 2 Tekanan udara yang rendah 1 Tekanan atmosfera Tangki angin dalam bengkel Suhu bertambah, tekanan udara bertambah Langkah keselamatan Penjimatan kos pengangkutan Silinder oksigen Gas memasak Tin aerosol Disimpan dalam silinder Menjadi cecair bila disejukkan Sifon Membetulkan sinki tersumbat Penyembur racun serangga Suhu bertambah zarah udara bergerak lebih pantas  lebih banyak zarah udara menghentam dinding bekas  daya bertambah tekanan bertambah Suhu Isipadu FAKTOR MEMPENGARUHI TEKANAN UDARA Air dalam gelas yang terlangkup Mengemikkan tin tertutup Isipadu dikurangkan Penjimatan ruang Kebaikan Menjadi gas semula bila tekanan di lepaskan Penyedut minuman PicagariALAT MENGGUNAKAN PRINSIP TEKANAN UDARA Belon dalam kelalang Daya dikenakan ke atas dinding bekas menghasilkan tekanan Eksperimen Gas terdiri daripada zarah seni yang berjauhan antara satu sama lain Zarah gas bergerak secara rawak Zarah gas menghentam dinding bekas Teori Kinetik Gas Kerana perlanggaran zarah udara dalam atmosfera GAS DI BAWAH TEKANAN TINGGI TEKANAN UDARA A B E C Suhu rendah, tekanan rendah Suhu tinggi, tekanan tinggi Tekanan atmofera menekankadbod Panaskan Udara dikeluarkan Tekanan udara menggelembungkan belon dalam kelalang Tarik omboh Isipadu udara dalam leger bertambah 1 Tekanan udara dalam leger berkurang 2 Tekanan atmosfera yang tinggi menolak air masuk 3 Tekanan dalam penyedut berkurang 2 Menyedut  Mengeluarkan udara dalam penyedut1 Tekanan atmosfera menolak masuk minuman ke dalam penyedut dan mulut 3 leger Cecair dari paras tinggi mengalir ke paras rendah melalui salur 1 Tekanan udara dalam salur berkurang 2 Tekanan atmosfera menolak cecair masuk melalui salur dan keluar dihujung salur 3     Tekanan di ruang atas menyamai tekanan atmsofera 1 Tekanan atmosfera menolak cecair keluar dari lubang bawah 2 lubang kedua a b Mengeluarkan cecair dalam tin MENGGUNAKAN PRINSIP TEKANAN UDARA MENYELESAIKAN MASALAH HARIAN TEKANAN UDARA (1 - 1) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 6 D 3 2 1 2 1 4 3 2 1 2 1 4 3 2 1 5 c d b a c b a ba b a c d b a b a c d ba X 42 c X Udara dikeluarkan Panaskan Tekanan udara mengemikkantin leger
  26. 26. www.petaminda.com Daya (N) Pemanjangan (cm) Menghasilkan bunyi Memperlahankan gerakan, tenaga dibazirkan mengatasi geseran Kutub yang sama menolak antara satu sama lain Menyebabkan cas elektrik statik Hasil gosokan 2 jasad Jasad yang berlawanan cas menarik antara satu sama lain Jasad yang sama cas menolak antara satu sama lain Rosakkan bahagian bergerak Hasilkan haba tidak diingini dalam mesin Hauskan permukaan yang bersentuh Keburukan geseran Mengasah Menggerakkan dan menghentikan objek Berjalan tanpa tergelincir Kekal pegun Memegang objek Daya tarikan dan tolakan oleh magnet Kutub yang berlawanan menarik antara satu sama lain Menarik bahan magnet Contoh: besi, keluli, nikel Sebabkan berat bagi objek Adalah tetap di tempat yang sama Daya yang menarik jasad ke pusat bumi Geseran Gerakan Mempunyai magnitud dan arah Kelebihan geseran Berasaskan kepada pemanjangan spring Pemanjangan spring berkadar terus dengan jisim beban pada spring Dibentuk bila 2 permukaan bersentuhan Daya geseran Dalam arah yang berlawanan dengan gerakan (menentang gerakan) Daya magnet Daya graviti Daya geseran Menggerakkan objek pegun Memperlahankan objek bergerak Menghentikan objek bergerak Menukar bentuk Menukar kelajuan Menukar arah Menukar kedudukan Daya electrostatik Unit: