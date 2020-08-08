Chapter on Microencapsulation and mdds

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Seminar On MICROENCAPSULATION AND MDDS 1/53 By:Rajesh L. Dumpala (B.Pharm, M. Pharm.) PhD. ( Pursuing) Research Scientist,...
Contents:  Introduction  Methods for microencapsulation  Characterization and evaluation  Drug release measurement  A...
Introduction: Microencapsulation products Microspheres Microcapsules 3/53
What is Microcapsule & Microsphere? Encapsulation involves surrounding drug molecules with a solid polymer shell Entrapmen...
Selection of a coating material:  Objectives of the dosage form or product requirements.  Identifying and selecting the ...
Ideal requirements of a coating material:  Capable of forming a cohesive film with the core material.  Chemically compat...
Microencapsulation processes Type-A processes Type-B processes Chemical processes Mechanical processes 7/53
1. Type A: Chemical Processes: 1. Coacervation phase separation 1. Simple Coacervation 2. Complex Coacervation 2. Polymer ...
2. Type B: Mechanical Processes: 1. Spray drying & spray congealing 2. Fluidized bed coating 3. Melt dispersion technique ...
Coacervation process: Coacervation Simple Complex 1. Formation of three immiscible phases 2. Deposition of liquid polymeri...
Formation of coacrevate around the core material: 11/53
Gelatin-acacia complex coacervation method: 12/53
Limitations of coacervate microcapsules:  Produced only at specific pH values.  Toxicity problems.  Addition of chemica...
Solvent evaporation technique 14/53
Polymer Polymer Incompatibility method 15/53
Polymers used in polymer-polymer Incompatibility method Coating polymers Polymers used to induce phase separation •Ethyl c...
Interfacial polymerization method: 17/53
Principal mononer combinations investigated for the encapsulation of pharmaceuticals by polymerization: Aqueous phase mono...
In situ polymerization:  No reactive agents are added to the core agent.  Process: 1. Polymerization of monomers into lo...
Spray-drying method: 20/53
Fluidized bed coating: Fluidized bed coating Top spray Tangential spray Bottom spray (wurster coater) 21/53
Top spray and bottom spray: 22/53
Multiorifice-Centrifugal process: 23/53
Representative coating materials and applicable microencapsulation process: Coating materials Multiorifice centrifugal Coa...
Coating materials Multiorifice centrifugal Coacervatio n phase separation Pan coating Spray drying and congealing Air susp...
Microencapsulation processes and their applicabilities: Microencapsulation process Applicable core material Approximate pa...
Drug loading Total mass of drug and polymer Ratio of dispersed to continuous phase Ratio of drug To polymer Mol. Wt. of Th...
Sterilization Manufacturing process Encapsulation efficiency Non availability Of degradable, Synthetic polymers stability ...
Characterization and evaluation Polymer characterization Microsphere characterization 29/53
Polymer characterization Molecular weight Purity and polymorphism density Gel permeation viscosity Colligative properties ...
Microsphere characterization Particle size and P.S.D. Surface characterization Surface charge analysis Surface Areaporosit...
Evaluation of Mucoadhesive microspheres In- vitro In-vivo Adhesive and tensile Strength measurement Wilhelmy plate techniq...
Measurement of drug release: 1. Equilibrium dialysis method 2. Sampling and separation methods 3. Continuous flow method 4...
Equilibrium dialysis: 34/53
Sampling and separation methods Filtration Centrifugation (Sartorius® Centrisart) 35/53
Continuous flow method: 36/53
In-situ methods:  Optical absorption  Adsorption on silanyzed glass beads  Electrochemical techniques: polarography, io...
Drug release diffusion erosion Bulk erosion Surface erosion 38/53
Conc. Gradient existing across the coating membrane Coating thickness Permselectivity of coating to core material Permeabi...
Injectables Suppositories Plasters Dressings Ointments creams Aerosols capsules Tablets DOSAGE FORMS FOR MICROENCAPSULATED...
To control The release Organ targeting Passive, Active, Diversional, physical Bioavailability improvement Separation of In...
