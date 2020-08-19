Implants to miniscrews

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepared by:Yaser Yahya Basheer Supervisedby prof : Maher fouda
 What are dental implants?  History  Types of dental implants  Biomaterials for dental implants  Indications for dent...
 "A dental implant is a biomedical device, which is usually composed of an inert metal or metallic alloy, which is placed...
The history of implants or implant-like Devices attached to prosthesis can be traced to ancient civilizations like Egyptia...
Stork in 1938, introduced surgical cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy implant that he used to replace a left maxillary centr...
This interface between bone and implant was called ankylosis and it can be equated with the clinical term as rigid fixatio...
In 1952, Branemark started extensive experimental clinical studies on microscopic microcirculation in bone marrow healing....
Osseointegration was defined as "the contact established between normal and remodeled bone and an implant Surface Without ...
Dental implants can be subdivided into three major types based on their mode of attachment to the bone structure as: endo-...
These implants are screwed, tapped or drilled directly into the bone. They osseointegrate with the bone.These implants pro...
These are available in many designs depending upon the bone condition and the type of abutment to be used. Due to the limi...
a. According to the shape • Straight/cylinders • Tapered • Stepped b. According to surface finish • Smooth • Threaded • Ro...
c. Combination • Straight smooth • Straight threaded (screw) • Tapered threaded (screw) • Stepped-tapered threaded (screw)...
 First introduced by Linkow in 1967  Flat and taper from shoulder towards the base  Numerous holes for interlocking (re...
 Metallic markers  Used in orthodontics and growth studies. A pre-shaped Ramus frame implant. This is the same implant c...
Mainly used in completely edentulous jaw conditions: 1. Unilateral 2. Complete
 These are used in certain edentulous conditions and require major surgical procedures.  1. Staple  2. Staple pins  3....
 Biodegradable polylactide with a metal  super-structure.
 Bicortical titanium screws (most frequently used in orthodontics)
 There are many biocompatible materials available today but the main emphasis is on metals, metal alloys, ceramics, polym...
 Titanium  Tantalum  Alloys of titanjum/aluminium/van~dium  Cobalt/chromium/molybdenum  Chromium/iron/nickel  Titani...
 Aluminium oxide (aluminium and sapphire) ceramics  Carbon  Carbon silicon compounds.
 Polymethylmethacrylate  Silicon rubber  Polyethylene  Polylactide
1.Edentulous mandible 2. Edentulous maxilla 3. Frontal region upper jaw 4. Partially edentulous jaws (one or two missing t...
1. Medical • Temporal (flu, pregnancy, etc.) • (Auto) immune diseases • Terminal illness • Inability to restore with prost...
2. Dental • Anatomy-nerves (too close), sinus, etc. • Local pathology-cyst, roots stumps, gum problems, etc. • Microbiolog...
3. General • Finance • Touring job (unable to keep appointments) • Attitude • Spastic patient
With the advent of prosthetic implants and their predictable results, the orthodontists saw an opportunity to use them for...
Initially routine dental implants of relatively lesser diameter 3.5-4.5 mm and varying lengths (10-16mm) were used in orth...
Following their success, implants were especially designed for anchorage in orthodontics . They are smaller in diameter ge...
They can be of the self-tapping or the self-drilling variety . Decrease in size has also led to their being placed rather ...
• Direct method To place mini-implant directly without an Incision Indicated in placements over 'attached gingiva' In majo...
• Self Tapping and • Self Drilling Self Tapping • Pre-Drilling with a suitable drill 0.2 mm less than that of the mini imp...
Step I -isolate the region and apply surface anesthct!c (15% Lidocanine) Step Il-anesthetize using infiltration 0.2 ml ane...
Step lV-using the tissue punch expose the bone -exposed bone would cause the bleeding point to be visible Step V-under cop...
Step VI-using the edaptor/screw driver provided screw the mini implant into the bone, or use an implant' physio-dispenser....
• SAS systems, Sendai Japan • OMAS Systems, Taipei Taiwan, Lomas-Mondial, Germany • ORLUS Systems, Yonsei University, Seou...
•Orthodontic implants are now gaining in popularity for their ability to provide anchorage in difficult conditions . The "...
Enmass retraction in a critical anchorage case
Segmental treatment used to align an impacted maxillary canine This in turn is responsible for the increased acceptance of...
Segmental treatment used to Intrude the mandibular incisors.
Implants have been used to distalize maxillary and mandibular molars and groups of teeth, and to obtain tipping, uprightin...
The implant assisted orthodontic treatment helps to minimize anchorage loss and decrease the overall duration of treatment...
