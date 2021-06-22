Properties of different types of Rocks (Geology)

Continue your professional development with Scribd
This file shows the luster, hardness, color, cleavage, streak, fracture, crystal system, chemical composition, and remarks of different types of minerals... the texture, color, mineral composition, intrusive or extrusive, equivalent, felsic or mafic of the igneous rocks... and the rock type, texture, grain size, composition, and other comments on the sedimentary rocks... all in pictures and tables.
