Innovative pedagigies and skills

Innovative Pedagogical Approaches Potential to Guide Teaching and Transform Learning that have the By: Nadhiya Abdulla
WHAT IS PEDAGOGY ? modelling of the teaching and learning Attainment of 21st Century Skills learners centered teaching met...
Innovative pedagogies in transforming teaching and learning we must ask the following questions Q 1 What is desirable for ...
NumeracyLiteracy Skill Mental Health Digital Literacy Data Numeracy Morals & Ethics
OECD’s Recent Analysis Featured Six Clusters Of Innovative Pedagogies Blended Learning Computational Thinking Experimental...
• Offers more affordable and accessible and viable solutions • Alternative for schools who does not have access to modern ...
Trainee and peer teachers rapid feedback to leverage a small number of skilled teachers Each class is separated into three...
12 schools in Oyo State, Nigeria facing pressing environmental challenges, including erosion, deforestation, and desertifi...
ENGAGING WITH CRAFTS AND CREATIVITY • Involves, collaboration and communication. • Learning through experiences in STEM su...
Engaging 3D Experiences For Canadian Students a course on construction carpentry and computer-assisted design was reframed...
MALDIVES MEDIUM-LOW INCOME COUNTRY Teachers are trained to use innovative pedagogies, Classroom are well equipped pass rat...
• Students and teachers are under pressure to produce good result • Students spends half of student life repeating, practi...
99% Upper secondary graduation rates 95% (OECD average 80%) The world’s most admired curriculums.
Teachers’ salaries: Average annual starting salary in lower secondary education: USD 27, 545 (OECD average USD 30 750) ent...
Yet JAPAN Education System Is Faced With • Decreasing the school enrollment rate • A survey has shown that 27% of elementa...
CONCLUSION • Innovative pedagogies do not alone enforce the developments of 21st century skills BUT • For the successful i...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Innovative Pedagogical Approaches Potential to Guide Teaching and Transform Learning that have the By: Nadhiya Abdulla
  2. 2. WHAT IS PEDAGOGY ? modelling of the teaching and learning Attainment of 21st Century Skills learners centered teaching methodologies
  3. 3. Innovative pedagogies in transforming teaching and learning we must ask the following questions Q 1 What is desirable for users (both students and future employers)? What is possible with curriculum? What is viable at educational market? What is beneficial for the community? Q2 Q3 Q4
  4. 4. NumeracyLiteracy Skill Mental Health Digital Literacy Data Numeracy Morals & Ethics
  5. 5. OECD’s Recent Analysis Featured Six Clusters Of Innovative Pedagogies Blended Learning Computational Thinking Experimental Learning Gamification Multiliteracies Embodied Learning
  6. 6. • Offers more affordable and accessible and viable solutions • Alternative for schools who does not have access to modern technologies • A great method of teaching and learning for schools who does not have sufficient qualified teachers End-Result: • Contribute to social and emotional learning and to student engagement
  7. 7. Trainee and peer teachers rapid feedback to leverage a small number of skilled teachers Each class is separated into three parts: 1.A peer-learning component 2. Time for each student to work independently; 3. A class dialogue A qualified (an instructor and two trainee teachers oversee all three parts quality) African School of Excellence
  8. 8. 12 schools in Oyo State, Nigeria facing pressing environmental challenges, including erosion, deforestation, and desertification 264 primary school students engaged addressed real-life environmental issues in their immediate communities Did significantly better than their peers in a control group on - an environmental knowledge - had gained in the program to solve immediate and future environmental problems
  9. 9. ENGAGING WITH CRAFTS AND CREATIVITY • Involves, collaboration and communication. • Learning through experiences in STEM subjects and means acquiring skills in problem solving, critical and creative thinking End-Result: • Foster conceptual skills such as observing, imaging, and abstracting, sensual and manipulative skills, problem-solving skills, and experience with materials and techniques
  10. 10. Engaging 3D Experiences For Canadian Students a course on construction carpentry and computer-assisted design was reframed to teach students to make electric guitars through studio-design learning introduced students to 3D computer design and computer numeric control wood milling technology End-Result: Attendance and achievement for the students attending this course went up and all the final projects were completed
  11. 11. MALDIVES MEDIUM-LOW INCOME COUNTRY Teachers are trained to use innovative pedagogies, Classroom are well equipped pass rate of Cambridge Ordinary and Advanced level have increased by 79% 17% of students achieving A*s in the exams Subject wise International highest score achievers
  12. 12. • Students and teachers are under pressure to produce good result • Students spends half of student life repeating, practicing and wrote learning the previous years exam papers to get ready for these exams. • Less focus given on developing the skills and preparing learners for the future
  13. 13. 99% Upper secondary graduation rates 95% (OECD average 80%) The world’s most admired curriculums.
  14. 14. Teachers’ salaries: Average annual starting salary in lower secondary education: USD 27, 545 (OECD average USD 30 750) entire curriculum is suffused with the moral education agenda of the Japanese government Japan has found a distinctive path which is congruent with its values and commensurate with the economic and societal progress it desires to achieve
  15. 15. Yet JAPAN Education System Is Faced With • Decreasing the school enrollment rate • A survey has shown that 27% of elementary school students and 64% of junior high school children feel fatigue in their daily lives. • Examination wars prevent children from growing up with sound minds, which makes their future of Japan gloomy. • Rejects individual differences • Put so much pressure on students as a result the number of students who commit suicide is increasing on an alarming rate
  16. 16. CONCLUSION • Innovative pedagogies do not alone enforce the developments of 21st century skills BUT • For the successful implementation, the following requirements needs to be met which include: - Increase the number of teacher to student ratio, build QUALITY teachers - Reduce the large class numbers - Enhance the well being of teachers - Reduce the economic and social difference - Provide a safe and secure teaching and learning environment
  17. 17. THANK YOU

