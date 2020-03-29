Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aerobic to Anaerobic Transition Pragya Tyagi Microbiology
• The FNR (fumarate nitrate reduction) protein plays a central role in the global oxygen response of a variety of bacteria...
• E. coli, even under aerobic conditions, synthesizes two distinct cytochrome oxidases — cytochrome o (cyo operon) and cyt...
OXIDATIVE STRESS------------------------- Oxidative stress, defined as a disturbance in the balance between the production...
Damaged Caused by Oxidative Stress--------------------- Oxidative stress leads to many pathophysiological conditions in th...
pHSTRESSAND ACID TOLERANCE  Acid stress can be described as the combined biological effect of low pH and weak (organic) a...
• The combined biological effect of H+ ions (i.e. pH ) and weak acid concentrations. • Microorganisms live in fluctuating ...
THERMALSTRESS ANDHEATSHOCK RESPONSE  A large amount of studies has been carried out in which stress to cells was provided...
• The stress induced in the body of microbes due to high temperature is called Thermal Stress. • The heat shock represent ...
NUTRIENT STRESS ANDSTARVATION STRESS  Nutrient starvation and other environmental stresses are routine occurrences for mo...
Starvation-Stress Response--------------- • When E. coli, Salmonella, and many other non-differentiating microbes are star...
r Gram-negative bacteria, starved cells are morphologically and physiologically very different from log-phase cells. The i...
Osmoregulation  Osmoregulation is the process of maintaining salt and water balance (osmotic balance) across membranes wi...
• An electrolyte is a compound that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water. • . A nonelectrolyte, in contrast, does...
Stringent response:--------------- • The stringent response is a stress response that occurs in bacteria in reactions to a...
Thank You.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aerobic to anaerobic transition

19 views

Published on

Microbial physiology .This slide contains many topics including microbial stress response

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aerobic to anaerobic transition

