Datacenter definido por Software

Dell World 2014 Enabling the software-defined data center Steve Oakley Enterprise Solutions Consultant - Dell September 20...
Software Defined Data Center Change: The only constant 2009 2014 The future Internet users worldwide Tweets per day Size o...
Software Defined Data Center The CIO paradigm  Deliver business results to shareholders  Improve customer satisfaction &...
Software Defined Data Center A scalable, end-to-end approach that delivers: The Future-Ready Enterprise • Rapid time to va...
Software Defined Data Center Now you can synthesize traditional and new IT Support traditional IT applications and archite...
Software Defined Data Center Shift your focus from infrastructure to service IT silos Server Storage Networking Software M...
Software Defined Data Center SDDC delivers needed agility and efficiency Benefit Hardware-defined (HDDC) Software-defined ...
Software Defined Data Center Evolution strategy Embrace your legacy, control your destiny Software-defined | Hardware-acce...
Software Defined Data Center Enabling the unified data center Management Virtualization Workload Server Storage Network In...
Dell World 2014 Software-defined storage Software-defined networking The building blocks
Software Defined Data Center Enabling the Future Ready Enterprise Workload ready + virtual infrastructure ready + software...
Software Defined Data Center The future of SDS is flexible Dell Enterprise- class infrastructure Optimized hardware & moni...
Software Defined Data Center
Software Defined Data Center Evolve storage Performance- Intensive New paradigm Hypervisor- based Software- defined storag...
Software Defined Data Center Choose your software-defined networking approach Vmware, Microsoft, Open Stack TCL, Perl & Py...
Software Defined Data Center The future of SDN is Open Traditional approach Proprietary ASICs Proprietary OS (e.g., Cisco ...
Software Defined Data Center Software-Defined Networking in the data center Powered by Open Networking, choice + innovation
Software Defined Data Center Dell Networking data center strategic framework Open Networking: choice & innovation Disaggre...
Software Defined Data Center Enabling SDDC in your data center Prioritize SDDC plans Watch for business needs that require...
Software Defined Data Center Thank you
Datacenter definido por Software

