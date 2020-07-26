Gneral management project of 3PL warehousing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Vishweshwar Education Society’s Indira Institute of Business Management PROJECT REPORT ON General Management on ORIGIN L...
2 CERTIFICATE This is to certify that project titled “Origin Logistics Private Limited” is successfully completed by Ms. P...
3 DECLARATION I, Ms Priya Arun Bambale , Roll no. 2016054, student of Indira Institute of Business Management, Navi Mumbai...
4 ACKNOLEDGEMENT I am glad to present the documentation of project on “General Management Project on Origin Logistics Priv...
5 EXECLUTIVE SUMMERY The project has been a great learning for me at the same time it gave me enough scope to implement my...
6 TABLEOF CONTENTS Chapter No. Title Page No. 1 Introduction 7 1.1 Relevance of the Project 8 1.2 Introduction of the Topi...
7 Chapter I Introduction
8 1. Introduction 1.1Relevant of the project The project has been a great learning for me at the same time it gave me enou...
9 1.3 Objective of the study Followings are the objectives of the study:  General management of Origin logistics Private ...
10 Chapter II Profile of Organization
11 2. Profile of Organization 2.1 History & General Information Origin Logistics Private Limited is a private in corporate...
12 Director profile Raouf Ansari Over 23 years of cross functional experience in Sales Operations (Air Express, Road Expre...
13 2.2 Company profile ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW NAME: ORIGIN LOGISTICS PRIVATELIMITED ADDRESS: INDIAN CORPOARATION, BUILDING ...
14 2.2.1Visionand Mission Vision  To remain a preferred 3pl service provider.  Maximize Shareholders Value.  Contribute...
15 Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Branches Mankoli, Bhiwandi Vadpe, Bhiwandi Kuksa, Bhiwandi Badarpur, Delhi Olkhla Delhi Uppa...
16 Customers of Origin logistics private ltd., Mankoli, Bhiwandi 1. REHAU POLYMERS PRIVATE LIMITED ORGANIZATION OWERVIWE H...
17 Rehau Polymers Pvt. Ltd – Mumbai About Rehau: 1948 Founded in the Bavarian town Rehau. Three employees, one extruder. I...
18 Corporate Citizenship:As a global company and a responsible employer, REHAU is committed to causes beyond our own busin...
19 Rehau is customer of Origin logistics private ltd. from 10 year. 3000 sq. ft. area of Origin logistics private ltd. use...
20 2. RELIANCE Under the Reliance there are 2 project are working i.Reliance footprint ii.Reliane hamleys i. Reliance foot...
21 i. Steve Madden Steve Madden is an iconic footwear brand form New York. Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fasio...
22 ii. Reliane hamleys Reliance Retail is eyeing the toy market now. It has entered into an exclusive pan-India franchise ...
23 Currie stressed that the toys would not be harmful in any way for the children. “We will have all quality checks in pla...
24 3. YELLOW SPARKS INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION OWERVIW Nature of business: Manufacturer Company CEO: GautamDalal Totalno, ...
25 About Yellow Sparks International: Yellow Sparks International is established in Jan 2013 on the foundation of two core...
26 2.3 Competitor analysis Robinsons Cargo and Logistics Pvt. Ltd Robinsons Cargo and Logistics Pvt. Ltd is one of the lea...
27 Indo Arya 1974, that’s when it all began, nearly four decades ago, Arya’s Central Transport of India Pvt. Ltd. with a m...
28 DB Schenker opens logistics centre in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, India Schenker India, a part of DB Schenker, the transport and ...
29 KD Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. KD Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading end-to-end supply chain management...
30 Mahindra Logistics Mahindra Logistics was founded as a strategic initiative to enhance focus on logistics services to b...
31 Mahindra Logistics aims to rise in all its initiatives with unique solutions to serve good warehousing, transporting an...
32 Delhivery Private Limited (Bhiwandi Gateway) The digital supply chain opportunity in India is expected to be larger tha...
33 Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt. Ltd., - as a Total Integrated Solution understands the trade...
34 Chapter – III Review of Literature
35 3. Review of Literature 3.1 Review of Researchon the selectedtopic 3.1.1 About Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd.  Origin Logi...
36 3.1.2 Structure of Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Warehousing Regular Project Local Distribution...
37 3.1.3 Quality Policy We are committed to providing the best service: a bit above the industry benchmark, in any of our ...
38  Leave Policy:- A) Earned Leave (E/L)  An employee is entitled to take earned leave only after successfully completin...
39 prior to availing the same, which in turn must be forwarded to the Corporate office, HR department. D) MATERNITY LEAVE ...
40 E) Leave on Resignation:-  Employee are not allowed to avail of their P/L or Earned leave once they resigned and are s...
41 TERMS & CONDITIONS  Selected employees are entitled to claim mobile bills.  Company gives maximum limit for utilizing...
42  All existing personal mobile telephone connections if used for official purpose have to be transferred to Company acc...
43 PROCEDURE FOR REIMBURSEMENT  Employees shall forward their post-paid bills to Corporate Office HR Dept. On or before 2...
44 B. Written Warning 1. An employee will receive a written warning as the second step in progressive discipline. The inci...
45 D. Termination A. Management should be consulted prior to terminating an employee. B. An employee can be terminated fro...
46 Chapter – IV Research Methodology
47 4. Research methodology 4.1 Research methodology The task of data collection begins after a research problem has been d...
48 Chapter – V Finding
49 4.Findings  Organization structure of Origin logistics private limited is well formatted in which each and every depar...