There are few contraindications to the use of miniscrews but it is advised to be cautious in their use especially when tre...
a, General contra-indications: The microimplant must not be used if the patient has- 1. History of immune deficiency, 2. H...
Mini-screws can be placed at various sites to either provide direct or indirect anchorage. Direct anchorage potential is s...
Various Sites of implants • Maxilla - infrazygomatic crest area. - Maxillary tuberosity area - Intra radicular between the...
• Mandible - Retro molar area - Intra radicular area - Mandibular symphysis • Others - Edentulous areas
Orthodontic anchorage  Used for retraction of anterior teeth,  Uprighting of molars.  Mesiodistal tooth movement,  Ope...
Mini-screws are likely to revolutionize the way orthodontic treatment is planned and executed with anchorage planning havi...
THANks
The progression from using dental implants to microimplants in orthodontics is presented

  1. 1. Prepared by:Yaser Yahya Basheer Supervisedby prof : Maher fouda
  2. 2.  What are dental implants?  History  Types of dental implants  Biomaterials for dental implants  Indications for dental implants  Orthodontic anchorage
  3. 3.  "A dental implant is a biomedical device, which is usually composed of an inert metal or metallic alloy, which is placed on or within the osseous tissues." Implants are now being used in orthodontics for the purpose of augmenting anchorage.
  4. 4. The history of implants or implant-like Devices attached to prosthesis can be traced to ancient civilizations like Egyptians (2000 years), Ancient Chinese (4000 years), lncas (1500 years), etc. Different materials were implanted in place of missing teeth; ranging from teeth taken from slaves, prisoners, or from animals. In Inca skulls, researchers found precious stones implanted in the jaws to replace missing teeth.
  5. 5. Stork in 1938, introduced surgical cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy implant that he used to replace a left maxillary central incisor and it lasted for 15 years. In 1946, Stork designed a two-stage screw implant, which was inserted without a premucosal post and later after bone healing took place, the crown and abutment were attached to it.
  6. 6. This interface between bone and implant was called ankylosis and it can be equated with the clinical term as rigid fixation. Rigid fixation defines the clinical aspect of this microscopic bone contact with an implant and in the absence of mobility with a I to 500 gm force applied in a vertical or horizontal direction. The first submerged implant placed by Stork lasted for more than 50 years. Bone fused to titanium was first reported and documented by Bathe et al in 1940.
  7. 7. In 1952, Branemark started extensive experimental clinical studies on microscopic microcirculation in bone marrow healing. The 10-year studies regarding implant placement in the jawbone of the dogs started in 1960 and in humans these started in 1965 and were reported in 1977 that led to the term osseointegration.
  8. 8. Osseointegration was defined as "the contact established between normal and remodeled bone and an implant Surface Without the interposition of non-bone or connective tissue,“ or "direct structural and functional connection between ordered, living bone and the surface of a load-carrying implant." Osseointegration can also be defined as a direct interaction of bone to an implant surface. As a result, the implant fixture is immobilized in the bone and lends itself to function as an anchor for orthodontic anchorage.
  9. 9. Dental implants can be subdivided into three major types based on their mode of attachment to the bone structure as: endo-osseous, subperiosteal and transosseous. endo-osseous subperiosteal transosseous
  10. 10. These implants are screwed, tapped or drilled directly into the bone. They osseointegrate with the bone.These implants provide better initial stability /retention. A minimum healing period of 3-4 months is required before they can be loaded.
  11. 11. These are available in many designs depending upon the bone condition and the type of abutment to be used. Due to the limited amount of space available , high cost and long waiting period for them to osseointegrate before loading other solutions were proposed.
  12. 12. a. According to the shape • Straight/cylinders • Tapered • Stepped b. According to surface finish • Smooth • Threaded • Rough - Sand blasted - Acid etched • Coated - Titanium plasma sprayed - Hydroxyapatite - Aluminium oxide
  13. 13. c. Combination • Straight smooth • Straight threaded (screw) • Tapered threaded (screw) • Stepped-tapered threaded (screw) • Stepped cylinder • Combination of root form implants with different surface coatings and design d. According to stages of surgery • Single stage • Two stage e. According to implant abutment interface design • Internal • External
  14. 14.  First introduced by Linkow in 1967  Flat and taper from shoulder towards the base  Numerous holes for interlocking (retention)  Cut a groove and tap into the bone  indicated for thin alveolar ridges
  15. 15.  Metallic markers  Used in orthodontics and growth studies. A pre-shaped Ramus frame implant. This is the same implant custom-fitted.
