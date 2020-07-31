Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Laser induced breakdown spectroscopy for comparative analysis of Spinach and the effect of temperature on the elemental co...
OUTLINE • Introduction • history • Objectives • working principle • Instrumental design • overview of LIBS process • Advan...
INTRODUCTION OF LIBS A spectrochemical technique which utilizes an intense laser pulse to determine the atomic/elemental c...
History 1962 Brech, Cross; Birth of LIBS: detection of spectrum from ruby laser induced plasma 1965 Zel’dovich, Raizer, Fi...
OBJECTIVES
Principle  ND-YAG laser fall on the sample.  In a laser requires an understanding of the energy transition phenomena in ...
Instrumentation design • LIBS system consist of: • Laser :Nd : YAG ,and Eximer . • Spectrometer : either a monochromator /...
Overview of LIBS Process
Advantages OF LIBS Advantages  offers rapid sample analysis.  requires no sample preparation.  sensitive to all element...
LIMITATIONS  Increased cost and complexity  Detection limits are generally not as good as established solution technique...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Elemental Analysis of Spinach Using LIBS

18 views

Published on

Laser induced breakdown spectroscopy for comparative
analysis of Spinach and the effect of temperature on the
elemental composition of Plastics.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Elemental Analysis of Spinach Using LIBS

  1. 1. Laser induced breakdown spectroscopy for comparative analysis of Spinach and the effect of temperature on the elemental composition of Plastics. Supervisor Dr. Zubair Khan Niazi Co-Supervisor Sir Imran Rehan Presented by Mathilda Samuel
  2. 2. OUTLINE • Introduction • history • Objectives • working principle • Instrumental design • overview of LIBS process • Advantages • Limitations
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION OF LIBS A spectrochemical technique which utilizes an intense laser pulse to determine the atomic/elemental composition of a sample via generation of a high-temperature micro plasma followed by time resolved optical spectroscopy.
  4. 4. History 1962 Brech, Cross; Birth of LIBS: detection of spectrum from ruby laser induced plasma 1965 Zel’dovich, Raizer, First theoretical model for laser breakdown of a gas 1964 Runger et al. First direct spectrochemical analysis by LIBS 1960 Maiman ,first ruby laser
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES
  6. 6. Principle  ND-YAG laser fall on the sample.  In a laser requires an understanding of the energy transition phenomena in the atoms of its active medium.  They include : spontaneous emission ,stimulated emission/absorption and non-radiative decay.
  7. 7. Instrumentation design • LIBS system consist of: • Laser :Nd : YAG ,and Eximer . • Spectrometer : either a monochromator /a polychromator • Fiber optics • Detector :PMT /CCD (respectively to the spectrometer used) attached to a spectrograph analyzes the collected plasma light and this is coupled to a pc which can rapidly process and interpret the acquired data
  8. 8. Overview of LIBS Process
  9. 9. Advantages OF LIBS Advantages  offers rapid sample analysis.  requires no sample preparation.  sensitive to all elements.  Determine multiple elements simultaneously.  requires no contact with the sample.  work in hostile environments.
  10. 10. LIMITATIONS  Increased cost and complexity  Detection limits are generally not as good as established solution techniques.  poor precision  Possibility of ocular damage by the high energy laser pulses
  11. 11. THANK YOU

×