Nick Volesky Vegetable Integrated Pest Management Rich County Gardening Workshop
Introduction Nick Volesky Vegetable IPM Associate, USU Extension Education • B.S. Horticulture (Sustainable Food Productio...
Integrated Pest Management combines a host of practices that keep vegetable crops healthy while minimally impacting human health, the environment, or profits.
Management Methods Mechanical Control Cultural Control Biological Control Chemical Control Land Management Tilling Soil We...
• Dead plant parts • Changes in growth • Changes in appearance • Color • Texture • Evidence of a pest • Actual insects • O...
Scouting Supplies Beating Tray Sweep Net Hand Lens Yellow Sticky Trap Field Notebook Collecting Tape Measure Field Guides
Aphids Cabbage Aphid (Brevicoryne brassicae) Corn Leaf Aphid (Rhopalosiphum maidis) Green Peach Aphid (Myzus persicae) Mel...
Active Ingredients Product Names pyrethrins Evergreen, Pygan, Tersus pyrethrins + azadirachtin Azera acetamiprid Assail Bu...
True Bugs Tarnished Plant Bug (Lygus lineolaris) Squash Bug (Anasa tristis) Stink Bugs Family Pentatomidae shield shape an...
Beetles Asparagus Beetle Crioceris asparagi Spotted Asparagus Beetle Crioceris duodecimpunctata Colorado Potato Beetle Lep...
Beetle Management Mulches Pheromone Lures/Traps Monitor by using a tray or white sheet of paper Yellow sticky trap Row cov...
Caterpillars Armyworms Family Noctuidae Cutworms Family Noctuidae Cabbage Looper Trichoplusia ni Corn Earworm Helicoverpa ...
Active Ingredients Product Names pyrethrins Evergreen, Pyganic, Tersus Tersus spinosad Conserve, Entrust, Success Success ...
Leafminers/Maggots Carrot Rust Fly Psila rosae American Serpentine Leafminer Lyriomyza trifolii Pea Leafminer Lyriomyza la...
Leafminer/Maggot Management Active Ingredients Product Names abamectrin Agri-Mek spinosad Success, Entrust gamma-cyhalothr...
Bacterial Diseases
Fungal Diseases
Viral Diseases Examples of Virus Transmission Methods Aphids Thrips Leafhoppers Human Handling Equipment Seeds
Utah Vegetable Production & Pest Management Guide
Contact Nick Volesky (Vegetable IPM Associate) nick.volesky@usu.edu (435) 797-0319 USU Extension – Utah Pests @utah_pests
Vegetable IPM

