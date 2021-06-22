Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Name Luster Hardness Color Cleavage Crystal system Chemical composition Remarks (other properties as: smell, reaction with...
Halide Vitreous 2.5 Brown Perfect Isometric NaCl No smell No reaction with acid White Yes Apatite Vitreous, to sub resinou...
Pyrite Metallic 6 to 6.5 Brass yellow Yes Isometric FeS2 No smell No reaction with acid Brownish black No Azurite Vitreous...
Galena Metallic 2.5 - 3 Steel- gray Isometric PbS No smell No reaction with acid Steel- gray Amethyst Vitreous 7 Light to ...
Calcite Vitreous 3 Colorless Hexagonal CaCO3 No smell No reaction with acid white Hematite Vitreous, to sub resinous 5-6 B...
Rock name Texture Color Mineral composition Intrusive Extrusive Equivalent Felsic or mafic Granite Phaneritic Gray and bla...
Obsidian Glassy Black - - - - Peridotite Phaneritic Dark colored brown and grey Olivine, pyroxene Intrusive - Ultramafic P...
Andesite Aphanitic Bluish grey Plagioclase, amphibole, pyroxene Extrusive Diorite Intermediate Pegmatitic Pegmatitic Pink ...
Rock name Rock type Texture Grain size Composition Comments Chert Biochemical Fine to clastic Microcrystalline Mainly quar...
Dolomitised limestone Chemical Non-clastic - Calcite (CaCo3) They share same color ranges of white-to- gray and white-to- ...
Fossiliferous limestone Biochemical Clastic - Calcite (CaCo3) Color: light to medium gray Shale Detrital Very fine Less th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
29 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Properties of different types of Rocks (Geology)

This file shows the luster, hardness, color, cleavage, streak, fracture, crystal system, chemical composition, and remarks of different types of minerals... the texture, color, mineral composition, intrusive or extrusive, equivalent, felsic or mafic of the igneous rocks... and the rock type, texture, grain size, composition, and other comments on the sedimentary rocks... all in pictures and tables.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Properties of different types of Rocks (Geology)

  1. 1. Name Luster Hardness Color Cleavage Crystal system Chemical composition Remarks (other properties as: smell, reaction with acid Streak Fracture Talc Pearly 1 Colorless Perfect Monoclinic MgSi4O(OH)2 No smell No reaction with acid White to pale green Yes Topaz Vitreous 8 Brown Perfect Orthorhombic Al2SiO4(F, OH)2 No smell No reaction with acid Colorless Yes Quartz Vitreous 7 White None Hexagonal SiO2 No smell No reaction with acid Colorless Yes
  2. 2. Halide Vitreous 2.5 Brown Perfect Isometric NaCl No smell No reaction with acid White Yes Apatite Vitreous, to sub resinous 5 Green Poor Hexagonal Ca5(Po4)3 F/OH/Cl No smell No reaction with acid White Yes Gypsum Vitreous, silky, sugary 2 White Perfect Monoclinic CaSo4 2H2O No smell No reaction with acid White Yes Bauxite Earthy 1 to 3 Orange None n/a Aluminum oxides and aluminum hydroxides No smell No reaction with acid White No
  3. 3. Pyrite Metallic 6 to 6.5 Brass yellow Yes Isometric FeS2 No smell No reaction with acid Brownish black No Azurite Vitreous, earthy 3.5 to 4 Deep blue One poor One perfect Monoclinic Cu3(CO3)2 (OH)2 No smell Strong warm acid reaction Light blue No Fluorite Vitreous 4 Grey Perfect Isometric CaF2 No smell No reaction with acid White No Bornite Submetallic to metallic 3 Purple Poor Orthorhombic Cu5FeS4 Smell like a lightning match Grayish black No
  4. 4. Galena Metallic 2.5 - 3 Steel- gray Isometric PbS No smell No reaction with acid Steel- gray Amethyst Vitreous 7 Light to dark purple Hexagonal SiO₂ No smell No reaction with acid White Muscovit e mica Pearly 2-2.5 Colorless Monoclinic KAl2(AlSi3O10) (F, OH)2 No smell No reaction with acid Colorless
  5. 5. Calcite Vitreous 3 Colorless Hexagonal CaCO3 No smell No reaction with acid white Hematite Vitreous, to sub resinous 5-6 Black Hexagonal Fe2O3 No smell No reaction with acid d Minerals
  6. 6. Rock name Texture Color Mineral composition Intrusive Extrusive Equivalent Felsic or mafic Granite Phaneritic Gray and black Orthoclase, quartz, plagioclase, micas, amphibole Intrusive Rhyolite Felsic Basalt Aphanitic Brown white grey Plagioclase, pyroxene, micas, amphibole, olivine Extrusive Gabbro Mafic Gabbro Phaneritic Greenish or dark Plagioclase, pyroxene, micas, olivine Intrusive Basalt Mafic Rhyolite Aphanitic Pink Orthoclase, quartz, plagioclase, micas, amphibole Extrusive Granite Felsic
  7. 7. Obsidian Glassy Black - - - - Peridotite Phaneritic Dark colored brown and grey Olivine, pyroxene Intrusive - Ultramafic Pumice Vesicular Grey Orthoclase, quartz, plagioclase - - Felsic and intermediate Diorite Phaneritic Speckled black Orthoclase, quartz, plagioclase Intrusive Andesite Intermediate
  8. 8. Andesite Aphanitic Bluish grey Plagioclase, amphibole, pyroxene Extrusive Diorite Intermediate Pegmatitic Pegmatitic Pink Orthoclase, quartz, plagioclase Intrusive - Felsic Igneous rocks
  9. 9. Rock name Rock type Texture Grain size Composition Comments Chert Biochemical Fine to clastic Microcrystalline Mainly quartz (SiO2) is a hard Chalk Clastic - Calcite Is soft, white Breccia Detrital Course Over 2mm - Broken fragment Conglomerate Detrital Course Over 2mm - Color: tan to brown
  10. 10. Dolomitised limestone Chemical Non-clastic - Calcite (CaCo3) They share same color ranges of white-to- gray and white-to- light brown Gypsum Chemical Fine to course Non-clastic - Gypsum (CaSO4) Is a soft Sandstone Detrital Course Over 2mm - May be any due to impurities within the minerals Coal Chemical Non-clastic - - Color: black or brownish- black
  11. 11. Fossiliferous limestone Biochemical Clastic - Calcite (CaCo3) Color: light to medium gray Shale Detrital Very fine Less than 1/256mm - Color: dark to grey Sedimentary rock Prepared by /Masa khayal

×