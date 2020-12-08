Sage x3 year end webinar 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Year-End Planning for Sage X3 To Join the Audio: 1-253-215-8782 Passcode: 931 2017 0272 Doug Hart & Ed Halloran, Solution ...
AGENDA  Year-end checklist of tasks to perform before closing  Managerial Reports to run at YE & tie to the GL  Closing...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 3  The Fiscal Year does not have to be closed immediately...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Posting of operational transactions. Examples include: ...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Perform financial accounting processes including:  Accr...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Close Fixed Assets:  Confirm the Posting Type for all p...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Restrict postings, either:  By Module  ACHXXXDAT - Pur...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  BALAGEGRP Customer or Supplier Aging  BALGRPDEV Trial B...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Final Validation of Journal Entries  Run Final Validati...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Have all users log out of Sage X3 (Journal Monitor, EDI ...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All Closing the Year (cont’d) 11  Years can be re-opened to e...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 12  Use SEI or Financial Data Extractor to verify report ...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 13  Budgets – New budget codes can be created or 2021 bud...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 14  Fee Declaration > United States > Processings  Payme...
To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 15  Change the date ranges after the new year begins  Th...
Thank you and Happy Holidays! RKL eSolutions helpdesk is a great place to ask questions. Contact us: support@rklesolutions...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sage x3 year end webinar 2020

43 views

Published on


Closing Sage X3 doesn’t have to be super stressful. Our teams have combined their decades of knowledge and expertise on closing best practices.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sage x3 year end webinar 2020

  1. 1. Year-End Planning for Sage X3 To Join the Audio: 1-253-215-8782 Passcode: 931 2017 0272 Doug Hart & Ed Halloran, Solution Architects RKL eSolutions, LLC Decemeber 8, 2020
  2. 2. AGENDA  Year-end checklist of tasks to perform before closing  Managerial Reports to run at YE & tie to the GL  Closing the last Fiscal Period and Year  Run Financial Data Extraction or SEI Reports  Other Considerations  1099 Generation and Reporting  Updating Default Date Parameters  Q&A
  3. 3. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 3  The Fiscal Year does not have to be closed immediately. It is recommended you keep the year open until the end of the final audit. Take note!  Run the Year-end Simulation function before closing the current year  No journals are created  Fiscal year is not closed  Balance Sheet balances are rolled forward  Allows you to run a Trial Balance for 2021 without formally closing 2020  Updates beginning balances for most reports and inquiry screens, however, make certain that the FYE flag is included or excluded as required for analysis purposes. An example is found in the Criteria screen in the Account Balance inquiry.
  4. 4. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Posting of operational transactions. Examples include:  All Receipts and deliveries validated and invoiced  All Sales Invoices/Credit Memos posted (FUNCFMINV, BPCVAL)  All Purchase Invoices/Credit Memos posted (FUNPIH, BPSVAL)  All Payments posted (REMBAN)  Physical inventory completed  All subcontracting costs calculated and posted  Stock accounting Interface posted with no errors (FUNSTOACC)  WIP accounting interface posted with no errors (FUNWIPACC) Year-end Checklist 4
  5. 5. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Perform financial accounting processes including:  Accrual entries created & their reversals generated  Recurring entries generated  Depreciation entries generated if not using FAS  Inter-company accounts balance confirmed  Variances, Clearing Accounts, RNI, 99999 account  Non-inventory receipts accrued  RNI account matched  Multi-currency revaluation entries generated  Consider dimensional allocations  Simulated journal entries deleted or made Actual Year-end Checklist (cont’d) 5
  6. 6. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Close Fixed Assets:  Confirm the Posting Type for all periods = Actual  Confirm all journal entries are posted  Monitor the Depreciation Context for corrections  Perform period & year-end close  FA must be closed before GL is closed  FA periods cannot be reopened  Reconcile bank accounts Year-end Checklist (cont’d) 6
  7. 7. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Restrict postings, either:  By Module  ACHXXXDAT - Purchase invoices  CPTXXXDAT - Journal & batch entries  TRSXXXDAT - Customer BP invoices, supplier BP invoices, entry of payments, entry of open item statements, entry of expenses lines and automatic payment proposal  VENXXXDAT - Sales invoices  By Document Type date range or Journal Code date range Year-end Checklist (cont’d) 7
  8. 8. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  BALAGEGRP Customer or Supplier Aging  BALGRPDEV Trial Balance  Matching detail for RNI account  Requestor ACH040 can be used with limitations  FASLISTDEP Fixed Asset Listing  Stock Valuation Report  ZWIP requestor  RKL’s custom requestor to tie out WIP by Work Order Managerial Reports 8
  9. 9. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Final Validation of Journal Entries  Run Final Validation for all remaining temporary 2020 entries (CPTVAL)  Review the Pre-closing report for blocking errors (CLOPER)  Close the Period  Stock close  Period close (final month will notify on screen)  Make sure January 2021 is open! Closing the Year 9
  10. 10. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All  Have all users log out of Sage X3 (Journal Monitor, EDI Monitor, and ADC Monitor must be stopped as they are considered ‘users’)  Turn off accounting tasks  Confirm the NEWPR journal and document type exist – these are used to create the closing entries  Verify the RTZ level for Sequence Numbers  Verify Parameters for Analytical Balance Forward (FRWANA) & General Ledger Balance Forward (FRWGAC) are both set to Yes  Confirm the Miscellaneous accounts tab in the Chart of accounts function  Line 11 should be Retained Earnings  Other lines are not used but may need values to avoid generating errors Closing the Year (cont’d) 10
  11. 11. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All Closing the Year (cont’d) 11  Years can be re-opened to enter any audit adjustments  Financials > Closing processings > Fiscal Year End function  Run Simulation first to identify potential errors  Journal entries are created, closing P&L accounts to R/E and establishing beginning balances for Balance Sheet accounts
  12. 12. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 12  Use SEI or Financial Data Extractor to verify report balances at year end  Confirm roll-forward of ending balances to beginning balances for balance sheet accounts Financial Reporting Considerations
  13. 13. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 13  Budgets – New budget codes can be created or 2021 budget amounts can be imported to existing budgets  Operational Budgets – Carry-over budgets should be calculated if necessary  Update Price Lists (Sales & Purchasing)  Update standard costs  System will use old standard until 2021 standard is created  Copy current Raw Material standard to simulated  Update Raw Material simulated standards  Perform BOM cost rollup on Finished Goods simulated costs  Copy simulated 2021 cost to 2021 standard costs Other Considerations…
  14. 14. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 14  Fee Declaration > United States > Processings  Payment amounts can be edited using the 1099 payment summary function  Run the Calculate 1099 payments function  Print forms 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC (with the application of the 2020 1099 patch for v11 and v12), & 1096  Electronic filing is not supported within X3 but several 3rd- party applications exist Printing 1099s
  15. 15. To edit footer choose Insert > Header & Footer and Apply to All 15  Change the date ranges after the new year begins  These dates default into reports and inquiries  Verify the ENDDAT value is at least one year in the future – X3 will not allow transactions to be posted beyond this date Default Date Parameters
  16. 16. Thank you and Happy Holidays! RKL eSolutions helpdesk is a great place to ask questions. Contact us: support@rklesolutions.com Gia Lane Customer Account Manager East Coast Glane@rklesolutions.com 717-735-1492 Mike Share Customer Account Manager West Coast mshare@rklesolutions.com 717-735-9131

×