Sandeep Mewada NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM
Novel Drug delivery System (NDDS) refers to the approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a ph...
1.Optimum dose at the right time and right location. 2.Efficient use of expensive drugs, excipients and reduction in pro...
Introduction Despite tremendous innovations in drug delivery, the oral route remains the preferred route for administrat...
RAPIDLY DISSOLVING TABLETS (RDTS)
FORMULATION OF RDT’S
Molded tablets are prepared by forcing dampened powders under low pressure into die cavities. Solidification depends upo...
Molded tablets are prepared from mixtures of medicinal substances and a diluent usually consisting of lactose and powdere...
 The drug is dissolved or dispersed in an aqueous solution of a carrier.  The mixture is poured into the wells of the pr...
* The temperature and pressure should be below the triple point of water i.e., 0.0098°C and 4.58mmHg. Easily removes moi...
SECONDARY DRYING STAGE** FREEZING STAGE
Advantage Water sensitive drug are prepared by this method as RDTs instead of dry granulation (delay DT) LYOPHILIZAT...
Disadvantage Some portion of drug remains in the wells of the blister packs LYOPHILIZATION
Loratidine (Claritin Reditab and Dimetapp Quick Dissolve) Cisapride monohydrate (Propulsid Quicksolv) Risperidone (Risp...
 A direct compression method uses conventional equipment, commonly available excipients, and a limited number of process ...
Synonyms: (Ac-Di-Sol) Cross linking makes it an insoluble, hydrophilic, highly absorbent material, resulting in excellen...
Synonyms:- Crosslinked polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Insoluble PVP, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP), Crospovidone , Crospov...
Synonyms: Carboxymethyl starch, Explotab, Primojel Primojel promotes water penetration into the tablet and develops a di...
PHARMACEUTICAL LOLLIPOPS
 Lollipops have been used to deliver pharmaceuticals (chiefly, Lipophilic drugs) to patients.  Provide rapid absorption ...
In particular, lollipops containing the potent,short-acting narcotic fentanyl have been approved by the FDA for the treat...
 It is a solid formulation of fentanyl citrate on a plastic stick that dissolves slowly in the mouth for absorption acros...
 Absorption  Normally 25% of the drug is absorbed via the buccal mucosa directly into the bloodstream while the remainin...
Side effects Sedation Nausea Constipation tolerance respiratory depression dental decay Each lozenge contains appr...
  1. 1. Sandeep Mewada NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM
  2. 2. Novel Drug delivery System (NDDS) refers to the approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effects. NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM
  3. 3. 1.Optimum dose at the right time and right location. 2.Efficient use of expensive drugs, excipients and reduction in production cost. 3.Beneficial to patients, better therapy, improved comfort and standard of living. •ADVANTAGES OF NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM ARE:
  4. 4. Introduction Despite tremendous innovations in drug delivery, the oral route remains the preferred route for administration of therapeutic agents because of accurate dosage, low cost therapy, self medication, non invasive method, and ease of administration leading to high level of patient compliance. ORAL ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
  5. 5. RAPIDLY DISSOLVING TABLETS (RDTS)
  6. 6. FORMULATION OF RDT’S
  7. 7. Molded tablets are prepared by forcing dampened powders under low pressure into die cavities. Solidification depends upon crystal bridges built up during the subsequent drying process. Molded tablets made from completely and readily water-soluble ingredients. They are employed orally, or where rapid drug availability is required such as in the case of Nitroglycerin Tablets, sublingually. FORMULATION OF RDT’S
  8. 8. Molded tablets are prepared from mixtures of medicinal substances and a diluent usually consisting of lactose and powdered sucrose in varying proportions. The powders are dampened with solutions containing high percentages of alcohol. The dampened powders are pressed into molds, removed, and allowed to dry. Molded tablets are quite friable and care must be taken in packaging and dispensing. PREPARATION OF MOLDED TABLETS
  9. 9.  The drug is dissolved or dispersed in an aqueous solution of a carrier.  The mixture is poured into the wells of the preformed blister packs.  The trays holding the blister packs are passed through liquid nitrogen freezing tunnel to freeze the drug solution.  Then the frozen blister packs are placed in refrigerated cabinets to continue the freeze drying.  Finally the blisters are packaged and shipped.  Characteristics: The preparations are highly porous, have high specific surface area, dissolve rapidly and ultimately show improved absorption and bioavailability. LYOPHILIZATION
