How to build a hypergrowth consumer IoT business
TRACTION 1 million IoT users +578% ARR Growth >60% Gross Margin In 187 countries
MARKET PENETRATION Strictly Confidential smart home security market97% of the is still free $500 B Opportunity Source: Sta...
MARKET PENETRATION Strictly Confidential smart home market92% of the is still free $1 Trillion Opportunity Source: Statist...
DRIVERS OF GROWTH Strictly Confidential Market in Growth Phase Consumer-Centric SaaS Model Full-Stack Approach 1 2 3
1. GROWTH PHASE – INFLECTION POINT Strictly Confidential Camera Siren Temperature Air qualityHumidity
Consumers are looking for 2. CONSUMER-CENTRIC SAAS MODEL 100 50 0 Marketpenetration% Early Market Mainstream Market useful...
3. FULL-STACK APPROACH … Software/Apps Cloud Fulfillment Marketing Hardware/Embedded Compliance eCommerceCRM IoT Full-Stac...
ACCELERATING GROWTH BY M&A Strictly Confidential Smartfrog‘s business model & full-stack approach Canary‘s Applying Improv...
THANK YOU
DISCLAIMER This presentation has been prepared by Smartfrog Ltd. (“Smartfrog” or “Company”) for potential partnerships/inv...
CONTACT Ireland: Smartfrog Ltd. Pembroke House 28-32 Pembroke Street Upper Dublin D02 EK84 Ireland Germany / Austria: Smar...
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
Smartfrog - NOAH19 Berlin

15 views

Published on

Industrial Digitisation: Company presentation by Charles Fraenkli, Smartfrog at the NOAH Conference Berlin 2019, 13-14 June, STATION.

Published in: Internet
Smartfrog - NOAH19 Berlin

  11. 11. THANK YOU
  12. 12. DISCLAIMER This presentation has been prepared by Smartfrog Ltd. (“Smartfrog” or “Company”) for potential partnerships/investors, solely for informational purposes. The information contained herein has been prepared to assist prospective partners/investors in making their own evaluation of the Company and does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information a prospective or existing partner may desire. In all cases, interested parties should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Company and the data set forth in this information. Smartfrog makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and shall not have any liability for any representations (expressed or implied) regarding information contained in, or for any omissions from, this information or any other written or oral communications transmitted to the recipient in the course of its evaluation of the Company. This Information includes certain statements and estimates provided by the Company with respect to the projected future performance of the Company. Such statements, estimates and projections reflect various assumptions by management concerning possible anticipated results, which assumptions may or may not be correct. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements, estimates or projections. Prospective partners/investors will be expected to have conducted their own due diligence investigation regarding these and all other matters pertinent to partnership/investors with the Company. This presentation may contain statements that are not historical facts, referred to as “forward looking statements.” The Companies’ actual future results may differ materially from those suggested by such statements, depending on various factors. Strictly Confidential
  13. 13. CONTACT Ireland: Smartfrog Ltd. Pembroke House 28-32 Pembroke Street Upper Dublin D02 EK84 Ireland Germany / Austria: Smartfrog Services GmbH Mohrenstraße 34 10117 Berlin - Mitte Germany Switzerland: Smartfrog (Inovotecs Technologies AG) Ruessenstrasse 12 6340 Baar Switzerland www.smartfrog.com USA: Smartfrog c/o Canary Connect Inc. Broadway 222 10038 New York USA China: 中国广东省深圳市福田区中心四路1-1号嘉里建 设广场3座13楼 Smartfrog Smartfrog Level 13, Tower 3, Kerry Plaza, No 1-1 Zhong Xin Si Road, Futian District Shenzhen, Guangdong P.R. China