50 Chapter – VI Recommendation
51 5.Recommendation  Need to work on SWOT analysis. There lots of space for improvement.  Need to check all the employee...
52 Chapter – VII Conclusion
53 6.Conclusion By doing this project the researcher was able to understand all the basic organizational structure of a wa...
54 Chapter – VIII Bibliography
55 7.Bibliography Website http://www.originlogistics.co.in/ www.wikipedia.com www.wiki.answers.com
  1. 1. 1 Vishweshwar Education Society’s Indira Institute of Business Management PROJECT REPORT ON General Management on ORIGIN LOGISTICS PRIVATE LIMITED Submitted in partial fulfillment for the award of the degree of Master of Management Studies (MMS) (Under University of Mumbai) Submitted By PRIYA ARUN BAMBALE (Roll No.2016054) Under The Guidance of PROF. BAWA SINGH (April 2018) Batch 2016-18 Indira Institute of Business Management
  2. 2. 2 CERTIFICATE This is to certify that project titled “Origin Logistics Private Limited” is successfully completed by Ms. Priya Arun Bambale during the 4th semester, in partial fulfillment of the Master’s Degree in Management Studies recognized by the University of Mumbai for the academic year 2016-2018 through Vishweshwar Education Society’s Indira Institute of Business Management, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. This project work is original and not submitted earlier for the award of any degree /diploma or associate ship of any other University/ Institution. Name: Date: ____________________ Prof. Bawa Singh Project guide (internal)
  3. 3. 3 DECLARATION I, Ms Priya Arun Bambale , Roll no. 2016054, student of Indira Institute of Business Management, Navi Mumbai, hereby declare that this Research Project Report is the record of authentic work carried out by me during the period 4th semester and has not been submitted to any other University or Institute for the award of any degree / diploma etc. Priya Arun Bambale Date:
  4. 4. 4 ACKNOLEDGEMENT I am glad to present the documentation of project on “General Management Project on Origin Logistics Private Limited”. Project developments require commitment from all the people who are involved in it. And would I like to say thanks all the people extendtheir support to us. I would like to thanksdirector of “Origin Logistics Private Limited” who help in this project by giving all required information for the project. I am really thanked to him for all his time he had devoted to us. At every outset I take opportunity to heartily to our project guide Prof. Bawa Singh and all our teacher staff for their help in initial stage of the project. Finally I would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have directly or indirectly helped us in this project work. Ms. Priya Arun Bambale
  5. 5. 5 EXECLUTIVE SUMMERY The project has been a great learning for me at the same time it gave me enough scope to implement my analytical ability. This project was undertaken with the sole objective to study General Management, and the associated with organization structure of 3pl firm. Under this project the methodology adopted was focus discussion and close observation through “Origin Logistics Private Limited” as well as in-house study and data collected from various primary and secondary sources. One of the major segments contributing to a rapidly growing logistics industry is the warehouse business. The challenges facing general management today has been greater than before due to globalization, shorter lead time, high customer service level and changing market trends.
  6. 6. 6 TABLEOF CONTENTS Chapter No. Title Page No. 1 Introduction 7 1.1 Relevance of the Project 8 1.2 Introduction of the Topic 8 1.3 Objectives of the Study 9 1.4 Scopeof the Study 9 2. Profile ofthe Organization 10 2.1 History & General Information 11 2.2 Company Profile 13 2.3 Competitors Analysis 26 3. Review ofLiterature 34 3.1 Review of Research on the selected topic 35 4. ResearchMethodology 46 4.1 ResearchMethodology 47 4.2 Area of research 47 4.3 Data Analysis 47 5 Findings 48 6 Recommendations 50 7 Conclusions 52 8 Bibliography 54
  7. 7. 7 Chapter I Introduction
  8. 8. 8 1. Introduction 1.1Relevant of the project The project has been a great learning for me at the same time it gave me enough scope to implement my analytical ability. This project was undertaken with the sole objective to study GENERAL MANAGEMENT. Under this project the methodology adopted was to focus on discussion and close observation through “Origin Logistics Private Limited” as well as in-house study and data collected from various primary and secondary sources. The challenges facing Warehouse Management today has been greater than before due to Globalization, shorter lead time, high customer service level expected and changing market trends. 1.2Introduction of topic This project was undertaken with the sole objective to study GENERAL MANAGEMENT. In the organizations there are different types of culture and, all together they contribute to the achievement of the strategic goals that have to be pursued by the organization. Just think about the cultures of marketing, sales, human resource management, quality assurance, risk management, project management,etc. In this project focus on most important, the culture of organization because, unlike many others, they are not related only to a direction or to a specific department but they involve the whole organization. This means that at the organizational level the processes that involve the whole organization must be defined.
  9. 9. 9 1.3 Objective of the study Followings are the objectives of the study:  General management of Origin logistics Private ltd.  To study and understand the organizational structure of Origin logistics Private ltd.  To understand the business environment.  To study and understand the strategic process of Origin logistics Private ltd.  To understand the importance of the work culture and ethics followed. 1.4 Scope of study  My study will be confined to finding the industrial analysis and organisational culture of company.  This research provided me with an opportunity to explore in the field of general management of the company.