  16. 16. Mainly used in completely edentulous jaw conditions: 1. Unilateral 2. Complete
  17. 17.  These are used in certain edentulous conditions and require major surgical procedures.  1. Staple  2. Staple pins  3. Multiple pins
  18. 18.  Biodegradable polylactide with a metal  super-structure.
  19. 19.  Bicortical titanium screws (most frequently used in orthodontics)
  20. 20.  There are many biocompatible materials available today but the main emphasis is on metals, metal alloys, ceramics, polymers, composites and carbons.
  21. 21.  Titanium  Tantalum  Alloys of titanjum/aluminium/van~dium  Cobalt/chromium/molybdenum  Chromium/iron/nickel  Titanium and its alloys are most widely used.
  22. 22.  Aluminium oxide (aluminium and sapphire) ceramics  Carbon  Carbon silicon compounds.
  23. 23.  Polymethylmethacrylate  Silicon rubber  Polyethylene  Polylactide
  24. 24. 1.Edentulous mandible 2. Edentulous maxilla 3. Frontal region upper jaw 4. Partially edentulous jaws (one or two missing teeth) • Kennedy's class II and III 5. Single tooth implantation 6. Extraoral implantation, (epithesis) 7. Immediate implantation • Trauma (bone situation is to be considered) • Periodontal problems • Periapical pathology, and resorption of roots • Agenetic elements, (by birth missing teeth) • Caries 8. Orthodontic anchorage
  25. 25. 1. Medical • Temporal (flu, pregnancy, etc.) • (Auto) immune diseases • Terminal illness • Inability to restore with prosthesis • Use of corticosteroids • Radiotherapy of the head, (tumoricidal radiation of implant site) • Severe Diabetes mellitus • Psychological problems (unrealistic patient expectation)
  26. 26. 2. Dental • Anatomy-nerves (too close), sinus, etc. • Local pathology-cyst, roots stumps, gum problems, etc. • Microbiology-bacterial sensitive. • Bad Oral hygiene •Lack of operator expertise • Motivation • Non cooperative patient
  27. 27. 3. General • Finance • Touring job (unable to keep appointments) • Attitude • Spastic patient
  28. 28. With the advent of prosthetic implants and their predictable results, the orthodontists saw an opportunity to use them for the purpose of anchorage. Routinely used dental implants are unsuitable for use as orthodontic anchorage units as their size precludes their use, unless edentulous regions exist in the mouth.
  29. 29. Initially routine dental implants of relatively lesser diameter 3.5-4.5 mm and varying lengths (10-16mm) were used in orthodontics. They were of the self tapping variety with the threads having a sandblasted or acid-etch surface finish. The polished trans-mucosal neck was either 2.5 or 4.5 mm long. Because of their size they were generally placed in the palate or in the retromolar region.
  30. 30. Following their success, implants were especially designed for anchorage in orthodontics . They are smaller in diameter generally 0.9-1.6 mm in diameter and ranged from 6-12 mm in length. The implant head has a hole and / or a groove to accept an orthodontic wire or other orthodontic accessories. Commercially available mini-implants(A) TOMAS Dentaurum (Germany), (B) Bredent (Germany) (C) Dentos(Korea)
  31. 31. They can be of the self-tapping or the self-drilling variety . Decrease in size has also led to their being placed rather easily in other sites like in the interdental region, between the molars . Their small size has led to them being called-"mini-implants, micro-implants, mini-screws or mini-pins". Mini-implant placed at an angle between 15 and 16 Horizontally inserted mini-implant in the mandible
  32. 32. • Direct method To place mini-implant directly without an Incision Indicated in placements over 'attached gingiva' In majority of the cases More predictable results • Indirect Method Placements over 'unattached gingiva' Will require a vertical incision of 2 to 5 mm in length. Relatively less commonly used The implant will be covered by the gingival tissue.
  33. 33. • Self Tapping and • Self Drilling Self Tapping • Pre-Drilling with a suitable drill 0.2 mm less than that of the mini implant to be implanted Self-Drilling • No need to pre-drill • Just use a round bur or a small 2 to 4 mm drill to get a 'purchase point', especially when angulating the implant
  34. 34. Step I -isolate the region and apply surface anesthct!c (15% Lidocanine) Step Il-anesthetize using infiltration 0.2 ml anesthetic Step III-mark the exact location using the periodontal probe.