Datacenter definido por Software

Datacenter definido por Software

  1. 1. Dell World 2014 Enabling the software-defined data center Steve Oakley Enterprise Solutions Consultant - Dell September 2015
  2. 2. Software Defined Data Center Change: The only constant 2009 2014 The future Internet users worldwide Tweets per day Size of the digital universe 25% 40% ?? 2.5M 500M ?? 800K PETABYTES ??4400K PETABYTES
  3. 3. Software Defined Data Center The CIO paradigm  Deliver business results to shareholders  Improve customer satisfaction & innovate  Cut/maintain costs  Keep us competitive  Improve employee productivity Business priorities “Keeping the lights on”  Manage current workloads  Application rationalization  HW updates & migrations  Reduce costs  Protect our data Technology priorities Accelerating the business”  Optimize workloads  Software-defined X  Utilize new IT benchmarks  Deliver ubiquitous mobility  Implement cloud computing
  4. 4. Software Defined Data Center A scalable, end-to-end approach that delivers: The Future-Ready Enterprise • Rapid time to value • Superior ease of use • Unrivaled flexibility to adapt • Closed management stack • Limited interoperability • Lock-in penalty New proprietary solutions • Complex and monolithic • High cost-per-transaction • Proprietary to one vendor Legacy systems • Hardware with no value added • Technology transition issues • Limited vendor support Commodity systems Increasing operating costs Decreasing operating costs Decreasing acquisition costs Increasing acquisition costs Initial costs Ongoing Cost Initial costs Ongoing Cost Initial costs Ongoing Cost Initial costs Ongoing Cost Which approach gives you better results?
  5. 5. Software Defined Data Center Now you can synthesize traditional and new IT Support traditional IT applications and architectures with efficient and scalable virtualization-based cloud solutions Support new IT applications and architectures with efficient, scale-out, hyperscale- inspired cloud solutions A common compute-centric, software-driven platform for traditional and new Traditional IT New IT Future-Ready IT
  6. 6. Software Defined Data Center Shift your focus from infrastructure to service IT silos Server Storage Networking Software Management Management Open standards-based hardware Infrastructure control Enterprise applications & workloads Multi-vendor,cross-platform unifiedmanagement Orchestration stack
  7. 7. Software Defined Data Center SDDC delivers needed agility and efficiency Benefit Hardware-defined (HDDC) Software-defined (SDDC) Innovation Slow Long hardware/ASIC cycles Fast Rapid software innovation Flexibility No Lock-in Yes Choice of infrastructure Ease of insertion/ deployment Low Requires forklift upgrade High Non-disruptive
  8. 8. Software Defined Data Center Evolution strategy Embrace your legacy, control your destiny Software-defined | Hardware-accelerated | Standards-driven IT Evolution System of systems Server-centric, software-defined systems Future-Ready IT Design Tenets  Integrated Built on open standards, making it quicker and easier to adapt  Modular Cost-effectively scales up, down, or out as needed  Automated Simplifies IT operations and service delivery Best-of- breed systems Software- defined storage Software- defined networking
  9. 9. Software Defined Data Center Enabling the unified data center Management Virtualization Workload Server Storage Network Integrated infrastructure Automation engine IT services IT services ecosystem Virtualization Active System Manager Dell Software 3rd Party Private cloud Desktop virtualization Enterprise applications Server Storage Networking Converged
  10. 10. Dell World 2014 Software-defined storage Software-defined networking The building blocks
  11. 11. Software Defined Data Center Enabling the Future Ready Enterprise Workload ready + virtual infrastructure ready + software-defined & cloud ready Software-Defined Storage Software-Defined Networking Software-Defined Computing
  12. 12. Software Defined Data Center The future of SDS is flexible Dell Enterprise- class infrastructure Optimized hardware & monitoring Appliances & bundled solutions End-to-end solution architectures Global services & support Enterprise- class infrastructure Optimized hardware & monitoring Appliances & bundled solutions End-to-end solution architectures Global services & support Global services & support Storage Spaces VSAN, EVO:RAIL
  13. 13. Software Defined Data Center
  14. 14. Software Defined Data Center Evolve storage Performance- Intensive New paradigm Hypervisor- based Software- defined storage Vmware, Microsoft, Open Stack Fluid Cache for SAN X86 Based Dell XC powered by
  15. 15. Software Defined Data Center Choose your software-defined networking approach Vmware, Microsoft, Open Stack TCL, Perl & Python scripting REST-API, XML, OMI, Puppet, Chef Programmable Solutions Overlay /Hypervisor Solutions SDN Controllers Open Standards, Open Source Software-Defined Networks Controller Solutions Open Networking Open standards + Open protocols + Open source = Open IT with choices Dell Networking
  16. 16. Software Defined Data Center The future of SDN is Open Traditional approach Proprietary ASICs Proprietary OS (e.g., Cisco IOS, Jun OS) Hundreds of protocols Proprietary architectures & mgmt tools Open Networking Open standard hardware Any OS Optional 3rd party SDN / NVO controller Standard orchestration and automation tools Merchant silicon Dell Globalservices&support
  17. 17. Software Defined Data Center Software-Defined Networking in the data center Powered by Open Networking, choice + innovation
  18. 18. Software Defined Data Center Dell Networking data center strategic framework Open Networking: choice & innovation Disaggregated solutions for large enterprise & carriers Integrated solutions for SMB & mid-market Management & Orchestration Monitoring Automation & Programmability NVO/Controller software Plus open ecosystem for OS and L4-7 services Merchant silicon Standards-based hardware Open system software Application/Cloud environment Other Dell Networking Software Dell M-Series, FN-Series S-Series, Z-Series Plus partners Dell PowerEdge servers and converged systems Plus partners Plus partners
  19. 19. Software Defined Data Center Enabling SDDC in your data center Prioritize SDDC plans Watch for business needs that require flexibility, “carving out” of resources, and rapid, dynamic response 1 Choose the right partner Ensure your solution provider is committed to your needs, so when challenges arise, your outcome is assured 3 Maintain agility Stay open so you can leverage the technology you want, when you want 2
  20. 20. Software Defined Data Center Thank you