  10. 10. 10 Chapter II Profile of Organization
  11. 11. 11 2. Profile of Organization 2.1 History & General Information Origin Logistics Private Limited is a private in corporate on 23 July 2007. It is classified as Non-government company& is registered at Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 6,000,000 & its paid up capital is Rs. 4,000,000. Directors of Origin Logistics Private Limited are Raouf Ansari, Sudhir Charanjit Sikka. Origin Logistics Private Limited's Corporate Identification Number is (CIN) U63011MH2007PTC172562 & its registration number is 172562. Its e-mail address is sudhir.sikka@originlogistics.co.in& its registered address Indian Corporation, Building No.181, Dapode, Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra, 421302. Origin Logistics Private Limited is involved in Transport, Storage & Communication activity. Current status of Origin Logistics Private Limited is Active. Origin logistics is located in Thane two area Dapode, Bhiwandi&Vadpe, Bhiwandi. Role of Origin logistics private ltd. is 3PL i.e., 3rd party logistics. They are provided the warehouse services. A warehouse is a commercial building for storage of goods. Warehouses are used by manufacturers, importers, exporters, wholesalers, transport businesses, customs, etc. They are usually large plain areas of cities, towns & villages.
  12. 12. 12 Director profile Raouf Ansari Over 23 years of cross functional experience in Sales Operations (Air Express, Road Express, Bulk Transportation, Rail Transportation, Hard Freight), Supply chain management (Warehousing, Local distribution, logistics, Store Management, Contract Administration). Currently an entrepreneur / Director of Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Providing Warehousing and Distribution services, with a customer base of over 160+ with major customer like Lifestyle, Hypercity, Godrej, Redington, Odytssey, Max and Brandhouse. Expected to cross the turnover of over 7 crores in the 3rdFinancial year of operation. Worked for companies like DB Schenker Logistics, TNT, Gati, Patel Raodway and Panchmahal Cement at various location and various level. SudhirSikka Over 14 years of cross functional experience in Operations (Road Express, Bulk Transportation), Supply chain management (Warehousing, Local distribution, logistics, Store Management, Contract Administration). Currently an entrepreneur / Director of Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Providing Warehousing and Distribution services, with a customer base of over 160+ with major customer like Lifestyle, Hypercity, Godrej, Redington, Odytssey, Max and Brandhouse. Expected to cross the turnover of over 7 crores in the 3rdFinancial year of operation. Origin logistics private ltd. Dapode, Bhiwandi work on 3 project:- 1. REHAU 2. RELIANCE 3. YELLOW SPARKS INTERNATIONAL This all 3customer are used the warehouse services of Origin Logistics Private Limited's for supply chain management. In supply chain management the works are distributed in two type i.e., floor work & system work.
  13. 13. 13 2.2 Company profile ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW NAME: ORIGIN LOGISTICS PRIVATELIMITED ADDRESS: INDIAN CORPOARATION, BUILDING NO.181, DAPODE, BHIWANDI, THANE, MAHARASHTRA, 421302. CIN: U6311MH2007PTC172562 COMPANYSTATUS: ACTIVE ROC: ROC-MUMBAI REGISTRATIONNUMBER: 172562 COMPANYCATEGORY: COMPANY LIMITTED BY SHARES COMPANYSUB CATEGORY:NON-GOVT COMPANY CLASS OF COMPANY: PRIVATE DATE OF INCORPORATION: 23 JULLY, 2007
  14. 14. 14 2.2.1Visionand Mission Vision  To remain a preferred 3pl service provider.  Maximize Shareholders Value.  Contribute monitory / knowledge sharing towards logistics. Mission  Become a 50 Crore ( 498 million) Company by 2023
  15. 15. 15 Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Branches Mankoli, Bhiwandi Vadpe, Bhiwandi Kuksa, Bhiwandi Badarpur, Delhi Olkhla Delhi Uppal, Hydrabad
  16. 16. 16 Customers of Origin logistics private ltd., Mankoli, Bhiwandi 1. REHAU POLYMERS PRIVATE LIMITED ORGANIZATION OWERVIWE Headquarters: Muribei Bern, Switzerland C.E.O.: Rainer Schulz (Apr. 2010-) Revenue: 2.8 billion EUR Founded: 1948
  17. 17. 17 Rehau Polymers Pvt. Ltd – Mumbai About Rehau: 1948 Founded in the Bavarian town Rehau. Three employees, one extruder. Initial products included shoe welting, garden hoses and automotive components. Expertise and innovative spirit have made REHAU a leading systems and service provider for polymer-based solutions in construction, automotive and industry. Philosophy:REHAU has always sought to create new formulations that expand the application of polymer materials. Our approach: to replace conventional materials with more capable polymers and to create system solutions that generate added value for our customers.
  18. 18. 18 Corporate Citizenship:As a global company and a responsible employer, REHAU is committed to causes beyond our own business activities. Around the world, we champion ecological, economic, social and cultural concerns.
  19. 19. 19 Rehau is customer of Origin logistics private ltd. from 10 year. 3000 sq. ft. area of Origin logistics private ltd. used for storage of Rehau products. Rehau products:-  Furniture related:- Edge-band  Interior item:- supporting bar  Clinbor  Laminate sheet  Crystal sheet Edge – band: is used to cover the exposed sides of materials such as plywood. Supporting bar: It is used as interior-item. Laminate sheet: used in many applications that need weather-proof, impact resistance sheet material.
  20. 20. 20 2. RELIANCE Under the Reliance there are 2 project are working i.Reliance footprint ii.Reliane hamleys i. Reliance footprint Reliance Footprint is a leading specially family footware retail chain that caters to the footware needs of the entire family. Reliance Footprints offers widest range of international, domestic and Reliance owned brands across men`s footwear, womwns footwear, kids footwears, handbags, bagpacks, liggage, socks, belts, wallets and shoe care products. At Reliance Footprint, we believe in the quality of our products and service which is the sole reason for our success. Be it indoor, outdoor, formals, casuals, sports, parties, ethnic or occasional, we offer the best in-trend fashion footwear and accessories for all age groups.
