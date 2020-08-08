Chapter on Niosome

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Development of new drug , improving safety and efficacy of existing drugs is difficult, expensive and time consuming • A...
•Vesicular drug delivery reduces the cost of therapy by improving bioavailability of medication and also solves the proble...
• Niosomes are synthetic microscopic vesicles consisting of an aqueous core enclosed in a bi layer consisting of cholester...
Structure of Niosomes • Niosomes are microscopic lamellar structures • Basic structural components are  Non ionic surfact...
•The niosome is made of a surfactant bilayer with its hydrophilic ends exposed on the outside and inside of the vesicle, w...
Factors affecting vesicles size, entrapment efficiency and release characteristics •Drug •Amount of surfactant •Cholestero...
General Characteristics of Niosome • Biocompatible, biodegradable, non-toxic, non immunogenic and non-carcinogenic • The a...
Advantages of Niosome • The vesicle suspension is water–based vehicle, offers high patient compliance • The vesicles may a...
Disadvantages of Niosome • Aqueous suspension of niosome may exhibit fusion, aggregation leaching or hydrolysis of entrapp...
Contrast of Niosomes Vs liposomes Niosome Liposome 1. Less Expensive 1. More expensive 2. Chemically Stable 2. Chemically ...
Comparision of niosomes and liposomes • Properties of both depends on composition of bilayer and method of production • In...
Methods of Preparation 1. Ether Injection 2. Hand Shaking Method 3. The “Bubble” Method 4. Reverse Phase Evaporation 5. So...
6. Micro Fluidization 7. Trans Membrane pH Gradient Drug Uptake Process (remote Loading) 8. Formation of Niosomes From Pro...
• Hydration of mixture of surfactant/lipid at elevated temperature • Sizing of niosomes • Removal of unentrapped material ...
Cholesterol + Non ionic surfectant Dissolve in organic solvent Solution in organic solvent Drying Thin film Dispersion (Hy...
A.Ether injection method • This method is based on slow injection of surfactant : cholesterol solution in ether through 14...
B. Hand shaking method (Thin film hydration technique) • Surfactant and cholesterol are dissolved in a volatile organic so...
C. The “Bubble” Method •It is novel technique for the one step preparation of liposomes and niosomes without the use of or...
D. Reverse Phase Evaporation Technique (REV) •Cholesterol and surfactant (1:1) are dissolved in a mixture of ether and chl...
E. Sonication •In this method, an aliquot of drug solution in buffer is added to the surfactant/cholesterol mixture in a 1...
G. Trans membrane pH gradient (inside acidic) Drug Uptake Process (remote Loading) •Surfactant and cholesterol are dissolv...
H.Formation of niosomes from proniosomes •Another method of producing niosomes is to coat a water-soluble carrier such as ...
Separation of unentrapped drugs The removal of unentrapped solute from the vesicles can be accomplished by various techniq...
 Physical characterization  Chemical characterization  Biological characterization
Physical characterization Sr no. Parameters Analytical methods/Instruments 1. Vesicles shape & surface morphology Transmi...
4. Phase behavior Freeze-fracture electron microscopy, Differential scanning colorimetery 5. Electrical surface potential ...
Sr no Parameters Analytical methods/Instruments 1. Cholesterol concentration Cholesterol oxidase assay and HPLC 2. Cholest...
 Biological characterization Sr No. Parameters Analytical methods/Instruments 1. Sterility Aerobic or anaerobic cultures ...
1. Intravenous Route Ipromide, Vincristine,Indomethacin, Colchicines, Rifampicin, Transferrin, Zidovudine, Cisplantin, ama...
APPLICATIONS OF NIOSOMES •Drug targetting : •Anti neoplastic treatment : Doxorubicin, Methotrexates, Bleomycin, Vincristin...
• Niosomes represent a promising drug delivery module. • There is lot of scope to encapsulate toxic anti-cancer drugs, ant...
• In addition, handling and storage of niosomes require no special conditions. • Vesicular drug carriers like niosomes can...
REFERENCES 1. Sanjay K. Jain and N.K. Jain Controlled and novel drug delivery system 2. Dr. Rakesh S. Patel niosomes as a ...
