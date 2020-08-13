Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF MINERALS Er. Ramprasad Kumawat M.Tech
PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF MINERALS • Minerals are naturally occurring, inorganic solids with a definite chemical composition ...
• Over 4000 mineral exist in earth crust • All are composed of oxygen, silicon, aluminum, iron, calcium, potassium, sodium...
The following are the important physical properties • i) Color • ii) Streak • iii) Luster • iv) Structure • v) Hardness • ...
1. Color • Color is not constant in most of the minerals and commonly the color is due to stain or impurities in the miner...
Figure 1. This mineral has shiny, gold, cubic crystals with striations, so it is pyrite.
Figure 2. This mineral is shiny, very soft, heavy, and gold in color, and is actually gold.
Figure 3. Purple quartz, known as amethyst, and clear quartz are the same mineral despite the different colors.
2. Streak • The streak, which is the color of the mineral powder, is more nearly constant than the color. The streak is de...
Figure 5. The streak of hematite across an unglazed porcelain plate is red-brown.
3. Luster • It is the appearance of a fresh surface of a mineral in ordinary reflected light. • The following are the impo...
Figure 4. (a) Diamond has an adamantine luster. (b) Quartz is not sparkly and has a vitreous, or glassy, luster. (c) Sulfu...
4. Structure • This is a term used to denote the shape and form of minerals. • The following are the important terms used ...
5. Hardness • It is the resistance of mineral offers to abrasion or scratching and is measured relative to a standard scal...
6. Specific gravity • It may be defined as the density of the mineral compared to the density of water and as such represe...
7. Cleavage • It is defined as the tendency of a crystallized mineral to break along certain definite planes yielding more...
Figure 6. A close-up view of sodium chloride in a water bubble aboard the International Space Station.
Figure 7. Sheets of mica.
Figure 8. This rough diamond shows its octahedral cleavage.
8. Fracture • The fractures of a mineral may be defined as the appearance of its broken surface. • Common types of fractur...
Figure 9. Chrysotile has splintery fracture.
9. Tenacity • Important properties related to tenacity of the minerals are expressed by the terms like balances, flexibili...
• THANKS! • Gmail:- ramkumawat001@gmail.com