  1. 1. Aerobic to Anaerobic Transition Pragya Tyagi Microbiology
  2. 2. • The FNR (fumarate nitrate reduction) protein plays a central role in the global oxygen response of a variety of bacteria • In Escherichia coli, FNR is the master transcriptional regulator of the transition between aerobic and anaerobic growth • Regulation of FNR is achieved by cycling the molecule between three states in a process dependent on oxygen. • Facultative microorganisms, such as E. coli and S. enterica are capable of modifying their metabolism to accommodate growth under either aerobic or anaerobic conditions. . • The transition between aerobic and anaerobic metabolism is accompained by alterations in the rate, route and efficiency of pathways of electron flow. • Under anaerobic conditions without alternate electron acceptors, pyruvate is converted to formate, acetate, or ethanol, CO2 and H2 gas (mixed acid fermentation). However, the choices and energy yield become more plentiful when alternate electron acceptors are available.
  3. 3. • E. coli, even under aerobic conditions, synthesizes two distinct cytochrome oxidases — cytochrome o (cyo operon) and cytochrome d (cyd operon)— produced under high O2 and low O2 conditions, respectively. Under anaerobic conditions, at least five more terminal oxidoreductases can be produced.
  4. 4. OXIDATIVE STRESS------------------------- Oxidative stress, defined as a disturbance in the balance between the production of reactive oxygen species (free radicals) and antioxidant defenses, is discussed in relation to its possible role in the production of tissue damage in diabetes mellitus. Free Radicals---- A free radical is an oxygen containing molecule that has one or more unpaired electrons, making it highly reactive with other molecules. Oxygen by-products are relatively unreactive but some of these can undergo metabolism within the biological system to give rise to these highly reactive oxidants. Not all reactive oxygen species are harmful to the body. Some of them are useful in killing invading pathogens or microbes Antioxidants ------------------------------ Every cell that utilizes enzymes and oxygen to perform functions is exposed to oxygen free radical reactions that have the potential to cause serious damage to the cell. Antioxidants are molecules present in cells that prevent these reactions by donating an electron to the free radicals without becoming destabilized themselves. An imbalance between oxidants and antioxidants is the underlying basis of oxidative stress.
  5. 5. Damaged Caused by Oxidative Stress--------------------- Oxidative stress leads to many pathophysiological conditions in the body. Some of these include neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, gene mutations and cancers, chronic fatigue syndrome, fragile X syndrome, heart and blood vessel disorders, atherosclerosis, heart failure, heart attack and inflammatory diseases
  6. 6. pHSTRESSAND ACID TOLERANCE  Acid stress can be described as the combined biological effect of low pH and weak (organic) acids present in the environment.  Weak acids include volatile fatty acids (VFAs) like butyrate, propionate and acetate produced as a result of fermentation. Weak acids in their uncharged, protonated forms can diffuse across the cell membrane and dissociate inside the cell, lowering internal pH (pHi) in the process.  The lower the external pH (pHo), the more undissociated weak acid will be available (based upon pKa values) to cross the membrane and affect pHi.
  7. 7. • The combined biological effect of H+ ions (i.e. pH ) and weak acid concentrations. • Microorganisms live in fluctuating pH conditions. • Permeability of membrane to protons is very low, however extremely low external pH (pH0) will cause H+ to leak across the membrane and acidify the internal pH (pHi). • Decrease in pHi causes lethal effect on biochemical reaction and macromolecular structures. • Even more moderate acidic environment can be lethal if combined with weak acids . • Bacteria has evolved strategies to minimize acid or alkaline damage.
  8. 8. THERMALSTRESS ANDHEATSHOCK RESPONSE  A large amount of studies has been carried out in which stress to cells was provided in the form of heat shock, i.e., exposing the cells to elevated temperatures (40- 42°C, in some cases up to 60°C as well)  It is a known fact that prokaryotes possess only a single copy of a heat shock gene.  However, in general, eukaryotes possess at least two copies of heat shock genes. Of the two, one is under heat shock regulation and the other is under constitutive control.
  9. 9. • The stress induced in the body of microbes due to high temperature is called Thermal Stress. • The heat shock represent a ubiquitous protective and homeostatic cellular response to cope with heat induced damage in proteins. • There are two types of heat shock response--- Heat shock response against Cytoplasmic thermal stress Heat shock response against periplasmic thermal stress.
  10. 10. NUTRIENT STRESS ANDSTARVATION STRESS  Nutrient starvation and other environmental stresses are routine occurrences for most bacteria.  microbes are most frequently found in a state of nutrient starvation or stress-induced slow growth or no growth.
  11. 11. Starvation-Stress Response--------------- • When E. coli, Salmonella, and many other non-differentiating microbes are starved for an essential nutrient such as a carbon-energy (C) source, they respond by inducing the expression of up to 50 or so new proteins or preexisting proteins • The genetic and physiologic reprogramming that occurs is the starvation-stress response (SSR). The function of the SSR is to allow for the long-term starvation survival of the bacteria and to provide a general cross-resistance to a variety of other environmental stresses including extremes in temperature, pH, and osmolarity as well as exposure to reactive oxygen and nitrogen species and antimicrobial peptides/proteins. • . Typically, stationary-phase cells populate cultures that have stopped growing following exponential growth in rich or non-limiting media, in contrast to starved cells, which populate cultures that have ceased growing in response to exhaustion of one or more defined nutrients • The SSR refers specifically to the response of starved cells.
  12. 12. r Gram-negative bacteria, starved cells are morphologically and physiologically very different from log-phase cells. The initial response to carbon-energy source limitation is to try and avoid the stress by increasing expression or expressing new uptake or scavenging systems to be able to utilize any nutrients that may become available
  13. 13. Osmoregulation  Osmoregulation is the process of maintaining salt and water balance (osmotic balance) across membranes within the body  The fluids inside and surrounding cells are composed of water, electrolytes, and nonelectrolytes.
  14. 14. • An electrolyte is a compound that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water. • . A nonelectrolyte, in contrast, does not dissociate into ions in water. • The body does not exist in isolation. There is a constant input of water and electrolytes into the system. Excess water, electrolytes, and wastes are transported to the kidneys and excreted, helping to maintain osmotic balance • . Insufficient fluid intake results in fluid conservation by the kidneys. • Biological systems constantly interact and exchange water and nutrients with the environment by way of consumption of food and water and through excretion in the form of sweat, urine, and feces. • Without a mechanism to regulate osmotic pressure, or when a disease damages this mechanism, there is a tendency to accumulate toxic waste and water, which can have dire consequences.
  15. 15. Stringent response:--------------- • The stringent response is a stress response that occurs in bacteria in reactions to amino acids starvation or other stress conditions. • In other bacteria stringent response is mediated by a variety of proteins. Some only have synthetic ,hydrolytic or both activities. • The stringent response also called stringent control is a stress response that occurs in bacteria and plant chloroplast in reaction to amino acids starvation ,fatty acids limitation, iron limitation, heat shock ,and other stress conditions.
  16. 16. Thank You.

×