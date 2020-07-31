Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elemental Analysis of spinach & Using LIBS Supervisor Dr. Zubair Khan Niazi Co-Supervisor Sir Imran Rehan Presented by Mat...
 Introduction  history  Objectives  working principle  Instrumental design  overview of LIBS process  Advantages  ...
A spectrochemical technique which utilizes an intense laser pulse to determine the atomic/elemental composition of a sampl...
1960 Maiman, first ruby laser 1962 Brech, Cross; Birth of LIBS: detection of spectrum from ruby laser induced plasma 1965 ...
 ND-YAG laser fall on the sample.  In a laser requires an understanding of the energy transition phenomena in the atoms ...
 LIBS system consist of:  Laser :Nd : YAG ,and Eximer .  Spectrometer : either a monochromator /a polychromator  Fiber...
Advantages  offers rapid analysis  requires no sample preparation  sensitive to all elements  scalable in sample size ...
 Increased cost and complexity  Large interference effects( in the case of LIBS in aerosols, the potential interference ...
Elemental Analysis of Spinach Using LIBS
  1. 1. Elemental Analysis of spinach & Using LIBS Supervisor Dr. Zubair Khan Niazi Co-Supervisor Sir Imran Rehan Presented by Mathilda Samuel
  2. 2.  Introduction  history  Objectives  working principle  Instrumental design  overview of LIBS process  Advantages  Limitations
  3. 3. A spectrochemical technique which utilizes an intense laser pulse to determine the atomic/elemental composition of a sample via generation of a high-temperature micro plasma followed by time resolved optical spectroscopy.
  4. 4. 1960 Maiman, first ruby laser 1962 Brech, Cross; Birth of LIBS: detection of spectrum from ruby laser induced plasma 1965 Zel’dovich, Raizer, First theoretical model for laser breakdown of a gas 1964 Runger et al. First direct spectrochemical analysis by LIBS
  5. 5.  ND-YAG laser fall on the sample.  In a laser requires an understanding of the energy transition phenomena in the atoms of its active medium.  They include: spontaneous emission, stimulated emission/absorption and non-radiative decay.
  6. 6.  LIBS system consist of:  Laser :Nd : YAG ,and Eximer .  Spectrometer : either a monochromator /a polychromator  Fiber optics  Detector :PMT /CCD (respectively to the spectrometer used) attached to a spectrograph analyzes the collected plasma light and this is coupled to a pc which can rapidly process and interpret the acquired data
  7. 7. Advantages  offers rapid analysis  requires no sample preparation  sensitive to all elements  scalable in sample size  requires no contact with the sample  work in hostile environments
  8. 8.  Increased cost and complexity  Large interference effects( in the case of LIBS in aerosols, the potential interference of particle size).  Detection limits are generally not as good as established solution techniques.  poor precision  Possibility of ocular damage by the high energy laser pulses

