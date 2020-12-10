Successfully reported this slideshow.
Navleen Multani
 Heading: writer’s address, date  Salutation or Courteous Greeting  Communication or Message – body of letter  Subscri...
 Formal: business, official, editor, application/job  Informal: friends, family, social  E Mail
 Divide letter into paragraphs to mark changes in subject-matter  Simple, direct language  Concise  Clear  Complete ...
 Avoid Jargon  Avoid vague words or words with multiple meaning to check misinterpretation  Avoid verbosity  Use stron...
 Subject: Precise  Appropriate Salutation  Purpose of writing  Use Paragraphs; more than three sentences  Each paragr...
 Complete  Clear  Correct  Concise  Courteous
Letter Writing
Letter Writing

Writing Skills Letter Email

Letter Writing

