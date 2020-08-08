Chapter on Pellets

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PELLETS AND INNOVATIONS IN PELLETS By:Rajesh L. Dumpala (B.Pharm, M. Pharm.) PhD. ( Pursuing) Research Scientist, Alembic ...
LIST OF CONTENT • Definition • Characteristics properties of pellets • Advantages and disadvantages of pellets • Pelletiza...
What is pellet? Pellets are defined as small, spherical particulates produced by the agglomeration of fine powders or gran...
Uncoated pellets: • Uniform Spherical Shape • Uniform Size • Good Flow Property • Ease Of Packing (E.G. Into A Hard Gelati...
They can be dispensed as such, filled into a capsule as well as can be compressed into a tablet. They can be also used to ...
DISADVANTAGESOF PELLETS If the pellets are volume filled, for example in capsules, it may lead to the problems of content ...
PELLETIZATIONPROCESSES Direct palletizing Pelletization by layering Extrusion-spheronization Sugar spheres
Manufacture of pellets directly from powder. DIRECT PALLETIZING Round pellets, defined surface Ideal flow behaviour and do...
Process principle The impact and acceleration forces that occur in this process result in the formation of agglomerates, w...
PALLETIZINGBY LAYERING Layer-by-layer pellet build up around a given starting core. Layered pellet Round pellets Ideal dos...
Principle of power layering process
EQUIPMENT USED FOR THIS PROCESS: Conventional coating pans. LIMITATIONS The degree of mixing is very poor, and the drying ...
Principle of solution/suspension layering process Used when the desired drug loading of the pellets is low.
EQUIPMENT USED FOR THIS PROCESS: Conventional coating pans Fluid-bed Centrifugal granulators. Wurster coaters An important...
PALLETIZINGBY SPHERONIZING Granulate spheronizing process EXTRUDERS used for this process are: Screw-Fed Extruder Gravity-...
Extruded product spheronizing process APPLICATIONS OF EXTRUSION SPERONIZATION TECHNIQUE: High drug loading is possible. Ex...
Sugar spheres are produced, preferably using layered sugar- coating structure. The ideally rounded spheres are then coated...
NEWER TECHNIQUES Melt spheronization Spray drying and Spray congealing Cryopelletization Freeze pelletization
Drug substances and excipients are converted into a molten or semisolid state and shaped using appropriate equipment to pr...
SPRAYDRYINGAND SPRAYCONGEALING It involves atomization of hot melts, solutions, or suspensions to generate spherical parti...
It is a process whereby droplets of a liquid formulation converted into solid spherical particles or pellets by using liqu...
The equipment consists of a container equipped with perforated plates at the bottom. Immediately below the plates at a pre...
FREEZE-PELLETIZATION Freeze pelletization is a new and simple technique for producing spherical pellets for pharmaceutical...
If the density of molten droplets is higher than that of liquid, then the droplets are passed from upwards, and thus they ...
The Micro Px™ Technology consists of a continuous fluid bed process. After liquid spraying and coating of APIs, generated ...
Taste Masking:- Applying Wurster fluid bed technology, micropellets with a particle size distribution between 200 to 400 µ...
• small particle size • spherical pellet shape • manufactured Micro Px™ pellets reach very homogeneous and narrow particle...
Process Technology for the manufacture of very high concentrated spherical particles Modified fluid bed granulation proces...
ProCellTM: Spray granulation-Mechanism
Very high material concentration (up to 100%) Particle size range from 50 – 1500 µm High density, low porosity Particularl...
Fast Dissolving Pellets are manufactured using proprietary pelletisation techniques. Fast Dissolving Pellets consist entir...
• Narrow particle size distribution, e.g. 100 - 400 µm • Smooth mouth feel • Highly water soluble & swellable pharmacopoei...
Homogenous distribution of the active agent and the controlled release are two fundamental advantages of this dosage form....
• Wide range of particle size fractions • Inert and water insoluble • Dense, uniform, spherical shaped pellets • Narrow pa...
Study Questions WHAT ARE THE CHARACETERISTIC PROPERTIES OF PELLETS? STATE THE ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF PELLETS AS A...
• The influence of pellet shape and film coating on the filling of pellets into hard shell capsules., European journal of ...