Vegetable Integrated Pest Management Basics

Vegetable IPM

  1. 1. Nick Volesky Vegetable Integrated Pest Management Rich County Gardening Workshop
  2. 2. Introduction Nick Volesky Vegetable IPM Associate, USU Extension Education • B.S. Horticulture (Sustainable Food Production) • B.S. Applied Science (Diversified Agriculture) Experience • Commercial Vegetable Production • Plant Pathology, Entomology • Integrated Pest Management
  3. 3. Integrated Pest Management combines a host of practices that keep vegetable crops healthy while minimally impacting human health, the environment, or profits. What is Integrated Pest Management? Cultural Control Mechanical Control Biological Control Chemical Control
  4. 4. Management Methods Mechanical Control Cultural Control Biological Control Chemical Control Land Management Tilling Soil Weed Management Sanitation Habitat Diversification Crop Rotation Cultivar Resistance Fertility Management Hand Removal Physical Barriers Mowing Traps Natural Predators Parasites Pathogens Herbivorous Insects Synthetic Pesticides Organic Pesticides Biological Pesticides Insect Growth Regulators
  5. 5. • Dead plant parts • Changes in growth • Changes in appearance • Color • Texture • Evidence of a pest • Actual insects • Observed mechanical damage • Secretions from the plant • Damage pattern • Recent weather records (sever freeze, late frosts, hail storms, etc.) Scouting for Pests Symptoms Signs
  6. 6. Scouting Supplies Beating Tray Sweep Net Hand Lens Yellow Sticky Trap Field Notebook Collecting Tape Measure Field Guides
  7. 7. Aphids Cabbage Aphid (Brevicoryne brassicae) Corn Leaf Aphid (Rhopalosiphum maidis) Green Peach Aphid (Myzus persicae) Melon (Cotton) Aphid (Aphis gossypii) Potato Aphid (Macrosiphum euphorbiae) cornicles antenna cauda
  8. 8. Active Ingredients Product Names pyrethrins Evergreen, Pygan, Tersus pyrethrins + azadirachtin Azera acetamiprid Assail Burkholderia spp. Venerate Chromobacterium subtsugae Grandevo insecticidal soap M-pede horticultural oil many brands azadirachtin Aza-Direct, AzaGuard, Azatin, Mold Aphid Management Lady Beetle Lacewing Lady Beetle Larva Lacewing Larva Parasitoid Wasp Syrphid Fly Larva Row Covers Insecticide Application to Control Aphids
  9. 9. True Bugs Tarnished Plant Bug (Lygus lineolaris) Squash Bug (Anasa tristis) Stink Bugs Family Pentatomidae shield shape antenna slightly exposed wings
  10. 10. Beetles Asparagus Beetle Crioceris asparagi Spotted Asparagus Beetle Crioceris duodecimpunctata Colorado Potato Beetle Leptinotarsa decemlineata Three-lined Potato Beetle Lema daturaphila Spotted Cucumber Beetle Diabrotica undecimpunctata Striped Cucumber Beetle Acalymma trivittatum Flea Beetles Tribe Alticini Sap Beetles Family Nitidulidae Western Corn Rootworm Diabrotica virgifera Wireworms (Click Beetles) Family Elateridae wings antenna abdomen thorax head
  11. 11. Beetle Management Mulches Pheromone Lures/Traps Monitor by using a tray or white sheet of paper Yellow sticky trap Row covers Companion Planting Trap Cropping
  12. 12. Caterpillars Armyworms Family Noctuidae Cutworms Family Noctuidae Cabbage Looper Trichoplusia ni Corn Earworm Helicoverpa zea Diamondback Moth Plutella xylostella Imported Cabbageworm Pieris rapae Hornworms Family Sphingidae abdomen thorax head head capsule jaws
  13. 13. Active Ingredients Product Names pyrethrins Evergreen, Pyganic, Tersus Tersus spinosad Conserve, Entrust, Success Success Burkholderia spp. Venerate Chromobacterium subtsugae Grandevo azadirachtin Aza-Direct, AzaGuard, Azatin, Mold spinetoram Radiant indoxacarb Avaunt tebufenozide Confirm Caterpillar Management Protective Collar Tilling Soil in the Fall Hand Removal Row Covers Pheromone Traps
  14. 14. Leafminers/Maggots Carrot Rust Fly Psila rosae American Serpentine Leafminer Lyriomyza trifolii Pea Leafminer Lyriomyza langei Spinach Leafminer Pegomya hyoscyami Vegetable Leafminer Lyriomyza sativae Beet Leafminer Pegomya betae Seedcorn Maggot Delia platura Cabbage Maggot Delia radicum Onion Maggot Delia antiqua abdomen thorax head
  15. 15. Leafminer/Maggot Management Active Ingredients Product Names abamectrin Agri-Mek spinosad Success, Entrust gamma-cyhalothrin Declare lambda-cyhalothrin Warrior Diglyphus isaea Dacnusa sibirica Row Covers Cultivating Soil Near Plants Spider Eating Adult Leafminer Crop Rotation
  16. 16. Bacterial Diseases
  17. 17. Fungal Diseases
  18. 18. Viral Diseases Examples of Virus Transmission Methods Aphids Thrips Leafhoppers Human Handling Equipment Seeds
  19. 19. Utah Vegetable Production & Pest Management Guide
  20. 20. Contact Nick Volesky (Vegetable IPM Associate) nick.volesky@usu.edu (435) 797-0319 USU Extension – Utah Pests @utah_pests

