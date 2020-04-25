Successfully reported this slideshow.
E Books Dr. S. Prakash Principal Thiagarajar College of Preceptors Madurai
e-book An e-Book (short form of electronic book) is an e-text that forms the digital media equivalent of a conventional pr...
• An electronic book (variously: e-book, eBook, e- Book, ebook, digital book, or even e-edition) is a book-length publicat...
• Commercially produced and sold e-books are usually intended to be read on dedicated e-book readers, however, almost any ...
E-book reading is increasing in the US, since by 2014 28% of adults had read an e- book, compared to 23% in 2013. This is ...
Michael S. Hart (1971) Despite the extensive earlier history, several publications report Michael S. Hart as the inventor ...
e-reader : An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed prim...
E-reader applications: Additionally, some of the major book retailers and multiple third-party developers offer free (and ...
e-Books are usually read on personal computers or smart phones or dedicated hardware devices known as e-Book readers or e-...
Comparison of e-Book with Printed Books E-book readers are more fragile than paper books and more susceptible to physical...
 Depending on the device, an e-book may be difficult to read in bright sunlight.  Most publishers don’t produce the e- b...
e-books can be easily hacked through the use of hardware or software modifications and widely disseminated on the Interne...
If an e-book device is stolen, lost, or broken beyond repair, all e-books stored on the device may be lost. This can be a...
There is a loss of tactility and aesthetics of book-bindings. Also lost is the ability to very quickly riffle through the...
Screen resolution of reading devices may be lower than actual paper. Due to the Digital rights management reselling or l...
While printed books remain readable for ages, changing technologies and less durable electronic storage media require e- ...
• Physical discomfort for some users, including eye strain. • More expensive, whereas used books are cheaper and most ofte...
• One will never read thousands of books really well or over a short period of time, so the high amount held on an e-book ...
• A book is safe from electromagnetic pulses and overloads. • A whole paper book is never broken beyond repair, unless entirely burnt or decayed.
PRODUCTION OF E-BOOKS Some e-books are produced simultaneously with the production of a printed format, as described in el...
Scanning a book produces a set of image files, which may be additionally be converted into text format by an OCR programme...
Thank you…… Presented by, Divyabharathi.C
