Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Role of strategic direction in organisational design By:- P.T.Preetha RA1952001020005 1 yr-MBA-Sec A
Role of strategic direction in organisation design:- • An organizational goal is a desired state of affairs that the organ...
Direction(Goal setting process):- 1)Assessment of Opportunities and Threats (Both internal and external environments). 2) ...
Organizational purpose:- Organizations exist for a purpose. ➢ Strategic Intent: Means that all the organizations energies ...
✧ Competitive Advantage: Refers to what sets the organization apart from other and provides it with a distinctive edge for...
Thank you
Role of strategic decision in organisational design
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Role of strategic decision in organisational design

24 views

Published on

CONTENTS:-
Role of strategic direction in organisation design
Direction(Goal setting process)
Organisational purpose

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Role of strategic decision in organisational design

  1. 1. Role of strategic direction in organisational design By:- P.T.Preetha RA1952001020005 1 yr-MBA-Sec A
  2. 2. Role of strategic direction in organisation design:- • An organizational goal is a desired state of affairs that the organization attempts to reach.Top managers give direction to organizations; this direction alters how organizations should be designed. • Top management’s primary responsibility: determine an organizations goals, strategy, and design, thereby adapting the organization to a changing environment
  3. 3. Direction(Goal setting process):- 1)Assessment of Opportunities and Threats (Both internal and external environments). 2) Define Strategic Intent: Overall mission/goals fit to the previous environmental assessments. A. Formulate Specific Operational Goals: How to accomplish overall mission. 3) Organizational Design: Design the Organization to achieve these specific goals. 4) Effectiveness / Outcomes : Measure results and feed back into the international situation analysis
  4. 4. Organizational purpose:- Organizations exist for a purpose. ➢ Strategic Intent: Means that all the organizations energies and resources and directed towards a focused, unifying, and compelling overall goals. [Microsoft’s early goal: “Put a computer on every desk in every home”] ✧ Mission: The overall goal for an organization, the reason for its existence. Also called official goals, the purpose is to communicate to both internal and external stakeholders, what the organization is trying to achieve. Also provides legitimacy to any potential stakeholders
  5. 5. ✧ Competitive Advantage: Refers to what sets the organization apart from other and provides it with a distinctive edge for meeting customer or client needs in the marketplace. Apple’s Competitive advantage is its brand recognition and simplicity ➢Operating Goals: Designate the ends sought through the actual operating procedures of the organization and explain what the organization is actually trying to do. They describe specific measurable outcomes and are often concerned with the short run. [Performance goals, resource goals, market goals, employee development goals, market goals, etc
  6. 6. Thank you

×