Parts of Speech Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN
Parts of Speech In a sentence words are divided into different classes or kinds because of their functions and usage. And ...
Noun Name of anything like person, animal, place, thing, abstract, idea, action, state or quality is called Noun. যেক োন ব...
Pro-noun A Pronoun is a word that is used instead of a noun-equivalent. It is the replacement of noun. Pronoun সাধােণত Nou...
ADJECTIVE • An adjective is a part of speech (word) that modifies a noun or a pronoun by qualifying, specifying or describ...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN Verb: A verb is a word or a group of words (phrase) that is/are used to describe an action, state o...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN Adverb An adverb is a word which modifies or qualifies the meaning of a verb, adjective, other adve...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN Prepositions The word preposition indicates positioning something before something else. And in Eng...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN PREPOSITION Role or function of preposition in a sentence: A preposition sits before a noun or a pr...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN Conjunction A conjunction is a part of speech or word that connects – - One word to another word. -...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN CONJUNCTION Example: One word to another word: - Rupom and Rifat are two brothers. (noun to noun) -...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN Interjection The part of speech that expresses a strong feeling or sudden emotion or sentiment is c...
Edited by NOOR HOSSAIN
Parts of speech

Parts of speech. by noor hossain.

Parts of speech