  21. 21. 21 i. Steve Madden Steve Madden is an iconic footwear brand form New York. Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fasion-forewords footwear ans accessories for woents, man and children.Steve Madden brand represents a lifestyle. Inspired by rock and roll, fused with a jolt of sex appeal and urban edg, Madden continues to create design that are innovated, fun, sometimes wild and always spot-on-chic. In the last twenty years, the company has made significant and groundbreaking strides in explanded collections, categories, licensing agreements and acquisitions. Steves Madden has entered India through a long term license aggeriment with Reliance Brand Limited.Through this association, Steve Madden products will be available through exclusive mono-brand stores and premium department stores in all major cities across India. Positioned as bridge between hi-street and luxury, the brand will offer a cutting-edge range of fasion forward, of-the-movement designs across footwear and a variety of accessories. The stores will also offer Madden Girl, a fashionable line for younger girls who wish to make a statement. In addition to marketing products under its owned brands includingSteve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville and Big Buddha, the Company is the licensee of various brands including Olsenboye for footwear, handbags and belts, Elizabeth and James, l.e.i, and Glo footwear and Daisy Fuentes for handbags
  22. 22. 22 ii. Reliane hamleys Reliance Retail is eyeing the toy market now. It has entered into an exclusive pan-India franchise with UK’s 248-year-old toy retailer, Hamleys. As many as 20 Hamleys standalone stores will be set up by 2016. “By 2016, we will have invested about Rs 125 crore for this venture,” said Bijou Kurien, president and chief executive (lifestyle), Reliance Retail. “The flagship stores of Mumbai and Delhi will have a size of 25,000 to 30,000 sq feet, while regional stores will be of 10,000 to 15,000 sq feet.” The stores, which will have products in the price range of Rs 5 to Rs 20000, will open beginning April 2009. They would stock a wide range of domestic and international brands including private labels from Hamleys. While Reliance Retail will make all the financial investments, Hamleys will add value through design assistance, training as well as marketing and promotion activites. The business will have a separate team, which will be led by CEO SudhirPai. The stores will have special spaces where children’s birthday parties or other get-togethers could be celebrated. Paul A Currie, trading director, Hamleys said, “Some dedicated staff within our stores will demonstrate how the toys work in order to give the consumers a better experience.”
  23. 23. 23 Currie stressed that the toys would not be harmful in any way for the children. “We will have all quality checks in place,” he said. In view of the price-sensitive nature of the Indian market, said Kurien, great care would be given to the pricing strategy, . The value of the Indian toys and games market is estimated at Rs 2500 crore. Of this, the organized market is about Rs 500 crore. Hamleys follows a franchise strategy for various markets that it expands into.
  24. 24. 24 3. YELLOW SPARKS INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION OWERVIW Nature of business: Manufacturer Company CEO: GautamDalal Totalno, of employees: Up to 10 pepole Year of establishment: 2013 Annual turnover: Rs. 1 – 2 Crore
  25. 25. 25 About Yellow Sparks International: Yellow Sparks International is established in Jan 2013 on the foundation of two core elements i.e., Safety & Quality. We bring you, an exciting range of water bottles and lunch boxes specially designed for children keeping in mind their favourite heroes. Our products are carefully selected and undoubtedly robust. Utmost care has been taken when it come to delivering quality, ensuring that our products are BPA free, Food Grad, microwave and dishwasher used enabled. We, at Yellow Sparks International, continually strive to set a benchmark of impeccable service to customers and deliver quality and safety in every products, and that`s what our purpose in since our inception.Yellow Spark International manufacture the kids products like insulated bottles / steel bottles, pencil box, pencil pouches, lunch box, etc. Product of Yellow Sparks International:  Insulated bottle / steel bottle  Pencil box  Pencil pounce  Lunch box Types of customer:- Yellow Spark International gets order from e-mail. Three types of customer:- 1. Online: School card, YoScholar, Flipkart etc. 2. L. E. S. (large form store): Malls, etc. 3. G.N. (general store): Retailer. Online orders & L.E.S. orders are get in proper purchase order format by e-mail. But L.E.S. purchase order have specific discount + V.A.T. are given by customer as well as purchase order date & expiry date also given by customer. The purchase orders which get from the e-mail are punch through the E.A.N. (European Article Number) of the products.
  26. 26. 26 2.3 Competitor analysis Robinsons Cargo and Logistics Pvt. Ltd Robinsons Cargo and Logistics Pvt. Ltd is one of the leaders in providing air, sea and logistic services since 1954. Our vision is to be “India’s No 1. Cargo and Logistics Company by 2020 – with continued values, integrity and commitment to deliver the highest quality of service. Traditionally with the best business practices, time defined products, customer orientation and efficient supply chain management, Robinsons remains committed with a team of 600+ employees in over 45 warehouse locations and 18 branch offices across the country. Robinsons is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and is also accredited with IATA MTO & FIATA certifications. With their headquarters based in Mumbai and offices across all major cities in India, Robinsons is affiliated to over 110 international logistics providers through the WACO network (World Air Cargo Organization). The service offerings of the company encompass efficient processes, making Robinsons an end to end logistics service provider. Robinsons is a IATA/FIATA certified company offering supply chain solutions through our affiliation with over 110 international logistics providers through the World Air Cargo Organization (WACO) network. We have own Custom House Agent (CHA /Customs Broker) licence to facilitate customs clearance.