APPLICATIONS OF MICROENCAPSULATION: Core material Characteristic properties Purpose of encapsulation Final product form Ac...
Research work (recent):  Encapsulation of DNA in nanoengineered polymer(disulfide cross linked poly(methacrylic acid)) mi...
Vol. 146, no. 23, June-4, 2007:  Microcapsule gel formulation of Promethazine HCl for controlled nasal delivery.(468224p)...
Research work done: DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD Adriamycin E.C. Coacervation Ascorbic acid E.C., E.C.+CAP, PEG 6000 Coac...
DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD INH E.C. Coacervation Killed influenza virus antigen Polymethyl methacrylate Interfacial pol...
DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD Phenobarbital E.C. Coacervation Phenyl propanolamine E.C. Coacervation Phenyl salicylate Gel...
DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD Sulfamethoxydiazine E.C. Coacervation Sulfamerazine Gelatin-pectin Complex Coacervation Sulf...
Research work on mucoadhesive microspheres and microcapsules: drug polymer route acyclovir chitosan ocular Methyl predniso...
References: Encyclopedia of pharmaceutical Technology.10,1-29. Controlled drug delivery- by J.R. Robinson. The theory and ...
Web Sites:  www.artecoll.com/ microspheres.jpg  www.kubiatowicz.com/.../ Albumin_Microspheres.jpg  www.indiamart.com/tu...
THANK YOU 53/53
  1. 1. Seminar On MICROENCAPSULATION AND MDDS 1/53 By:Rajesh L. Dumpala (B.Pharm, M. Pharm.) PhD. ( Pursuing) Research Scientist, Alembic Research Centre. Vadodara E.Mail:-rdumpala64@gmail.com
  2. 2. Contents:  Introduction  Methods for microencapsulation  Characterization and evaluation  Drug release measurement  Applications  Recent advances 2/53
  3. 3. Introduction: Microencapsulation products Microspheres Microcapsules 3/53
  4. 4. What is Microcapsule & Microsphere? Encapsulation involves surrounding drug molecules with a solid polymer shell Entrapment involves the suspension of drug molecules within a polymer matrix. drug polymer Drug Polymer 4/53
  5. 5. Selection of a coating material:  Objectives of the dosage form or product requirements.  Identifying and selecting the coating material which will satisfy these product requirements.  Microencapsulation method used to accomplish the coated product requirements. 5/53
  6. 6. Ideal requirements of a coating material:  Capable of forming a cohesive film with the core material.  Chemically compatible and non reactive with the core material.  Provide the desired coating properties, like, strength, flexibility, impermeability, optical properties and stability. 6/53
  7. 7. Microencapsulation processes Type-A processes Type-B processes Chemical processes Mechanical processes 7/53
  8. 8. 1. Type A: Chemical Processes: 1. Coacervation phase separation 1. Simple Coacervation 2. Complex Coacervation 2. Polymer – Polymer interaction 3. Emulsion-solvent evaporation 4. Interfacial polymerization 5. In situ polymerization 8/53
  9. 9. 2. Type B: Mechanical Processes: 1. Spray drying & spray congealing 2. Fluidized bed coating 3. Melt dispersion technique 4. Pan coating 5. Multiorifice-Centrifugal process 9/53
  10. 10. Coacervation process: Coacervation Simple Complex 1. Formation of three immiscible phases 2. Deposition of liquid polymeric coating material 3. Solidification/ rigidization of the coating material 10/53
  11. 11. Formation of coacrevate around the core material: 11/53
  12. 12. Gelatin-acacia complex coacervation method: 12/53
  13. 13. Limitations of coacervate microcapsules:  Produced only at specific pH values.  Toxicity problems.  Addition of chemical cross linking agents and application of heat are harmful to the encapsulant materials, such as thermo and chemically labile drugs and live cells. 13/53
