Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Osmosis is the spontaneous net movement of solvent molecules through a partially permeable membrane into a region of highe...
And we can say it the phenomenon in which the two solutions of two different concentrations are separated by the semi perm...
Osmosis caused by a concentration difference of H2O. If a substance is dissolved in water, the kinetic energy of the water...
This is because some water molecules aggregates on the surface of the other molecules...... Water molecules always move fr...
Osmosis also plays an important part in the body. It helps in the transfer of water and various nutrients between blood an...
Thank you.....
Osmosis
Osmosis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Osmosis

20 views

Published on

microbiology

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Osmosis

  1. 1. Osmosis is the spontaneous net movement of solvent molecules through a partially permeable membrane into a region of higher solute concentration, in the direction that tends to equalize the solute concentrations on the two sides. The osmosis and diffusion both are the processes that equalize the concentration of two solutions but both are differ in their nature and process.
  2. 2. And we can say it the phenomenon in which the two solutions of two different concentrations are separated by the semi permeable membrane. The molecules of the water move from their higher concentration to their lower concentration till the concentration of both the solutions becomes equal.
  3. 3. Osmosis caused by a concentration difference of H2O. If a substance is dissolved in water, the kinetic energy of the water molecules is lowered.
  4. 4. This is because some water molecules aggregates on the surface of the other molecules...... Water molecules always move from less negative to more negative water Potential.
  5. 5. Osmosis also plays an important part in the body. It helps in the transfer of water and various nutrients between blood and fluid of Cells. Plants also use osmosis to take in water and minerals essential for its growth. Reverse osmosis is a type of osmosis which is used to convert sewage water into clean water.
  6. 6. Thank you.....

×