  27. 27. 27 Indo Arya 1974, that’s when it all began, nearly four decades ago, Arya’s Central Transport of India Pvt. Ltd. with a mission to cater to the complex transportation needs of the Indian Industries, began a story that is still being written today. Now we are known as Indo Arya and have become a leading integrated logistics service provider that is equipped to give tailor made solutions to the varied needs of clients combining all three modes of transportation – Air, Surface and Sea. With an acknowledged high quality network, extensive coverage and persistent trust, IndoArya endeavors to maintain highest standards and achieve total satisfaction of its customers. Now we are 285 offices across the length and breadth of the working with a dedicated work force of more than 1800 people.
  28. 28. 28 DB Schenker opens logistics centre in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, India Schenker India, a part of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division, has embarked on an aggressive growth strategy and opens its second largest warehouse in India. The company has opened its biggest warehouse in India at Bhiwandi, Thne. The 172,841 square feet facility has a staff of around 60 people with state-of-the-art warehousing operations for palletised and non-palletised cargo to the city and nearby areas. DB Schenker says its customers in the western region of India will now be served with a shorter response time, availability of products and seamless last mile deliveries to the destinations. Strategically located off National Highway No. 3 (Mumbai-Nashik Highway), the logistics centre features uninterrupted power back- up, advanced warehousing management and distribution system; enabling convenient end-to-end logistics solutions and value-added services.× The new warehouse management system facilitates customers with analysis of product supply, forecast and demand fulfillment, real-time data input, interface capabilities, web order placing, and many other customized functions ensuring a better visibility through the supply chain process.
  29. 29. 29 KD Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. KD Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading end-to-end supply chain management (SCM) solutions provider in India. We offer comprehensive services for warehouse management, integrated logistics, freight forwarding, etc. Since our humble beginnings in the 1990s, we have grown continuously and created a significant presence across India with a very strong network in the western and northern regions. Our growth is fuelled by our passion. Our clients trust us for delivering efficient and effective supply chain services. From transportation to warehousing and inventory management to other value-added services, the company is equipped to cater to clients across sectors. The organization also efficiently manages and supports customized ERP systems. We have set up integrated logistics parks in strategic locations across the country, allowing us to cater to our clients’ business requirements better. We take pride in the fact that our clients consider us a partner of choice for integrated logistics solutions.
  30. 30. 30 Mahindra Logistics Mahindra Logistics was founded as a strategic initiative to enhance focus on logistics services to both internal and external customers. Mahindra's complex supply chain needs, including inbound and outbound logistics, inter- plant movement, warehousing, linefeed, freight forwarding and value added services among other solutions were taken care of, by MLL. Today, we serve over 200 large corporate clients across various industries and operating verticals. Brand Philosophy - RISE We aim to drive positive changes in the lives of all our stakeholders and in the communities in the three most innovative ways:  Challenging Conventional Thinking: Be it our thoughts or our actions, we accept no limits. We believe in challenging the conventional beliefs and Rise above them.  Innovative Use of Our Resources: In our attempt to Rise, we seek to use our resources in the most innovative manner. This, we believe, will drive us forward.  Enabling People to Rise: We believe in making a positive change in our stakeholder’s lives. Be it the employees, partners or customers, our actions and their outcomes will always enable them to Rise in their lives. Simply put, Logistics is the business of managing, transporting and delivering goods! At Mahindra Logistics Limited, we realize this very well. We are determined to create a logistics system that is unique in nature and robust in its infrastructure, yet flexible enough to suit the needs and demands of our customers.
  31. 31. 31 Mahindra Logistics aims to rise in all its initiatives with unique solutions to serve good warehousing, transporting and to people transport needs. Therefore, our Manifesto – CORE is  It is the place where we belong.  We do all it takes to keep your business moving.  We are at the core of on time deliveries and optimized assembly lines.  We are at the core of complex supply chains.
  32. 32. 32 Delhivery Private Limited (Bhiwandi Gateway) The digital supply chain opportunity in India is expected to be larger than $100 billion in the next five years. With a maturing Indian digital ecosystem coupled with faster technology adoption we expect Indian businesses to fundamentally alter the manner in which they transact. To cater to this increase in demand, we are looking for partners to help meaningfully extend Delhivery's network and capabilities in warehousing, transportation and technology. We currently cover over 9000+ pincodes across 800+ cities. As India's largest digital fulfillment company having processed over 150M orders to date, we will be glad to partner with last mile delivery companies, fleet owners, sellers, warehouse owners and technology companies who share our vision of fulfilling India's online consumption demand. Benefits  Become a part of India's largest digital fulfillment platform, Delhivery  Improve utilization of your existing assets or start a new business  Scale rapidly through access to Delhivery's proprietary technology and data sciences platforms
  33. 33. 33 Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt. Ltd., - as a Total Integrated Solution understands the trade and requirements of its customers. KerryIndev evolved itself as 3PL company with its top-notch 3PL warehousing operations at Pan India Level - Chennai , Mumbai , NCR , Bangalore, Madurai and growing on... The business model on 3PL warehousing operations encompasses on multi – clients and multi- products which shared infrastructure and resources. KerryIndev as a 3Pl warehousing service provider focuses on the following types of services:  Storage  Distribution  Consolidation  Value - Added - Services (VAS)  WMS based Inventory Management System  Agreed SOP / KPI / SLA and Structured MIS KerryIndev’s 3PL warehousing model completely focuses on “ Multi customer and multi product ” which is fixed and transactional based costing for both the inbound ( receiving, put away ) and outbound ( processing customer orders, order-picking, checking, packing and shipping ) agreed SLA, KPI and SOP. KerryIndev also focuses on “total visibility of Inventory Management by our WMS ” which enables quick and accurate responses to customers demand with well experienced and trained manpower in multi verticals.