Newton (N) KESAN DAYA JENIS DAYA APLIKASI DAYAGESERAN (1) B Diukur dengan neraca spring PENGUKURAN DAYA D Memampat Memicit Menendang Mencucuk Tolakan Meregang Menarik ke belakang Mengheret Menggergaji Menggosok Mendayung Menyental Tarikan dan Tolakan Tarikan DAYA A E C Geseranpada brekmenghentikan kenderaan Elektron diterima oleh batang plastik Kain bercas positif dengan kehilangan elektronkain kering Neraca spring mengukur berat Neraca spring jasad Berat 100g = 1.0 N Berat 1 kg = 10.0 N Hasilkan bunyi tak diingini pencemaran bunyi 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 23 4 1 2 1 2 a b c d e a b c d a b c a b c d a b c a b a b c ab c d a b c da b c ab c d e f DINAMIK (1 - 2) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 7 43 d
  27. 27. www.petaminda.com Menghasilkan tenaga elektrik Menjalankan mesin Menjalankan aktiviti harian Membolehkan objek berada di atas permukaan bumi Membolehkan satelit mengorbit bumi Daya graviti Daya magnet Daya mekanikal Daya geseran Hidup menjadi sukar tanpa daya KEPENTINGAN DAYADALAM KEHIDUPAN Contoh 2 Contoh pengiraan Unit: Watt (W) atau Joule per saat (Js-1 ) Kadar melakukan kerja Kerja dilakukan (J) Masa diambil (s) Kuasa (W) = Kuasa Contoh 2: Seorang lelaki mengangkat sebuah kotak seberat 50 N melalui jarak menegak setinggi 1.2 m. Cari kerja yang dilakukannya. Jawapan: Kerja dilakukan = Daya x Jarak bergerak = 50 N x 1.2 m = 60 J Unit : Joule (J) Jika jarak = 0 Jika daya = 0 Tidur Menolak dinding Duduk Berjalan Memanjat Menyepak Mengangkat Tiada kerja dilakukan Kerja dilakukan Kerja = Daya x Jarak bergerak Kuantiti tenaga digunakan untuk menggerakkan objek dalam arah pergerakan permukaan 1 permukaan 2 Minyak Bila 2 permukaan bersentuhan disapukan pelincir, permukaan menggelongsor di atas pelincirGris Lilin Roda Mudah menggelongsor atas satu sama lain Bentuk bulat, sfera & licin Pengguling Bebola besi Guli Bentuk aerodinamik Kusyen udara Objek bergerak Bedak talkum Pelincir paku tatah Menambah berat/daya; cengkaman lebih kuat Cara mengurangkan geseran Permukaan kering: cengkaman lebih baik Kapur: disapu pada tangan pengangkat berat untuk cengkaman lebih baik Resin: Disapukan pada biola Bahan dari getah: lebih cengkaman tatah dan paku Bunga yang tebal Permukaan kasar Contoh 1: Kirakan kerja yang dilakukan apabila sebuah kerusi roda ditolak dengan daya 20 N untuk jarak 50 m. Jawapan: Kerja dilakukan = Daya x Jarak bergerak = 20 N x 50 m = 1000 J Contoh pengiraan Kerja B G Cara menambah geseran F APLIKASI DAYAGESERAN (2) bunga tayar Hoverkraf bergerak di atas kusyenudara bunga tapak kasut APLIKASI KUASA Daya = 0Daya = 0 Jarak = 0 Seorang lelaki mengambil masa 5 s untuk mengangkat sebuah kotak seberat 50 N melalui jarak menegak setinggi 1.2 m. Kirakan kuasanya. Jawapan: Kerja dilakukan = Daya x Jarak bergerak = 50 N x 1.2 m = 60 J Kuasa = = = 12 W Kerja masa  1.2m 5 s 60 J 5 s 7000 J 12 s Seorang lelaki berat 70 kg mengambil masa 12 s untuk menaiki tangga setinggi 10 m. Kirakan kuasanya. Jawapan: Berat = 70kg = 700N Kerja dilakukan = Daya x Jarak bergerak = 700 N x 10 m = 7000 J Kuasa = = 583.3 W H I 1 2 1 21 2 3 4 5 1 b c d e a f a b c d e a b c d e a b ab c d a b a a b a a 2 3 4 1 6 5 23 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 5 2 1 DINAMIK (2 - 2) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 7 APLIKASI KERJA 44 pelincir Contoh 1