  35. 35. Step lV-using the tissue punch expose the bone -exposed bone would cause the bleeding point to be visible Step V-under copious irrigation make pilot hole (using a round bur or drill-2 to 4 mm in length) through the cortical bone (optional but preferable)
  36. 36. Step VI-using the edaptor/screw driver provided screw the mini implant into the bone, or use an implant' physio-dispenser. -mini-implant after placement. Surgical procedure for removal of mini-implant .Since the mini-implant does not osseo-intigrate the mini-implant can be easily unscrewed using the screw driver provided. It leaves small bleeding point which heels without any medication or suturing required
  37. 37. • SAS systems, Sendai Japan • OMAS Systems, Taipei Taiwan, Lomas-Mondial, Germany • ORLUS Systems, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea • Mia Systems, Kyungpook University, Daedu, Korea • TOMAS, Dentaurum, Germany Tomas from Dentaurum
  38. 38. •Orthodontic implants are now gaining in popularity for their ability to provide anchorage in difficult conditions . The "mini-implants" have the advantage of being practically immovable when used for the purpose of exerting tooth moving forces. This ability of providing absolute anchorage helps in achieving difficult movements like molar  distalization, enmass retraction , etc routinely. Distalization of the maxillary posterior segment using a mini-Implant
  39. 39. Enmass retraction in a critical anchorage case
  40. 40. Segmental treatment used to align an impacted maxillary canine This in turn is responsible for the increased acceptance of orthodontic treatment by adults and other esthetically conscious patients, as segmental treatment becomes possible . They are capable of providing excellent anchorage for a relatively minor increase in the cost of orthodontic treatment, also decreasing treatment time.
  41. 41. Segmental treatment used to Intrude the mandibular incisors.
  42. 42. Implants have been used to distalize maxillary and mandibular molars and groups of teeth, and to obtain tipping, uprighting, intrusion, extrusion and transfer of anchorage to other parts of the mouth. The implants and the new bicortical titanium screws are so convenient to place that the line of action of the orthodontic force can be made to coincide with the level of the center of resistance of the teeth to be moved resulting in a favorable translatory tooth movement. Enmass retraction of maxillary and mandibular Incisors with the point of application of force closer to the center of resistance of the teeth to be retracted.
  43. 43. The implant assisted orthodontic treatment helps to minimize anchorage loss and decrease the overall duration of treatment, as these can be loaded immediately. Headgears and other extra-oral means of anchorage are eliminated. Most importantly, orthodontic treatment is now possible in cases where multiple teeth are missing or the other anchorage units are compromised. Also, treatment is no longer dependent on patient cooperation. Implant placed in the edentulous region to retract the remaining teeth in the arch.
  44. 44. There are few contraindications to the use of miniscrews but it is advised to be cautious in their use especially when treating young individuals below the age of 14 years, because young patients have more spongy bone which at times doesn't allow the primary stability to be achieved at the time of initial placement.
  45. 45. a, General contra-indications: The microimplant must not be used if the patient has- 1. History of immune deficiency, 2. History of steroid therapy (in the past 6 months), 3. Bleeding or clotting disorders, 4. Uncontrolled endocrine disease, 5. Bone disease, 6. Rheumatic ailments, 7. Cirrhosis of the liver, or any other acute disease. b. Local contra-indications: 1, The osteomyelitis of the jaws, 2. Receives radiation therapy in the head and neck region, 3. Has receding gingtval disease or 4. Unsatisfactory oral hygiene.
  46. 46. Mini-screws can be placed at various sites to either provide direct or indirect anchorage. Direct anchorage potential is said to be used when the forces are afflicted directly from the screw head eg. E-chains used to retract teeth. Indirect anchorage is said to exist when the mini -screw is used to immobilize or augment tile anchorage potential of the molars . Direct anchorage to mesialize the molar Indirect anchorage
  47. 47. Various Sites of implants • Maxilla - infrazygomatic crest area. - Maxillary tuberosity area - Intra radicular between the roots both buccally and palatally - Mid palatine area
  48. 48. • Mandible - Retro molar area - Intra radicular area - Mandibular symphysis • Others - Edentulous areas
  49. 49. Orthodontic anchorage  Used for retraction of anterior teeth,  Uprighting of molars.  Mesiodistal tooth movement,  Open bite correction (archived by intruding posterior teeth: skeletal anchorage)  Distalization of 1st and 2nd molars  Intrusion of teeth  Compromised anchorage in periodontally involved teeth where anchorage is a problem/congenital anomalies and developmental defects of jaws which may result in inadequate anchorage.  Replacement of missing teeth after the completion of orthodontic treatment (should be done only after completion of craniofacial growth).
  50. 50. Mini-screws are likely to revolutionize the way orthodontic treatment is planned and executed with anchorage planning having become simplified and treatment time decreasing, more and more patients are likely to become motivated to seek orthodontic treatment.
  51. 51. THANks

