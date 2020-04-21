Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPTHALMIC ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Sandeep Mewada
Ocular Inserts • Inserts are solid or semisolid dosage forms without disadvantages of traditional ophthalmic drug forms . ...
Ocusert device • Example of this is the Ocusert Device for pilocarpine membrane-controlled delivery. • Pilocarpine is avai...
Ophthalmic Inserts Lacrisert • This medications is an insert that is placed in your eye to treat dry eye. • It is usually ...
Gel-forming solutions • They are semisolid viscous liquids, showing the ability to undergo solto- gel transitions when inf...
Gel Extended Release Product • Certain preparations are designed to prolong the action of drug or to extend the action of ...
Contact Lenses Coated with Drugs • This drug form can absorb on its surface watersoluble substances, released after applyi...
  1. 1. OPTHALMIC ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Sandeep Mewada
  2. 2. Ophthalmic Preparations • Ophthalmic preparations are the specialized dosage forms designed to be instilled on to the external surface of the eye (topical) administered inside (intraocular) or adjacent (periocular) to the eye. • • The most commonly employed ophthalmic dosages are:  Solutions  Suspensions  Ointments • • The newest dosage forms for ophthalmic delivery are:  Gel-Forming Solutions(Situ Gels)  Ocular Inserts  Contact lenses with drugs
  3. 3. Ophthalmic Preparations • Ophthalmic preparations are sterile products that are intended to be applied to the eyelids or placed in the space between the eyelids and the eyeball . • One of the problems associated with the use of ophthalmic solutions is the rapid loss of administered drug due to the blinking of the eye and the flushing effect of lacrimal fluids lost through tears.
  4. 4. • Ophthalmic Novel • Drug Delivery • System
  5. 5. Ocular Inserts • Inserts are solid or semisolid dosage forms without disadvantages of traditional ophthalmic drug forms . show the ability to stay in conjunctival sac for a longer period, and are more stable than conventional dosage forms. Polymeric materials most often employed in developing inserts include, for example, methylcellulose and its derivatives, that is, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) etc • Advantages: • Accurate dosing • The possibility of slow substance release with constant speed • Limiting its systemic absorption. Moreover, using them enables reduction of the drug application frequency, • Decrease adverse effects and blurring of vision occurrence.
  6. 6. Ocusert device • Example of this is the Ocusert Device for pilocarpine membrane-controlled delivery. • Pilocarpine is available in a membrane controlled reservoir system that is used in the treatment of glaucoma. • Pilocarpine is sandwiched between two EVA membranes. It also contains alginic acid, a seaweed carbohydrate, which serves as a carrier for Pilocarpine . • The small, clear device has a white annular border made of EVA copolymer impregnated with titanium dioxide (pigment) that makes it easier for the patient to see. • The insert is placed in the cul-de-sac, where it will float with the tears. The Pilocarpine will diffuse from the device and exert its pharmacologic effect
  7. 7. Ophthalmic Inserts Lacrisert • This medications is an insert that is placed in your eye to treat dry eye. • It is usually used when an artificial tears solution is not successful. • It is used to treat certain other eye disorders ( keratitis , decreased corneal sensitivity) Lacrisert is a rod-shaped water soluble form of hydroxypropyl cellulose. • The insert is placed in the inferior cul-de-sac of the eye once or twice daily for the treatment of dry eyes. • The inserts soften and slowly dissolve it help in thickening the precorneal tear film and prolonging the tear film breakup.
  8. 8. Gel-forming solutions • They are semisolid viscous liquids, showing the ability to undergo solto- gel transitions when influenced by external factors, like appropriate pH, temperature, and the presence of electrolytes. • This property causes slowing of drug drainage from the eyeball surface and increase of the active ingredient bioavailability. • Polymers employed in developing these drug.
  9. 9. Gel Extended Release Product • Certain preparations are designed to prolong the action of drug or to extend the action of drug • One example of these Ophthalmic Product in which viscosity increasing agents are used to increase the corneal contact time of drug i.e. • Timolol maleate ( Timoptic -XE, Merck) employs gellan gum which forms a gel upon contact with the precorneal tear film.
  10. 10. Contact Lenses Coated with Drugs • This drug form can absorb on its surface watersoluble substances, released after applying the drug over the eyeball for a longer period of time. • The first and most widely used polymer in the production of lenses was the cross-linked poly (2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate) with small amount of ethylene glycol dimethylacrylate. • In recent years, research has been conducted on employing silicon-based lenses. Interest in contact lenses still grows. • Examples of drugs whose pharmaceutical availability from lenses was researched include timolol , ciprofloxacin , dexamethasone , and cyclosporine .