  34. 34. 34 Chapter – III Review of Literature
  35. 35. 35 3. Review of Literature 3.1 Review of Researchon the selectedtopic 3.1.1 About Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd.  Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. is a decade old company.  Currently Origin is USD 3 million turnover.  Origin has a team of 170+ employees and 200+ contractual manpower.  Origin caters to the 3pl requirement of the companies with the focus on Staffing, facility management, value addition, efficiency and flexibility.  Current Handling 350,000+ Sq. Ft. of Retail Warehousing in Bhiwandi, Okhla, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad under the Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd.  Origin Management is backed with a team of strong Professionals from Managed Services, Logistic, Express Industry, Retail.  Adhere Compliance on all Legal and Statutory Requirements.  Wide experience of taking over multiple existing conventional warehouse, managed services and transforming it to a 3pl managed model.  Implementing various infrastructure requirement to bring in efficient.  Process medications for faster turnaround.  Well versed with local complications and understand Local Markets viz North, South and West regions.
  36. 36. 36 3.1.2 Structure of Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Warehousing Regular Project Local Distribution- Dedicated Vehicles Fixed Home Delivery Express Delivery- Blue dart etc. Backend Support- technical/Non- technical Staffing facility Managemen t  Warehouse Management  Providing infrastructure  Inward  Quality checking  Bar coding  Put away  Distribution  Picking  Kitting  Age wise analysis  Stock responsibility  WMS  Value addition  Different capacity vehicle  TATA ACE  TATA 407  TATA 709  TATA 909  TATA 1109  20 ft container  All covered body vehicle  Direct delivery from customer warehouse to end customer  Dedicated coordinator based at customer warehouse  Daily MIS  2 ½ hours TAT per delivery  Milk run  ProvidingteamforQC operations.  Staffingforreliance Brands Ltd./Rehau PolymersLtd.etc.  HPE 350,000+ Sq. Ft. Over 50 total vehicles contractual /six own vehicles
  37. 37. 37 3.1.3 Quality Policy We are committed to providing the best service: a bit above the industry benchmark, in any of our services we offer to our customers. (Origin plans to go ISO / Industry certificate) 3.1.4 HR Policy Origin Logistics private limited is an established and Growing Company run by a team of logisticians, Launched in July 2007. Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd was launched with a vision to become a preferred 3PL company in warehousing and local transportation. Currently Origin Manages close to 3.5 lakh sq. ft. of space. The focus being: Multi Client Facility and local distribution. We are all proud member of this strong team of Origin “Team Origin” Let us pledge We are committed to, provide the best service, a bit, above the Industry benchmark, in any of our services we offer to our customers We wish you all an excellent journey being together with Origin The company selected HR procedures are mentioned herewith for your information and acknowledgement. Any terms not mentioned herewith, the decision of the management will be final and binding on all employees. HR Procedures:-  Provident Fund:-  All confirmed Employees are covered by Provident Fund, Employee & Employer contribution of 12% each of basic salary per month.  If any employee desires, he/she can obtain for additional deduction under Voluntary Provident Fund. However the contribution from the employer remains unchanged. All employees are also covered under Employees’ Deposit Link Insurance Scheme , whereby in the event of death of the employee during the employment with Origin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. and while he/she is a member of the Provident Fund Trust, the nominee would be the beneficiaries. RPFC office is responsible for settling the claim.
  38. 38. 38  Leave Policy:- A) Earned Leave (E/L)  An employee is entitled to take earned leave only after successfully completing the probationary period. All confirmed employees can avail 1 day E/L in every month.  E/L Application must be filled in by the employee in the prescribed format at least 15 days in advance. The completed application with recommendation / approval from the reporting Manager / approving Manager must reach the corporate office, HR Dept. 10 days prior to the leave start date.  E/L can be prefixed / suffixed with public holidays. However, public holidays that fall during the leave shall be counted as E/L for determining the total leave availed.  At the end of the financial year Employee can keep 12 E/L in his account and all above leaves would be lapsed automatically. Only 12 E/L would be carrying forwarded for next financial year. B) Medical Leave:-  All confirmed employees are entitled to avail 5 days ML per year.  During probation also he / she is entitled for 5 leaves per annum.  ML not availed during the year will automatically lapse of 31 st March of the year.  ML application must be completed by the employee in the prescribed format immediately on the day the employee resumes duties.  In case the leave availed exceeds one day at a stretch, a medical certificate is required together with the leave application. The medical certificate should clearly state the nature of illness as well as the duration of leave taken by the employee. C) Casual Leave (C/L) :-  All Confirmed Employee are entitled to 5 days C/L per year. Probation employees are also entitled for 5 C/L per annum.  C/L not availed during the year will automatically lapsed on 31st March of the year.  C/L application must be completed by the employee with recommendation / approval from the reporting Manager / approving Manager in a prescribed format at least 2 days
  39. 39. 39 prior to availing the same, which in turn must be forwarded to the Corporate office, HR department. D) MATERNITY LEAVE (ML) ELIGIBILITY: All married female staff. ENTITLEMENT: 1. 84 days of paid Maternity Leave is allowed to females who have to deliver a child A female employee can adjust this leave before and after the delivery of child totaling it to 84 days. Before availing this leave, a certificate from the gynecologist has to be submitted mentioning the expected date of delivery. Intervening National / declared / festival / weekly off days will be counted as part of leave. If, because of any complication, leave has to be extended, it can be done but will fall under LOP. 2. LOSS OF PAY (LOP) LOP can be applied by an employee when no other leave is available. During the period of LOP, the employee is not entitled for any pay or allowance. A maximum of 3 months of LOP can be availed on the approval of the management. (Exceptional cases like ML/SL, etc.) If the employee fails to report to duty on the specified date after the sanctioned LOP, it is deemed that the employee has abandoned his service with the company on his own accord. LOP can be implicated on disciplinary grounds with regard to attendance by the management regardless to the availability of the other types of leave. LOP days will not be taken for EL eligibility. 3. COMPENSATORY OFF If an employee is required to work on any important assignment on a National / Festival / Declared / weekly off day, he is eligible for Compensatory off on any other working day. Official approval is required from the department head / management to work on such National / Festival / Declared / weekly off days. No compensatory offs will be entertained when worked on these days without proper approval. The compensatory off has to be availed within a period of 30 days from the date worked. Compensatory off when not availed within the stipulated time period will lapse. Only two days of compensatory offs can be combined and availed at a stretch.