Thank You
  1. 1. 1 By:Rajesh L. Dumpala (B.Pharm, M. Pharm.) PhD. ( Pursuing) Research Scientist, Alembic Research Centre. Vadodara E.Mail:-rdumpala64@gmail.com
  2. 2. Contents 1.Introduction 2.General characteristics of Niosomes 3.Compare and Contrast of Niosomes and Liposomes 4.Methods of Preparation 5.Characterization of Niosomes 6.Therapeutic Applications 7.Future Prospects 8.References
  3. 3. • Development of new drug , improving safety and efficacy of existing drugs is difficult, expensive and time consuming • At present, no available drug delivery system behaves ideally achieving all the lofty goals • Encapsulation of the drug in vesicular structures is one of the promising system • such as liposomes, niosomes, transfersomes, and pharmacosomes etc • It delivers drug directly to the site of action, leading to reduction of drug toxicity with no adverse effects
  4. 4. •Vesicular drug delivery reduces the cost of therapy by improving bioavailability of medication and also solves the problems of drug insolubility, instability and rapid degradation •Niosomes are a novel drug delivery system, in which the medication is encapsulated in a vesicle,composed of a bilayer of non-ionic surface active agents and hence the name niosomes •The niosomes are very small, and microscopic in size. Their size lies in the nanometric scale
  5. 5. • Niosomes are synthetic microscopic vesicles consisting of an aqueous core enclosed in a bi layer consisting of cholesterol and one or more nonionic surfactants • Vesicles are prepared from self assembly of hydrated non ionic surfactants molecules
  6. 6. Structure of Niosomes • Niosomes are microscopic lamellar structures • Basic structural components are  Non ionic surfactant  Cholesterol  Charge inducing molecule such as Dicetyl phosphate • A number of non- ionic surfactants used are polyglycerol alkyl ether, glucosyl dialkyl ethers, crown ethers, ester linked surfactants, polyoxyethylene alkyl ether and a series of spans and tweens
  7. 7. •The niosome is made of a surfactant bilayer with its hydrophilic ends exposed on the outside and inside of the vesicle, while the hydrophobic chains face each other within the bilayer •The geometry of vesicles to be formed from surfactant is affected by its structure, which is related to critical packing parameter  CPP(Critical Packing Parameter) = v/Ic * a0 where v = hydrophobic group volume Ic = the critcal hydrophobic group length a0 = the area of hydrophilic head group
  8. 8. Factors affecting vesicles size, entrapment efficiency and release characteristics •Drug •Amount of surfactant •Cholesterol content and charge •Method of preparation •Resistance to osmotic stress
  9. 9. General Characteristics of Niosome • Biocompatible, biodegradable, non-toxic, non immunogenic and non-carcinogenic • The ability of nonionic surfactant to form bilayer vesicles is dependant on the HLB value of the surfactant, the chemical structure of the components and the critical packing parameter • Niosomes can be characterized by their size distribution studies • High resistance to hydrolytic degradation • The properties of niosome depends both on composition of the bilayer & on method of their production
  10. 10. Advantages of Niosome • The vesicle suspension is water–based vehicle, offers high patient compliance • The vesicles may act as a depot, releasing the drug in a controllable manner • They are osmotically active and stable • Handling and storage of surfactants requires no special conditions. • They improve oral bioavailability of poorly absorbed drugs and enhance skin penetration of drugs • Niosome improves therapeutic performance of drug molecules
  11. 11. Disadvantages of Niosome • Aqueous suspension of niosome may exhibit fusion, aggregation leaching or hydrolysis of entrapped drug, thus limiting the shelf life of niosome dispersion. • Time consuming • Requires specialized equipment • Inefficient drug loading