  14. 14. Solvent evaporation technique 14/53
  15. 15. Polymer Polymer Incompatibility method 15/53
  16. 16. Polymers used in polymer-polymer Incompatibility method Coating polymers Polymers used to induce phase separation •Ethyl cellulose •Cellulose nitrate •Cellulose acetate •Polymethyl methacrylate •Polystyrene •Polyethylene •Polybutadiene •Polymethyl siloxane 16/53
  17. 17. Interfacial polymerization method: 17/53
  18. 18. Principal mononer combinations investigated for the encapsulation of pharmaceuticals by polymerization: Aqueous phase monomer A Non-aqueous phase monomer B Poly AB wall material found Polyamine: e.g. L-lysine Polybasic acid halide Sebacoyl chloride, Terephthaloyl chloride Polyamide, Nylon 6-10, Polyterephthalamide Polyphenol: e.g. 2,2-bis(4- hydroxyphenyl) propane Polybasic acid halide Sebacoyl chloride Polyester Polyphenyl ester Polyamide: e.g. 1,6- hexamethylene diamide Bischloroformate 2,2-dichloro diethyl ether Polyurethrane Polyurethrane 18/53
  19. 19. In situ polymerization:  No reactive agents are added to the core agent.  Process: 1. Polymerization of monomers into low mol. wt. Prepolymer. 2. Formation of solid capsule shell by polymerization and cross linking. 19/53
  20. 20. Spray-drying method: 20/53
  21. 21. Fluidized bed coating: Fluidized bed coating Top spray Tangential spray Bottom spray (wurster coater) 21/53
  22. 22. Top spray and bottom spray: 22/53
  23. 23. Multiorifice-Centrifugal process: 23/53
  24. 24. Representative coating materials and applicable microencapsulation process: Coating materials Multiorifice centrifugal Coacervation phase separation Pan coating Spray drying and congealing Air suspension Solvent evaporation Water soluble resins: Gelatin X X X X X X Gum arabic X X X X X Starch X X X X PVP X X X X X CMC X X X X HEC X X X X X MC X X X X Arabinogalactan X X X X PVA X X X X X X Polyacrylic acid X X X X X Water insoluble resins: E.C. X X X X X Polyethylene X X X Polymethacrylate X X X X X Polyamide X X Poly (ethylene-vinyl-acetate) X X X X X Cellulose nitrate X X X X X Silicones X X Poly (lactide-co-glycolide) X X X 24/53
  25. 25. Coating materials Multiorifice centrifugal Coacervatio n phase separation Pan coating Spray drying and congealing Air suspension Solvent evaporation Waxes and lipids: Paraffin X X X X X Carnauba X X X Spermaceti X X X X Bees wax stearic acid X X X Stearyl alcohol X X Glyceryl stearate X X X Enteric resins: Shellac X X X X CAP X X X X X Zein X X 25/53
  26. 26. Microencapsulation processes and their applicabilities: Microencapsulation process Applicable core material Approximate particle size(μm) Air suspension solids 35-5000 Coacervation phase separation Solids and liquids 2-5000 Multiorifice centrifugal Solids and liquids 1-5000 Pan coating solids 600-5000 Solvent evaporation Solids and liquids 5-5000 Spray drying and congealing Solids and liquids 600 26/53
  27. 27. Drug loading Total mass of drug and polymer Ratio of dispersed to continuous phase Ratio of drug To polymer Mol. Wt. of The polymer Particle size and P.S.D. Manufacturing variables 27/53
  28. 28. Sterilization Manufacturing process Encapsulation efficiency Non availability Of degradable, Synthetic polymers stability Residual solvents Technology limitations 28/53
  29. 29. Characterization and evaluation Polymer characterization Microsphere characterization 29/53
  30. 30. Polymer characterization Molecular weight Purity and polymorphism density Gel permeation viscosity Colligative properties refractometry G.C. K.F. and T.G. Differential Photoelectron spectroscopy X-ray spectroscopy crystallinity Film forming properties 30/53
