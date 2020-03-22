Impact of technology on our lives

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The Evolution of Internet How consumers use technology and its impact on our lives.
  2. 2. A Brief History of the Internet The internet has revolutionised the communication and computer industries. The internet was created in the 1960s and initially used by universities as a way to share information. Today, the internet has changed the way in which society behaves. Many industries have been created from the internet and as time goes on more jobs which don’t exist yet will be developed. https://www.broadbandsearch.net/blog/wh o-invented-the-internet-full-history
  3. 3. How people use search engines? Research Shopping Entertainment People use search engines to research information ranging from planning a journey to researching history. People use search engines for online shopping. This is because the internet allows them to see the cheapest price for goods and to compare prices. Search engines provide a range of entertainment from online streaming services to music and video games.
  4. 4. Digital devices used by people Ofcom found that in 2018 78% of people in the United Kingdom had a smartphone. This is a 61% increase from 2008. The rise of portable devices has led to the decrease of desktops.
  5. 5. What consumers buy online and trends Data on modern consumer shopping habits. Invespcro
  6. 6. Key statistics for the world’s internet, mobile and social media users. Hootsuite and We Are Social 2019
  7. 7. Global Internet usage refers to the number of people who use the Internet worldwide. There has been an increase of more than 366 million new users coming online since 2018. Hootsuite and We Are Social 2019
  8. 8. Our '60 seconds' infographic visualises what happens in just one minute on the web. Digital media presents a vast opportunity for marketers, but you need good quality content to compete online. Smartinsights 2017
  9. 9. Online video consumption In 2019, it has become more accessible to watch videos online. From this the type of videos available has widened to be able to watch lived streams of events and stream TV content via the internet. Hootsuite and We Are Social 2019
  10. 10. Summary From my findings, it is clear to see a consistent increase in the amount of people who use digital devices. For example, the amount of people who own a smartphone rose 61% between 2008 – 2018. This increase can also be seen in developing countries as their income is increasing also. Furthermore consumer habits are changing. People are more likely to shop via their smart devices rather than go into stores.
  11. 11. Reference list 1. https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/latest/features-and- news/decade-of-digital-dependency 2. https://www.invespcro.com/blog/online-consumer-shopping- habits-behavior/ 3. https://wearesocial.com/blog/2019/01/digital-2019-global- internet-use-accelerates 4. https://www.smartinsights.com/internet-marketing- statistics/happens-online-60-seconds/

