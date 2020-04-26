Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zoology Prepared by: Saman Khidir
• Zoology is the study of animal life. • How animals share characteristic. • Classification of animal.
Reproduction. Metabolism. Homeostasis. Growth and development. Heredity.
• Unicellular: which is an organism that composed of only one cell.  Bacteria and Protista. • Multicellular: which is an ...
• Regulatory system. • Sensory Reception. • Circulatory system. • Respiratory system. • Digestive system. • Excretory syst...
Questions?? • Why classification is important to scientists? • How many types of organisms do we have?
Answers 1. Scientists classify living things to make it easier to study and understand the behaviors, lives and evolutiona...
Thanks
a simple presentation about Zoology
a simple presentation about Zoology
a simple presentation about Zoology
a simple presentation about Zoology
a simple presentation about Zoology

zoology
what is zoology
presentation

a simple presentation about Zoology