  28. 28. www.petaminda.com usus Kulit melindungi otot Membesar bila tubuh membesar Tidak melindungi semua organ Invertebrata Darat Invertebrata Akuatik Mammalia Reptilia Amfibia Burung Vertebrata sahaja Disokong oleh tekanan bendalir badan Sebahagian besar air dalam sel dan ruangan dalam tubuh Siput Anemon laut Cacing tanah Lintah Obor-obor Contoh Lapisan luar berotot Ruang berisi bendalir Komponen SeranggaLabah- labah Ketam Udang Contoh Melindungi tisu lembut Memberi bentuk tubuh Mengalami penyalinan kulit apabila membesar Titik penyambungan otot Lapisan luar daripada kulit keras atau cengkerang Titik penyambungan otot Komponen RANGKA HIDROSTATIK Vertebrata Darat Rangka dalaman yang keras Sistem tulang belakang Terdiri daripada tulang dan rawan fleksibel Vertebrata Akuatik Persamaan Vertebrata Darat Vertebrata Akuatik Rangka dalam lebih kecil. Berat disokong daya apung air (Daya dalam air yang menimbulkan objek) Rangka kurang kuat Anggota di bawah keluar melebar dari tubuh Perbezaan Tulang: beri kekuatan Rawan: Mudahkan penggelongsoran tulang (Pergerakan) Komponen Membolehkan pergerakan tubuhPenyambungan otot Tempat untuk organ dalaman Menyokong berat tubuh Melindung organ lembut Menentukan dan kekalkan bentuk tubuhFungsi Rangka DalamVertebrata Rangka Luar Rangka Hidrostatik Invertebrata Sistem Rangka RANGKA DALAM SISTEM SOKONGAN DALAM HAIWAN A RANGKA LUAR Invertebrata Darat Sistem rangka membantu pergerakan Tiada sistem tulang belakang Pergerakan dengan pengecutan otot Invertebrata Akuatik PERBANDINGAN SISTEM SOKONGAN DALAMVERTEBRATA Tulang belakang Rangka luar Otot (dalam rangka luar) rawan Belangkas menyalin kulit Persamaan PERBANDINGAN SISTEM SOKONGAN DALAM INVERTEBRATA Cengkerang daripada kalsium karbonat Kulit keras daripada kitin Perbezaan Kebanyakan mempunyai rangka luar Otot di dalam rangka luar Rangka luar untuk perlindungan Mengalami penyalinan kulit bila membesar E D C B 1 2 1 2 3 45 12 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 F 1 2 a b a b c d ef a b c d a b c abc d e a b a b c d a b 1 1 2 45 TINGKATAN 2, BAB 8 SOKONGAN DAN PERGERAKAN (1 - 2) rawan tulang   Rangka dalam lebih besar Rangka yang kuat dan keras Kaki di bawah tubuh untuk menyokong berat Kebanyakan mempunyai rangka hidrostatik Otot menekan bendalir tubuh Rangka hidrostatik tidak memberi perlindungan Membesar tanpa penyalinan kulit
  29. 29. www.petaminda.com Pokok kertas Contoh Kelp (rumpai laut) Contoh Ros (mawar) Contoh Timun Kacang pi Labu Contoh Bakau Contoh Lada hitam Orkid liar Pokok duit Contoh Oleander Pokok bunga raya Contoh Durian Semarak api Contoh Maklumkan Jabatan Marin Pusingkan badan supaya dapat bernafas Beri bantuan Dicemaskan oleh yang lebih besar & berusia Terlalu dekat dengan pantai landai Akan mati kerana organ dalaman direnyuk oleh berat badan Jangkitan alat pendengaran gagal memandu arah Punca Tongkat Topang ketiak Bingkai bantu berjalan Sokongan tambahan dengan.. Sistem otot Sistem rangka Kecederaan atau penyakit terhadap.. Sediakan daya apungan air untuk batang Bantu untuk memanjat Mudah dibuang Tumbuh dari epidermis Paus & ikan lumba terdampar Orang kurang upaya Dahan yang mengalami modifikasi Bantu untuk memanjat Tidak mudah dibuang Membelit sokongan untuk memanjat Struktur melingkar daripada batang/ daun Tumbuh mengelilingi sokongan dan melekap Juga memanjat sokongan Jagung Contoh Durian Kasuarina Di dasar batang Struktur seperti dinding untuk sokongan tambahan Akar utama bercambah dalam tanah Contoh