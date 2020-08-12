Kamis kls xi e. dike mariske senyawa hidrokarbon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Senyawa Hidrokarbon Kls XI MIPA SMAN 1 Cikembar Kamis, 13 Agustus 2020 Oleh Hj. E. Dike Mariske, SPd. MPKim SMAN 1 Cikembar
3.1 Menganalisis struktur dan sifat senyawa hidrokarbon berdasarkan kekhasan atom karbon dan golongan senyawanya 4.1 Membu...
 Kekhasan Atom Karbon  Senyawa Hidrokarbon  Senyawa Alkana  Senyawa Alkena  Senyawa Alkuna MATERI
 Dalam bidang kimia, hidrokarbon adalah sebuah senyawa yang terdiri dari unsur karbon (C) dan unsur hidrogen (H).  Selur...
PETA KONSEP
A.Kekhasan Atom Karbon
Atom C dan H dengan masing-masing jumlah Valensi nya membentuk ikatan kovalen dituliskan seperti dibawah ini :
Senyawa Hidrokarbon berdasarkan jenis ikatannya :
 Alkana : Ikatan Tunggal (Single)  Alkena : Ikatan Rangkap dua (Doble)  Alkuna : Ikatan Rangkap tiga (Triple) B. Senyaw...
Tata Nama Senyawa Hidrokarbon Alifatik Alkana Alkana adalah senyawa hidrokarbon alifatik jenuh dengan rumus umum CnH2n+2. ...
SENYAWA ALKANA Rumus Umum : CnH2n + 2 n= 1,2,3,4,5, dst
Rumus Umum : CnH2n n= 2,3,4,5,6,7 dst
Rumus Umum Alkuna : CnH2n-2 n= 1,2,3,4,5,6 dst
Gugus Alkil pada Senyawa Hidrokarbon
C. Penaman Senyawa Alkana
D.Penamaan Senyawa Alkena
E. Penamaan Senyawa Alkuna
Soal untuk Latihan 1. Tuliskan dengan benar konsfigurasi atom C dengan no atom 6 2. Jelaskan dengan benar contoh penggunaa...
  Senyawa Hidrokarbon Kls XI MIPA SMAN 1 Cikembar Kamis, 13 Agustus 2020 Oleh Hj. E. Dike Mariske, SPd. MPKim SMAN 1 Cikembar
  3.1 Menganalisis struktur dan sifat senyawa hidrokarbon berdasarkan kekhasan atom karbon dan golongan senyawanya 4.1 Membuat model visual berbagai struktur molekul hidrokarbon yang memiliki rumus molekul yang sama KOMPETENSI DASAR
  Kekhasan Atom Karbon  Senyawa Hidrokarbon  Senyawa Alkana  Senyawa Alkena  Senyawa Alkuna MATERI
  Dalam bidang kimia, hidrokarbon adalah sebuah senyawa yang terdiri dari unsur karbon (C) dan unsur hidrogen (H).  Seluruh hidrokarbon memiliki rantai karbon dan atom-atom hidrogen yang berikatan dengan rantai tersebut.  Istilah tersebut digunakan juga sebagai pengertian dari hidrokarbon alifatik. Pengertian Senyawa Hidrokarbon
  PETA KONSEP
  A.Kekhasan Atom Karbon
  Atom C dan H dengan masing-masing jumlah Valensi nya membentuk ikatan kovalen dituliskan seperti dibawah ini :
  Senyawa Hidrokarbon berdasarkan jenis ikatannya :
  Alkana : Ikatan Tunggal (Single)  Alkena : Ikatan Rangkap dua (Doble)  Alkuna : Ikatan Rangkap tiga (Triple) B. Senyawa Hidrokarbon berdasarkan Jenis Ikatan
  Tata Nama Senyawa Hidrokarbon Alifatik Alkana Alkana adalah senyawa hidrokarbon alifatik jenuh dengan rumus umum CnH2n+2. Alkana membentuk deret homolog, yaitu kelompok senyawa dengan rumus umum sama dan sifat bermiripan. Berikut tabel deret homolog alkana dengan rumus molekul, rumus bangun, dan nama dari masing-masing senyawa.
  SENYAWA ALKANA Rumus Umum : CnH2n + 2 n= 1,2,3,4,5, dst
  Rumus Umum : CnH2n n= 2,3,4,5,6,7 dst
  Rumus Umum Alkuna : CnH2n-2 n= 1,2,3,4,5,6 dst
  Gugus Alkil pada Senyawa Hidrokarbon
  C. Penaman Senyawa Alkana
  D.Penamaan Senyawa Alkena
  E. Penamaan Senyawa Alkuna
  Soal untuk Latihan 1. Tuliskan dengan benar konsfigurasi atom C dengan no atom 6 2. Jelaskan dengan benar contoh penggunaan senyawa hidrokarbon dalam kehidupan sehari-hari 3. Tuliskan stuktur dari : 2-metil Butana, 2- Butena dan 2- Butuna 4. Tuliskan nama yang benar dari senyawa dengan struktur : 5. Buatlah struktur dari senyawa 3-metil Heksana dengan meggunakan bahan dari lilin (malam) , gunakan warna yang berbeda untuk atom c dan H. Sedangkan untuk ikatannya bisa enggunakan lidi kecil

×