  31. 31. Microsphere characterization Particle size and P.S.D. Surface characterization Surface charge analysis Surface Areaporosity, Hardness and friability, Drug content density Flow properties Drug release profiles Microscopy, Seiving, Coulter counter, LASER, Photon Correlation techniques High resolution Microscopy, SEM, STM Microelectrophoresis, LASER doppler anaemometry Bulk and tapped Angle of repose, Hausner ratio In-vivo, In-vitro 31/53
  32. 32. Evaluation of Mucoadhesive microspheres In- vitro In-vivo Adhesive and tensile Strength measurement Wilhelmy plate technique, EMF transducer Shear stress measurement Adhesion number Falling liquid Film method Everted sac technique Residence time measurement GI transit using Radio-opaque microspheres Gamma- scintigraphy technique 32/53
  33. 33. Measurement of drug release: 1. Equilibrium dialysis method 2. Sampling and separation methods 3. Continuous flow method 4. In-situ methods 33/53
  34. 34. Equilibrium dialysis: 34/53
  35. 35. Sampling and separation methods Filtration Centrifugation (Sartorius® Centrisart) 35/53
  36. 36. Continuous flow method: 36/53
  37. 37. In-situ methods:  Optical absorption  Adsorption on silanyzed glass beads  Electrochemical techniques: polarography, ion selective detection, pH-metry. 37/53
  38. 38. Drug release diffusion erosion Bulk erosion Surface erosion 38/53
  39. 39. Conc. Gradient existing across the coating membrane Coating thickness Permselectivity of coating to core material Permeability of coating to the extraction fluid Dissolution rate of core material Factors affecting Drug release 39/53
  40. 40. Injectables Suppositories Plasters Dressings Ointments creams Aerosols capsules Tablets DOSAGE FORMS FOR MICROENCAPSULATED PRODUCTS 40/53
  41. 41. To control The release Organ targeting Passive, Active, Diversional, physical Bioavailability improvement Separation of Incompatible substances Handling of Toxic materials Ease of handling Taste masking Protection Of reactive materials Applications 41/53
  42. 42. APPLICATIONS OF MICROENCAPSULATION: Core material Characteristic properties Purpose of encapsulation Final product form Acetaminophen Slightly water soluble solid Taste masking Tablet Activated charcoal Adsorbent Selective sorption Dry powder Aspirin Slightly water soluble solid Taste masking, sustained release, reduced gastric irritation Tablet or capsule Islet of langerhans Viable cells Sustained normalization of diabetic condition Injectable Isosorbide dinitrate water soluble solid Sustained release Capsule Liquid crystals Liquid Conversion of liquid to solid, stabilization Flexible film for thermal mapping of anatomy Methanol/methyl salicylate camphor mixture Volatile solution Raduction of volatility Lotion Projesterone Slightly water soluble solid Sustained release Varied KCl Highly water soluble solid Reduced gastric irritation capsule Urease water soluble enzyme Permselectivity of enzyme, substrate, and reaction products dispersion Vit. A palmitate Nonvolatile liquid Stabilization to oxidation Dry powder 42/53
  43. 43. Research work (recent):  Encapsulation of DNA in nanoengineered polymer(disulfide cross linked poly(methacrylic acid)) microcapsules.- 284707n  Preparation of floating microspheres of Eudragit E 1oo for fish farming by solvent evaporation method of josamycin.-248781g  CA- sept-24, vol 147, no. 13, 2007 43/53
  44. 44. Vol. 146, no. 23, June-4, 2007:  Microcapsule gel formulation of Promethazine HCl for controlled nasal delivery.(468224p)  Microcapsules comprising active ingredients and isopropylamide(467920a)  Combining electrochemistry and high resolution microscopy to trigger and monitor release process from individual polymeric microspheres(468095x)  Polyelectrolyte assembling for protein microencapsulation(468170t)  Cartilage regeneration using a novel gelatin-chondroitin-hyaluronal hybrid scaffold containing bFGF- impregnated microspheres.(468404x)  Phagocytosis of poly(L-lysine)- graft-PEG coated microspheres by antigen presenting cells.(468189f)  Multilayer coated microspheres containing pancreatin and pepsin and other digestive enzymes.(468498f)  Decrease in protein aggregation on oil-water interface by pluronic F 127.(79222j)  Colon targeting of carboxy methyl chitosan microspheres containing levofloxacin.(79161p) 44/53
