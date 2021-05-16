Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 . ‫الط‬ ‫يميز‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فل‬ ‫األلوان‬ ‫بين‬ . 2 . ‫الط‬ ‫يذكر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فل‬ ‫لون‬ ‫كل‬ ‫على‬ ‫مثال‬ . 3 . ‫أن‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫لون‬ ‫...
‫أصحابي؟‬ ‫يا‬ ‫إيه‬ ‫عاملين‬
‫األلوان‬ ‫عن‬ ‫هنتكلم‬ ‫النهارده‬
‫أحمر‬ ‫أصفر‬ ‫أزرق‬ ‫أخضر‬
‫األحمر‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫تفاح‬
‫األحمر‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫فراولـة‬
‫األحمر‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫مـان‬ُ‫ر‬
‫اللون‬ ‫األصفر‬ ‫في‬ ‫األصفر‬ ‫بنشوف‬ ‫ترى‬ ‫يا‬ ‫ن؟‬ ‫مـوز‬
‫األصفر‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫ليمـون‬
‫األصفر‬ ‫اللون‬ ‫عـنب‬
‫فين‬ ‫األخضر‬ ‫بنشوف‬ ‫ترى‬ ‫يا‬ ‫؟‬ ‫خيـار‬
‫اللون‬ ‫األخضر‬ ‫فـلفـل‬
‫كـوسـة‬ ‫األخضر‬ ‫اللون‬
‫فين؟‬ ‫األزرق‬ ‫بنشوف‬ ‫ترى‬ ‫يا‬ ‫البحر‬
‫اللون‬ ‫األزرق‬ ‫السماء‬
‫اللون‬ ‫فين‬ ‫االصفر‬ ‫حلوين؟‬ ‫يا‬ ‫التقوي‬ ‫م‬
‫ايه؟‬ ‫لونـها‬ ‫التفاحة‬ ‫التقوي‬ ‫م‬ ‫أحمر‬ ‫أزرق‬ ‫أصفر‬
‫اللون‬ ‫بنشوف‬ ‫ياترى‬ ‫االزرق‬ ‫فين؟‬
‫اللون‬ ‫على‬ ‫نشاور‬ ‫يال‬ ‫األخضر‬
‫بـــــاي‬ ‫باي‬ ‫الحلوين‬ ‫أصحابي‬
‫بـــــــــرافـــــــــــــــــو‬
‫بـــــــــرافـــــــــــــــــو‬
‫بـــــــــرافـــــــــــــــــو‬
‫بـــــــــرافـــــــــــــــــو‬
‫كمان‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫نجرب‬ ‫يال‬
‫كمان‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫نجرب‬ ‫يال‬
‫كمان‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫نجرب‬ ‫يال‬
‫كمان‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫نجرب‬ ‫يال‬
‫كمان‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫نجرب‬ ‫يال‬
‫كمان‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫نجرب‬ ‫يال‬
