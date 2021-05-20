Successfully reported this slideshow.
14 Startup Risks Entrepreneurs Should Consider When Launching their Startup © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
Questions? © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com mail@rashidaliyev.com
May. 20, 2021

14 startup risks

14 startup risks Entrepreneurs Should Consider When Launching their Startup.
Present by Rashid ALiyev (www.RashidAliyev.com)

14 startup risks

  1. 1. 14 Startup Risks Entrepreneurs Should Consider When Launching their Startup © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  2. 2. Capability Risk The risk that the startup is unable to scale its capability on a timely basis and at levels required. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  3. 3. Design Risk The risk that the product or service design does not meet the required performance standard. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  4. 4. Development Risk The risk that development of the product or service is not completed on time, within budget or to defined specifications. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  5. 5. Economic Risk The risk that the company’s success is sensitive to external economic factors. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  6. 6. Economic Life Risk The risk that the product or services useful life in the marketplace is shorter than originally anticipated or projected. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  7. 7. Funding Risk The risk that funding will not be available at a level or timing required for the startup to succeed. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  8. 8. Legislative and Policy Risk (a.k.a. “Regulatory Risk”) The risk that legislative and policy changes will result in higher costs to the startup. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  9. 9. Maintenance Risk The risk that maintaining the company’s assets at appropriate levels will cost more than anticipated. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  10. 10. Management Risk The risk that the management team lacks the skillsets and experience to execute the startups’ business plan. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  11. 11. Operations Risk The risk that operating costs are greater than budgeted, or that the service cannot be provided at the projected costs. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  12. 12. Procurement Risk The risk relating to the ability of the startup to procure quantities and pricing of required scarce resources. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  13. 13. Research Risk The risk that the quality of the initial research upon which key company assumptions were based was flawed in an impactful way. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  14. 14. Technology Risk The risk that less than optimal technology is developed or utilized or that a competitor leapfrogs the startup’s technology. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  15. 15. Volume / Demand Risk The risk that the actual market’s demand for the product or service will not yield the projected sales volumes. © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com
  16. 16. Questions? © 2019, Rashid Aliyev www.RashidAliyev.com mail@rashidaliyev.com