  40. 40. 40 E) Leave on Resignation:-  Employee are not allowed to avail of their P/L or Earned leave once they resigned and are serving notice period except sick leave. F) Leave application & Public Holidays :-  All Leave applications must be approved by the Departmental Head and has to forward corporate office, HR Department.  All Employees shall be paid public holidays in accordance with the Employment Act. Workplace Decorum:-  Working Hours: - The official working hours are from Monday to Saturday, 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. or as may be decided based on the individual project requirement in which the employee is working  Attendance: - Company maintains attendance muster in each Location. Employee has to sign daily in attendance muster. Salary is to be process as per biometric punching device only, failing to which, sole responsibility of salary deduction shall be bear by an employee’s.  Attendance Register of staff and casuals to be maintained separately. MOBILE PHONE REIMBURSEMENT POLICY OBJECTIVE To define and lay down the policy for reimbursement of official Mobile Telephone expenses incurred by employees, SCOPE The reimbursement of mobile telephone expenses is solely at the discretion of the Management and the limit may differ from employee to employee depending on the Need/ Department/ Level etc. The reimbursement limit is defined in Annexure – A to this Policy.
  41. 41. 41 TERMS & CONDITIONS  Selected employees are entitled to claim mobile bills.  Company gives maximum limit for utilizing the mobile services for official use only as per their grade.  The amount of maximum limit for using mobiles for official purpose is declared in appointment / Offer letter as per their grade or as communicated from time to time to them individually.  Anyone’s bill amount exceeds the maximum limit; the same amount would be deducted from their salary.  Employee must submit their original bills to corporate office HR Dept. before or on 25th of each month.  Someone fails to submit the bill on time then company will not pay his/her mobile bill. o Handset has to be procured by the employee.  The mobile telephone expense reimbursement shall be applicable only for official telephone calls & SMS made by employees and prior approval duly sought.  Reimbursement shall be applicable only for employees having approved post-paid/ pre-paid Company connections per eligible amount assigned depending on the department/ level etc. of the employees in locations where the corporate service provider does not have operations.  Employees may be entitled to different limits depending on their Department/ Level as defined in Annexure – A to this Policy. In case the bill amount exceeds the prescribed eligible limit, the bill shall be settled by the company and recovered from the salary of the employee.  Employees are advised to use mobile Phones for official purpose only. However, in case of emergencies, few personal local calls, not exceeding 5% of the prescribed eligible limit may be allowed. Notwithstanding the above, the bill shall be settled by the company only to the extent of the prescribed eligible limit as fixed for the employee.  All personal STD/ ISD calls shall be charged from employee.  Self Certification of the bill (for company provided mobile telephone connections) is required by all employees.
  42. 42. 42  All existing personal mobile telephone connections if used for official purpose have to be transferred to Company account name, for which a letter should be provided by the existing User in the name of the Company.  If the employee resigns or is terminated or dismissed by the Management from the Company’s services, the employee shall be liable to return the SIM to the Company on the same day of leaving the Company failing which the company reserves the right to deduct the full purchase price of the SIM from the employee’s full and final settlement. Cost of all personal calls pertaining to the last bill amount, shall also be deducted from the employee’s full and final settlement.  Should the bill amount exceed the limit prescribed, the amount pertaining to the excess amount over and above the prescribed eligible limit as fixed for the employee, shall also be deducted from the employee’s full and final settlement.
  43. 43. 43 PROCEDURE FOR REIMBURSEMENT  Employees shall forward their post-paid bills to Corporate Office HR Dept. On or before 25th of the every month After checking, the same shall be cleared and forwarded to Account for payment to service provider. GENERAL :-  No employee is allowed to keep any caller tunes – Bollywood or Regional songs, distinctive ringing tunes on his/ her official mobile which may disturb co-workers. o Employees are not allowed to attend any telephone calls during driving. DISCIPLINERY MECHANISM FOR NEGLIGANCE:-  Violation of this policy shall be subject to disciplinary action up to and including immediate termination. Management reserves the right to modify, amend and change these rules at any time without attracting any dispute. INFORMATION AND PROCEDURES A. Oral Warning 1. An oral warning is usually sufficient for the first occurrence of a minor offense. The occurrence should be documented on the Disciplinary Report form and signed by the employee and supervisor. If the employee refuses to sign the report, it will be noted on the form "employee refused to sign" and another supervisor or manager, in addition to the employee's immediate supervisor/manager, will sign as a witness. A copy of this form and supporting documentation should be given to the employee. 2. Oral warnings are effective for one year from the date signed by the employee or witness. Oral warnings are retained by the department. They become part of the employee’s permanent, official, personnel record within the department of Human Resources.