  10. 10. * The temperature and pressure should be below the triple point of water i.e., 0.0098°C and 4.58mmHg. Easily removes moisture up to 98% to 99%. ** The temperature is raised to 50°C – 60°C and vacuum is lowered about 50mmHg. It takes about 10-20 hrs. STEPS INVOLVED IN LYOPHILIZATION
  11. 11. SECONDARY DRYING STAGE** FREEZING STAGE
  12. 12. Advantage Water sensitive drug are prepared by this method as RDTs instead of dry granulation (delay DT) LYOPHILIZATION
  13. 13. Disadvantage Some portion of drug remains in the wells of the blister packs LYOPHILIZATION
  14. 14. Loratidine (Claritin Reditab and Dimetapp Quick Dissolve) Cisapride monohydrate (Propulsid Quicksolv) Risperidone (Risperdal M-tab) Ibuprofen (Nurofen Flashtab) EXAMPLES
  15. 15.  A direct compression method uses conventional equipment, commonly available excipients, and a limited number of process steps.  The direct compression tablet's disintegration and solubilization are based on the single or combined action of super disintegrants, water-soluble excipients, and effervescent agents.  The choice of superdisintegrant for a tablet formulation depends largely on the nature of the drug being used.  TizanidineHCl,OxybutyninHCl,Rofecoxib,and Ethenzamide are some examples of model drugs that have been formulated as RDT by direct compression method.  Super  Disintegrants  Used In Rapid Disintegrating Tablets DIRECT COMPRESSION
  16. 16. Synonyms: (Ac-Di-Sol) Cross linking makes it an insoluble, hydrophilic, highly absorbent material, resulting in excellent swelling properties and its unique fibrous nature gives it excellent water wicking capabilities. Croscarmellose sodium provides superior drug dissolution and disintegration characteristics, thus improving bioavailability of formulations CROSCARMELLOSE SODIUM
  17. 17. Synonyms:- Crosslinked polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Insoluble PVP, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP), Crospovidone , Crospovidonum Crospovidone, NF, is a synthetic, insoluble but rapidly swellable, cross- linked homopolymer of N-vinyl-2- pyrrolidone CROSPOVIDONE
  18. 18. Synonyms: Carboxymethyl starch, Explotab, Primojel Primojel promotes water penetration into the tablet and develops a disintegration force needed to push the particles apart. High swelling capacity results in its high disintegration rate and efficiency. SODIUM STARCH GLYCOLATE
  19. 19. PHARMACEUTICAL LOLLIPOPS
  20. 20.  Lollipops have been used to deliver pharmaceuticals (chiefly, Lipophilic drugs) to patients.  Provide rapid absorption into the blood stream through the mucosa of the mouth  Absorption occurs much more rapidly than when drugs are swallowed and absorbed via the digestive system.  The dose can easily be controlled by administering the lollipop only until the desired effect is observed, thereby minimizing the dose  Lollipops provide a pleasant way for a reluctant patient to receive the pharmaceutical. PHARMACEUTICAL LOLLIPOPS
  21. 21. In particular, lollipops containing the potent,short-acting narcotic fentanyl have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of severe pain. • For example: Actiq by Cephalon PHARMACEUTICAL LOLLIPOPS
  22. 22.  It is a solid formulation of fentanyl citrate on a plastic stick that dissolves slowly in the mouth for absorption across the buccal mucosa.  It is effective in treating cancer breakthrough pain and other problems, such as bone injuries, migraines, severe back pain, cluster headaches, neuropathy, arthritis, and moderate to severe chronic, non- malignant pain.  The dosage unit is a white, berry-flavored lozenge on a stick which is swabbed on the buccal mucosa, between cheek and gum to release the fentanyl quickly into the bloodstream. FENTANYL LOLLIPOP
  23. 23.  Absorption  Normally 25% of the drug is absorbed via the buccal mucosa directly into the bloodstream while the remaining  75% is swallowed and then slowly absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract.  Two-thirds of the swallowed dose is metabolized by the liver and becomes unavailable  25% of the total dose will reach the bloodstream via the intestines  50% of the total dose will reach the bloodstream via both routes FENTANYL LOLLIPOP
  24. 24. Side effects Sedation Nausea Constipation tolerance respiratory depression dental decay Each lozenge contains approx. 2grams of sugar, and has issues for pre-diabetic users and diabetic users. FENTANYL LOLLIPOP

