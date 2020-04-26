Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prepared by: Saman Khidir THE CELL BIOLOGY
Cell biology is the study of cell structure and function.
• The levels of organization in a multicellular organism are individual cells, tissue, organs, and organ systems. – Cells ...
What is the cell? • the cell is the fundamental unit of life. The cell is the basic structural, functional, and biological...
• Discovery of cells was possible with the invention of the microscope. • In 1665 Robert Hooke was the first to use a micr...
• At the same time, Anton van Leeuwenhoek was the first to look at animals in pond water. He called these animals “animalc...
eukaryotic prokaryotic
• Prokaryotic cells – Do not have a nucleus. – They are generally smaller than eukaryotes. – Bacteria are an example of a ...
Eukaryotic cells- contain a nucleus in which their genetic material is separated from the rest of the cell. =Some eukaryot...
• Has cell membrane • Lysosome • can not produce its own food • Has cell wall • Chloroplast • Can make its own food
a simple presentation about the Cell
a simple presentation about the Cell
a simple presentation about the Cell
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

a simple presentation about the Cell

37 views

Published on

a simple introduction to the cell.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

a simple presentation about the Cell

  1. 1. Prepared by: Saman Khidir THE CELL BIOLOGY
  2. 2. Cell biology is the study of cell structure and function.
  3. 3. • The levels of organization in a multicellular organism are individual cells, tissue, organs, and organ systems. – Cells are an organisms basic unit – Tissues are a group of cells working together. Example – muscle tissue – Organs are a group of tissues working together. Example – the heart. – Organ systems are a group of organs working together. Example – the digestive system.
  4. 4. What is the cell? • the cell is the fundamental unit of life. The cell is the basic structural, functional, and biological unit of all known living organisms and often called the "building blocks of life”. • Every living things is made up of one cell or more cells. • Cells carry out the functions to support life. • Cells are produced by other cells.
  5. 5. • Discovery of cells was possible with the invention of the microscope. • In 1665 Robert Hooke was the first to use a microscope to look at cork cells. • He called the boxes that he saw cells.
  6. 6. • At the same time, Anton van Leeuwenhoek was the first to look at animals in pond water. He called these animals “animalcules”.
  7. 7. eukaryotic prokaryotic
  8. 8. • Prokaryotic cells – Do not have a nucleus. – They are generally smaller than eukaryotes. – Bacteria are an example of a prokaryote.
  9. 9. Eukaryotic cells- contain a nucleus in which their genetic material is separated from the rest of the cell. =Some eukaryotes are unicellular like protists. =Most eukaryotes are multicellular, plants, animals, fungi.
  10. 10. • Has cell membrane • Lysosome • can not produce its own food • Has cell wall • Chloroplast • Can make its own food

×