  44. 44. 44 B. Written Warning 1. An employee will receive a written warning as the second step in progressive discipline. The incident should be documented on the Disciplinary Report form and signed by the employee and supervisor. If the employee refuses to sign the report, it will be noted on the form "employee refused to sign" and another supervisor or manager, in addition to the employee's immediate supervisor/manager, will sign as a witness. A copy of this form and supporting documentation should be given to the employee. 2. Oral warnings are effective for one year from the date signed by the employee or witness. Oral warnings are retained by the department. They become part of the employee’s permanent, official, personnel record within the department of Human Resources. C. Suspensions A. An employee will receive a suspension as the third step in the progressive disciplinary process or for a serious offense requiring a suspension for the first infraction. B. Suspensions are normally for three consecutive work days and are without pay. C. The incident must be documented on the Disciplinary Report and signed by the employee and supervisor/manager and copies distributed as indicated on the form. If the employee refuses to sign the report, it will be noted that "employee refused to sign" and another supervisor/manager, in addition to the employee's immediate supervisor/manager, will sign as a witness. D. Suspensions remain in effect, for progressive discipline purposes, for two years from the date signed by the employee or witness. However, suspensions become part of the employee's permanent, official personnel record within the Department of Human Resources Management.
  45. 45. 45 D. Termination A. Management should be consulted prior to terminating an employee. B. An employee can be terminated from employment as the final step in the progressive disciplinary process or as the result of a serious offense. C. The termination letter must be addressed to the employee, dated, explain the reason for termination, include the effective date of the termination, cite other disciplinary actions that were taken to correct inappropriate behavior and explain to the employee his/her right to grieve within 14 calendar days of the effective date of the termination. The letter should be signed by the supervisor/manager and/or the department head and, whenever possible, the employee. When the employee is not available, a termination letter may be mailed to the employee by certified mail "return receipt requested." E. Demotion or Reassignment A. A When termination is not in the best interest of the Company, an employee may be demoted to a lower level position or reassigned to another position having the same state salary band/range. B. A demotion or reassignment is grievable within 14 days of the effective date of the personnel action. C. Supervisors/managers are strongly encouraged to include a brief statement on the Disciplinary Report informing the employee of the next "possible"
  46. 46. 46 Chapter – IV Research Methodology
  47. 47. 47 4. Research methodology 4.1 Research methodology The task of data collection begins after a research problem has been defined as research design check out. While deciding about the method of data collection to be used for the study, the researcher should be keeps in mind two types of data, they are a) Primary data (collected from firm) b) Secondary data Sample unit This data collected from employees and workers of the Origin logistics private limited. 4.2 Area of research The research was done in Origin logistics private limited, Thane, Maharashtra. 4.3 Data analysis In order to analyze the process of general management being practiced in the company.
  48. 48. 48 Chapter – V Finding
  49. 49. 49 4.Findings  Organization structure of Origin logistics private limited is well formatted in which each and every department plays important role.  In 3pl organization structure is divided into part one is in Warehousing and second one is Transportation. These both departments are headed by different persons but at the same time they work for same objective with full co-ordination which shows the unity level about the organization.  All the employees and labours work very hard towards achieving the goal. Even the higher authorities work very hard without wasting time and always they take steps towards achieving the organization goal.  Administrative head role in an organization very important to make good working environment the practice which I observed was that he was very hard-working person and he does his work very efficiently.  The employee turnover in this industry is very good as compared to others organization of same segments.  Organization culture of Origin logistics private limited infrastructure engineering is informal, where every person directly meets to high authority without any systematic way which I considered was good because it encourages employees at work.  The company has well established infrastructure and healthy environment which attracts the Human resources’ willingness to work over there.  Low cost labours with multi skills in various backgrounds are available easily.  Well established transportation facilities.  It has a separate HRD section for maintaining its manpower resources.  Intensive measures have been undertaken for pollution control and environment.
  50. 50. 50 Chapter – VI Recommendation
  51. 51. 51 5.Recommendation  Need to work on SWOT analysis. There lots of space for improvement.  Need to check all the employees are work as per company regulation & policy. If there is breach of policy it’s necessary to take strict action on the concern employees.  Need to maintain hierarchy between upper & level management. To proper functioning of organisation.  Need to maintain SOP for each project to carry smooth operations. Warehouse in charge must ensure all the project are following the same.  Recruitment process of need to improve, there is lots gaps in it like not qualified as per requirement of job functioning.  Need to conduct award & recognition program quarterly to motivate workers as well as staff to improve their dedication towards work. It will resulted in better results.  Need to use more inventory management mechanism to ensure 100% inventory.  Need to maintain the warehouse as per 5S guidelines & also training is required for the same.  Need to conduct internal audits to check proper functioning of warehouse.
  52. 52. 52 Chapter – VII Conclusion
  53. 53. 53 6.Conclusion By doing this project the researcher was able to understand all the basic organizational structure of a warehouse. Inventory handling is the most important part of warehouse management. These facilities are curtailed due to the day by day demand of this field/ sector. There is high potential for this company in the future due to the high customer satisfaction provided by company. Warehouse strategy is evolving to more focus and flexibility.The main objective of this project report is to get practical knowledge of organization structure of warehouse and functions. This project reports gives a viewed picture of how This project reports gives a viewed picture of how Wipro limited company has molded itself into a well-established company.
  54. 54. 54 Chapter – VIII Bibliography
  55. 55. 55 7.Bibliography Website http://www.originlogistics.co.in/ www.wikipedia.com www.wiki.answers.com