  12. 12. Contrast of Niosomes Vs liposomes Niosome Liposome 1. Less Expensive 1. More expensive 2. Chemically Stable 2. Chemically unstable 3. Niosomes are prepared from uncharged single- chain surfactant 3. liposomes are prepared from double-chain phospholipids 4. They do not require special storage and handling 4. They require special storage, handling & purity of natural phospholipid is variable. 5. Non ionic drugs carriers are safer 5. The ionic drugs carriers are relatively toxic & unsuitable
  13. 13. Comparision of niosomes and liposomes • Properties of both depends on composition of bilayer and method of production • Increase in surfactant lipophilicity, increases entrapment efficiency • Increase in cholesterol concentration, decreases in entrapment efficiency • Lipophilic surfactant forms mean size reduction
  14. 14. Methods of Preparation 1. Ether Injection 2. Hand Shaking Method 3. The “Bubble” Method 4. Reverse Phase Evaporation 5. Sonication
  15. 15. 6. Micro Fluidization 7. Trans Membrane pH Gradient Drug Uptake Process (remote Loading) 8. Formation of Niosomes From Proniosomes
  16. 16. • Hydration of mixture of surfactant/lipid at elevated temperature • Sizing of niosomes • Removal of unentrapped material from vesicles
  17. 17. Cholesterol + Non ionic surfectant Dissolve in organic solvent Solution in organic solvent Drying Thin film Dispersion (Hydration) Niosome suspension
  18. 18. A.Ether injection method • This method is based on slow injection of surfactant : cholesterol solution in ether through 14 gauge needle into a preheated aqueous phase maintained at 600C • Vaporization of ether resulting into a formation of ether gradient at ether-water interface which leads to formation of single layered vesicles • Depending upon the conditions used, the diameter of the vesicle range from 50 to 1000 nm
  19. 19. B. Hand shaking method (Thin film hydration technique) • Surfactant and cholesterol are dissolved in a volatile organic solvent (diethyl ether, chloroform or methanol) in a round bottom flask • The organic solvent is removed under vaccum at room temperature using rotary evaporator leaving a thin layer of solid mixture deposited on the wall of the flask • The dried surfactant film can be rehydrated with aqueous phase at temperature slightly above the phase tansition temperature of the surfactant used, with gentle agitation • This process forms large multilamellar niosomes
  20. 20. C. The “Bubble” Method •It is novel technique for the one step preparation of liposomes and niosomes without the use of organic solvents •The bubbling unit consists of round-bottom flask with three necks positioned in water bath to control the temperature •Water-cooled reflux and thermometer is positioned in the first and second neck and nitrogen supply through the third neck • Cholesterol and surfactant are dispersed together in this buffer (pH 7.4) at 70°C, the dispersion mixed for 15 seconds with high shear homogenizer and immediately afterwards “bubbled at 70°C using nitrogen gas
  21. 21. D. Reverse Phase Evaporation Technique (REV) •Cholesterol and surfactant (1:1) are dissolved in a mixture of ether and chloroform •An aqueous phase containing drug is added to this and the resulting two phases are sonicated at 4-5°C. The clear gel formed is further sonicated after the addition of a small amount of phosphate buffered saline (PBS) •The organic phase is removed at 40°C under low pressure. The resulting viscous niosome suspension is diluted with PBS and heated on a water bath at 60°C for 10 min to yield niosomes
  22. 22. E. Sonication •In this method, an aliquot of drug solution in buffer is added to the surfactant/cholesterol mixture in a 10-ml glass vial. •The mixture is probe sonicated at 60°C for 3 minutes using a sonicator. •The resultant vesicles are of small unilamellar type niosomes. F. Extrusion method • Niosomes can be prepared by extrusion method using nucleopore filter of pore size 100nm. •Vesicles of mean size diameter 100-150nm can be prepared. •Good method of controlling niosome size.