  45. 45. Research work done: DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD Adriamycin E.C. Coacervation Ascorbic acid E.C., E.C.+CAP, PEG 6000 Coacervation, pan coating Aspirin E.C., E.C.+CAP,Eudragit E Coacervation Bitolterol mesylate E.C. Coacervation Caffeine E.C.+PEG 4000 Fluid bed coating Carbaquone E.C. Coacervation Chloramphenicol E.C., Na-alginate, CAP Coacervation Clofibrate Gelatin Coacervation Dexamethasone E.C., Gelatin Coacervation Flufenamic acid Acrylic resin Fluid bed coating Hemoglobin E.C. Coacervation 45/53
  46. 46. DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD INH E.C. Coacervation Killed influenza virus antigen Polymethyl methacrylate Interfacial polymerization Methylene blue E.C., PEG 6000 Interfacial polymerization Metronidazole E.C.+PEG 4000 Coacervation Mitomycin E.C. Coacervation Nitrofurantoin E.C.+Albumin, glycerylmonostearate Complex emulsion Oxazepam E.C. Coacervation PCM E.C., Eudragit Coacervation Phenacetin Egg albumin Orifice method Phenazone Peg 6000 Complex emulsion Phenethicillin K E.C. Coacervation Phenformin HCl E.C. Coacervation 46/53
  47. 47. DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD Phenobarbital E.C. Coacervation Phenyl propanolamine E.C. Coacervation Phenyl salicylate Gelatin-CAP Complex Coacervation KCl E.C., Gelatin-acacia Coacervation Prednisone Gelatin-acacia Complex Coacervation Quinine sulfate E.C., Gelatin Coacervation Salicylamide E.C. Coacervation Salicylic acid E.C., PEG 4000 Coacervation, Spray drying, Fluid bed coating Sodium phenobarbitone E.C. Coacervation Sodium salicylate E.C., CAP Coacervation Stearyl alcohol Gelatin-acacia Complex Coacervation Sulfadiazine Gelatin Coacervation Sulfamethoxazole Gelatin-acacia, CAP Complex Coacervation, Spray drying 47/53
  48. 48. DRUGS COATING MATERIAL METHOD Sulfamethoxydiazine E.C. Coacervation Sulfamerazine Gelatin-pectin Complex Coacervation Sulfathiazole E.C. Coacervation Sulfonamide Gelatin Complex Coacervation Tetracycline HCl Polyacrylamide Interfacial polymerization Theophylline E.C., E.C.+paraffin Coacervation Thiabendazole Gelatin-acacia Complex Coacervation Tolbutamide E.C., Cap-E.C. + Bees wax Coacervation Vit A acetate Gelatine Coacervation Zinc ferrite E.C. Coacervation 48/53
  49. 49. Research work on mucoadhesive microspheres and microcapsules: drug polymer route acyclovir chitosan ocular Methyl prednisolone Hyaluronic acid ocular Gentamycin DSM+LPC nasal Insulin DSM+LPC nasal Human growth hormone DSM+LPC Nasal desmopressin Starch Nasal beclomethasone HPC Nasal gentamycin chitosan Nasal amoxycillin carbopol GI vancomycin PGEF coated with Eudragit S 100 colonic insulin HYAFF vaginal
  50. 50. References: Encyclopedia of pharmaceutical Technology.10,1-29. Controlled drug delivery- by J.R. Robinson. The theory and practice of industrial pharmacy- by Leon Lachman. Sustained release injectable products- by Michael L. Randomsky, Judy H. Senior ‘M. Pharm’ thesis of Archana Surati August 2000. ‘Microencapsulation’, by Simon benita, Marcel Dekkar publications J Pharm Sci 93(4) 831-837. J Pharm Sci 93(4) 943-955. J Pharm Sci 93(5) 1100-1109. J Pharm Sci 93(10) 2573-2584. J Pharm Sci 93(10) 2624-2634. 50/53
  51. 51. Web Sites:  www.artecoll.com/ microspheres.jpg  www.kubiatowicz.com/.../ Albumin_Microspheres.jpg  www.indiamart.com/tureen/  www.tlchm.bris.ac.uk/.../ rob/RobAtkin.htm  www.siigroup.com/.../ micro_intro.htm 51/53
  52. 52. THANK YOU 53/53