AKAR LEKAPSULUR PAUT AKAR SOKONGAN MENGHARGAI SISTEM SOKONGAN Tomato Keembung Contoh Disokong oleh air dalam sel batangnya Layu jika kekurangan air Dahan rapat dengan tanah Belukar Satu batang Pokok JenisDisokong oleh tisu kayu (Xilem) Tumbuhan berkayu Tumbuhan tidak berkayu PENGELASAN TUMBUHAN G AKAR BANIR AKAR TONGGAK ONAK DURIKECIL PUNDI UDARA SISTEM SOKONGAN DALAM TUMBUHAN Tumbuh daripada nod batang atau dahan Untuk sokongan tambahan tisu berkayu Tumbuh daripada dahan ke tanah Untuk sokongan tambahan Pundi udara I H 2 1 1 2 3 45 6 7 8 2 1 a b c a b a b c a b c d a b c a b c a b c ab c a b c d a b c d a b a b 2 3 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 1 1 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 a b a b 2 1 1 1 231 1 2 1 2 46 TINGKATAN 2, BAB 8 SOKONGAN DAN PERGERAKAN (2 - 2) sistem saraf
  30. 30. www.petaminda.com ladung Tapak yang berat (pusat graviti rendah) Ketinggian yang rendah Pusat graviti rendah Tapak berat Pusat graviti rendah Roda tambahan Menambah luas tapak Tumbang dengan mudah bila disendengkan sedikit Lebih kecil sudut sendengan untuk ia boleh ditumbangkan, lebih tidak stabil objek tersebut Ahli seni petahankan diri dan sukan Menyusun barang yang berat di bawah rak Enjin kenderaan diletakkan di bawah untuk merendahkan pusat gravitiAktiviti harian Dibina rendah (pusat graviti rendah) Luas tapak besar Dalam rekabentuk bangunan, kenderaan, alat dan perabut Zirafah membuka kakinya semasa minum untuk kestabilannya Menambah kestabilan Pusat graviti rendah Haiwan stabil Kestabilan di alam semulajadi KemalanganKematian Kemusnahan harta Objek mudah tumbang Menggunakan objek tidak stabil Lebih besar luas tapak objek, lebih stabil objek tersebut Objek dengan tapak yang lebih berat mempunyai pusat graviti yang rendah Berat tapak Objek rendah mempunyai pusat graviti yang rendah Lebih stabil Objek tinggi mempunyai pusat graviti yang tinggi Kurang stabil Ketinggian objek Lebih rendah pusat graviti, lebih stabil Kedudukan pusat graviti Luas tapak Titik keseimbangan terletak di pusat graviti Ditentukan oleh ladung Pusat graviti TIDAK terletak di tengah Objek bentuk tidak sekata Pusat graviti berada di tengah Objek bentuk sekata Objek boleh diseimbangkan pada pusat gravitinya Titik di mana keseluruhan berat object bertindak PUSAT GRAVITI Bergerak jauh dari kedudukan asal bila disendengkan dan dilepaskan Sukar untuk tumbang bila disendengkan Objek tidak stabil FAKTOR MEMPENGARUHI KESTABILAN MENGHARGAI KESTABILAN OBJEK Kembali ke kedudukan asalnya bila disendengkan dan dilepaskan Lebih besar sudut sendengan untuk ia ditumbangkan, lebih stabil objek tersebut Objek stabil Kebolehan sesuatu objek untuk kekal di kedudukannya KESTABILAN A B C APLIKASI PRINSIP KESTABIILAN D E KESTABILAN (1 - 1) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 9 Pusat graviti berubah bila bentuk berubah Pusat graviti Batu kecil menambah berat tapak Merendahkan pusat graviti Menambah kestabilan Luas tapak besar Lebih stabil Luas tapak kecil Kurang stabil Kemalangan kren buaya kura-kura Asas konkrit yang berat Kaki di jarakkan (luas tapak besar) Kedudukan badan yang rendah (pusat graviti rendah) lebih stabil kurang stabil 3 2 1 3 2 1 4 2 1 3 2 1 2 1 c b a c b a b a b a c b a a c b ad a c b a b a c b a 2 1 1 c 2 1 garisan pensel pertama Pusat graviti 47 Pusat graviti Pusat graviti boleh berada di luar objek