  23. 23. G. Trans membrane pH gradient (inside acidic) Drug Uptake Process (remote Loading) •Surfactant and cholesterol are dissolved in chloroform • The solvent is then evaporated under reduced pressure to get a thin film on the wall of the round bottom flask •The film is hydrated with 300 mM citric acid (pH 4.0) by vortex mixing. •The multilamellar vesicles are frozen and thawed 3 times and later sonicated. To this niosomal suspension, aqueous solution containing 10 mg/ml of drug is added and vortexed • The pH of the sample is then raised to 7.0-7.2 with 1M disodium phosphate • This mixture is later heated at 60°C for 10 minutes to give niosomes
  24. 24. H.Formation of niosomes from proniosomes •Another method of producing niosomes is to coat a water-soluble carrier such as sorbitol with surfactant • The result of the coating process is a dry formulation. In which each water-soluble particle is covered with a thin film of dry surfactant. This preparation is termed “Proniosomes” •The niosomes are formed by the addition of aqueous phase at T > Tm and brief agitation T = Temperature. Tm = mean phase transition temperature
  25. 25. Separation of unentrapped drugs The removal of unentrapped solute from the vesicles can be accomplished by various techniques, which include 1. Gel Filtration 2. Dialysis 3. Centrifugation
  26. 26.  Physical characterization  Chemical characterization  Biological characterization
  27. 27. Physical characterization Sr no. Parameters Analytical methods/Instruments 1. Vesicles shape & surface morphology Transmission electron microscopy, Freeze-fracture electron microscopy 2. Mean vesicle size and size distribution (submicron and micron range) Dynamic light scattering, zetasizer, Photon correlation spectroscopy, laser light scattering, gel permeation and gel exclusion 3. Surface charge Free-flow electrophoresis
  28. 28. 4. Phase behavior Freeze-fracture electron microscopy, Differential scanning colorimetery 5. Electrical surface potential and surface pH Zeta potential measurements & pH sensitive probes 6. Entrappment efficiency Amount entrapped/total amount added*100
  29. 29. Sr no Parameters Analytical methods/Instruments 1. Cholesterol concentration Cholesterol oxidase assay and HPLC 2. Cholesterol auto-oxidation HPLC and TLC 3. Osmolarity Osmometer
  30. 30.  Biological characterization Sr No. Parameters Analytical methods/Instruments 1. Sterility Aerobic or anaerobic cultures 2. Pyrogenicity Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) test 3. Animal toxicity Monitoring survival rates, histology and pathology
  31. 31. 1. Intravenous Route Ipromide, Vincristine,Indomethacin, Colchicines, Rifampicin, Transferrin, Zidovudine, Cisplantin, amarogentin, Daunorubicin, AmphotericinB. 2. Transdermal Route Flurbiprofen, Piroxicam, Levonorgestrol, Nimeluside, Estradiol, Ketoconazole, Enoxacin, DNA loaded noisome, Cyclosporine, Erythromycin, α interferon. 3. Oral Route Vaccine, Polysaccharide Coated noisome, Cipro floxacin, Insulin. 4. Oncology Route Methotrexate, Doxorubicin, adriamycin. 5. Ocular Route Timolol, cyclopentolate 6. Nasal Route Sumatriptan, Influenza 7.Immunological Adjuvant Bovine serum albumin, Hemoglobin 8. For treatment of Leishmaniasis Stilbogluconat Therapeutic Application
  32. 32. APPLICATIONS OF NIOSOMES •Drug targetting : •Anti neoplastic treatment : Doxorubicin, Methotrexates, Bleomycin, Vincristine • Delivery of Peptide Drugs: vasopressin derivative. •Niosomes as Carriers for Haemoglobin : • Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Utilizing Niosomes : antibiotics to treat acne • Sustained Release : drugs with low therapeutic index and low water solubility . •Localized Drug Action : in cancer chemotherapy and anti- leishmanial therapy.
  33. 33. • Niosomes represent a promising drug delivery module. • There is lot of scope to encapsulate toxic anti-cancer drugs, anti infective drugs, anti AIDS drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, anti viral drugs, etc. in niosomes and to use them as promising drug carriers to achieve better bioavailability and targeting properties and for reducing the toxicity and side effects of the drugs. • The ionic drugs carriers are relatively toxic and unsuitable whereas niosomal carriers are safer. Future Prospects
  34. 34. • In addition, handling and storage of niosomes require no special conditions. • Vesicular drug carriers like niosomes can be transported by microphages which are known to infiltrate tumour cells. • It may be possible to take advantage of these activated macrophage system in delivering the anti tumour agents within vesicles more quantitatively to tumour sites.
  35. 35. REFERENCES 1. Sanjay K. Jain and N.K. Jain Controlled and novel drug delivery system 2. Dr. Rakesh S. Patel niosomes as a unique drug delivery system, www.pharmainfo.net 3. Mithal, B. M., A text book of pharmaceutical formulation, 6th Edn., vallabh prakashan, 6, 306-307 4. International journal of pharmaceutical Science and Nanotechnology volume 1,issue 1, April-June 2008
  36. 36. Thank You

