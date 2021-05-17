Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM !"#"$%&'(1
STATION 10: Pharynx & esophagus Pharynx (throat) • Connects the mouth to the esophagus • Common passageway for food, liqui...
STATION 10: Pharynx & esophagus Esophagus • A tube of smooth muscle, behind the trachea, that connects the pharynx to the ...
Education
May. 17, 2021

Station 10 digestive system

station 10

Station 10 digestive system

  1. 1. THE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM !"#"$%&'(1
  2. 2. STATION 10: Pharynx & esophagus Pharynx (throat) • Connects the mouth to the esophagus • Common passageway for food, liquids, and air • Creates a bolus, which triggers an involuntary swallowing reflex The epiglottis is a flap of cartilage that prevents food from entering the trachea (windpipe).
  3. 3. STATION 10: Pharynx & esophagus Esophagus • A tube of smooth muscle, behind the trachea, that connects the pharynx to the stomach • Approximately 10 inches long; flat when empty After swallowing (deglutition), the esophagus is able to push the lump of food (bolus) along because of peristaltic muscle contractions.