  31. 31. www.petaminda.com Jadi, F1 x = F2 y = F3 z = 0.5 Nm Eksperimen menunjukkan bahawa: Momen ikut arah jam = Momen ikut lawan jam B D F F B D F B D Daya besar untuk menggerakkan beban kecil Jarak beban bergerak lebih jauh daripada daya  Beban jauh daripada fulkrum L E F Beban di antara daya dan fulkrum B D F Daya kecil untuk menggerakkan beban besar Jarak daya bergerak lebih jauh daripada beban Daya jauh daripada fulkrum  Daya = 50 N Jarak = 20 cm = 0.2 m  Pivot (Titik pusingan) Moment ikut arah jam Momen pada pivot = 50 N x 0.2 m = 10 Nm (momen ikut arah jam) Contoh Ikut arah jam atau lawan jam Moment bagi daya = Daya (N) x Jarak yang serenjang dari titik pusingan (m) Kesan pemusingan dari daya Penyepit Angkup Mop Lengan Contoh Pemotong kertas Pemecah kacang Kereta sorong Contoh Tuas kelas ketiga Baji Roda dan gandar Tuas Takal Gear Satah condong Skru f d e a b c g Terdiri daripada dua atau lebih mesin ringkas Mesin kompleks 6 Mesin Ringkas Alat yang memudahkan kita melakukan kerja MESIN A MOMEN BAGI DAYA D Roda dan gandar Tuas (Brek) Gear Tuas kelas kedua Fulkrum di antara beban dan daya Daya (D) Fulkrum (F) Beban (B) Daya yang menentang Daya untuk mengatasi tentangan Titik pusingan Daya kecil untuk meggerakkan beban besar BD F Jarak daya bergerak lebih jauh daripada beban Daya jauh daripada fulkrum D F B Papan jungkit D F B Ragum Tukul F D B Gunting F B D Contoh Tuas kelas pertama KELAS TUAS  F B D F B D F B D F B D C F F B D    5N 0.1 m  z m y m x m F1 F2 F3 Moment ikut lawan jam = F1 x = F2 y = F3 z Momen ikut arah jam = 0.1 x 5 = 0.5 Nm 3 2 1 b a 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 6 5 b a b a b a 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 34 1 b a 1 4 3 2 2 3 4 1 Daya di antara fulkrum dan beban 2 4 3 1 TUASMESIN RINGKAS (1 - 2) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 10 B 2 3 1 48 Pembuka botol
  32. 32. www.petaminda.com Elakkan kehilangan nyawa dan harta Berhati-hati semasa menggunakannya Elakkan kemalangan semasa menggunakannya Gunakan dengan cermatMesin kompleks dicipta untuk manafaat manusia Hidup lebih selesa Berterimakasih kepada saintis dan perekacipta Kerja dilakukan dengan lebih mudah Hidup dengan mesin Banyak kerja tidak boleh dilakukan dengan mudah Hidup menjadi sukar dan daif Semua kerja mesti dilakukan dengan tangan sendiri Hidup tanpa mesin  35 cm  10 cmBeban 20N Daya Rajah menunjukkan tuas yang sembang. Cari daya yang diperlukan. Jawapan: 20 N x 35 cm = Daya x 10 cm Daya = = 70 N Nota: Jarak tidak perlu ditukarkan dari cm kepada m kerana penukaran akan menghapuskan sesama sendiri. 20 x 35 10 50 kg 40 kg 2 m x Rajah menunjukkan papan jungkit yang seimbang. Cari jarak x. Jawapan: 50 kg x 2 m = 40 kg x x m x = = 2.5 m 50 x 2 40 Nota: Jisim tidak perlu ditukarkan dari kg kepada daya dalam N kerana penukaran akan menghapuskan sesama sendiri. 60 cm 90 cm Beban  Daya = 20 N Contoh pengiraan Tuas seimbang MOMEN DALAM TUAS E MENGHARGAI MESIN MESIN RINGKAS (2 - 2) TINGKATAN 2, BAB 10 Beban (N) x Jarak beban dari fulkrum (m) = Daya (N) x Jarak daya dari fulkrum (m) Momen ikut arah jam = Momen ikut lawan jam Beban Daya Rajah menunjukkan tuas yang seimbang. Cari berat beban yang disokong oleh daya. Jawapan: Beban x (90 - 60) cm = 20 N x 90cm Beban = = 60 N Beban x Jarak beban dari fulkrum Daya x Jarak daya dari fulkrum = 20 N x 90 cm 30 cm F 2 1 3 2 1 ba c b a c b a c d b a c b a  49   Jarak beban dari fulkrum Beban Jarak daya dari fulkrum Daya

×