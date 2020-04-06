Successfully reported this slideshow.
Selected Completed NOAH Transactions Focus on Leading European Internet companies Covering over 400 companies across 25 on...
Simplesurance - NOAH19 Berlin

17 views

Published on

FinTech & InsurTech: Company presentation by Robin von Hein, Simplesurance at the NOAH Conference 2019 Berlin, 13 -14 June - STATION.

Published in: Technology
Simplesurance - NOAH19 Berlin

  1. 1. Your platform for simple access to insurance From Berlin to Tokyo - the journey of a startup
  3. 3. 150 employees 30 nations > $ 60 Mio funding Headquarter in Berlin office in Japan Founded 2012 in Berlin 29 countries international business simplesurance
  4. 4. ØTop 100 Insurtech Company ØTechnological platform is international ØOne-stop insurance solution and compliance ØBusiness operation in 29 countries ØExpansion to Japan in 2018 simplesurance
  5. 5. We have the right solution for your business Banking Bancassurance 2.0 Mobility Protection of mobile people Hospitality Worry-free stays eCommerce Service & revenue OEM Customized protection plans Telecommunicaton Increased service experience
  6. 6. From Berlin to Tokyo – expansion to Japan 130 Million • Japans largest e-commerce plattform • 30% market share • 9,9 Billion $ net revenue 2018 • Japans largest insurance company • 2nd largest insurance company of Asia • 40% market share • 19,7 Trillion $ net premium volume 2018 Why Japan? • Highest insurance penetration globally • Very digital population • High Insurance Density (GER: $ 2546 USD, JP $ 3731 USD) • GDP Japan: $ 4.872 Trillion / GER: $ 3.386 MRD Local Strategic Partners
  7. 7. 2018 - Business expansion to Japan simplesurance Godo Kaisha A local entity with experienced team offers tailer made products and solutions for Japanese market Working with local companies Increase brand awareness and trust in a new market Becoming an insurance agent With a local license, wider value- added services can be offered to our partners Bring digital transformation across the insurance value chain
  8. 8. From Berlin to Tokyo – expansion to Japan Cultural differences Finding local partners Administrative procedures Language • Working culture • Working speed in Japan Recruiting Time zones Challenges Achievements • Established simplesurance G.K. in Tokyo with local team • Developed with strong relationship with local partners - TMNF and Rakuten • Deeper understanding of working with people from different background and working manners
  9. 9. Team overview MD Japan ) Sales Manager Junior SDM Tokyo simplesurance G.K. Underwriting Sales Sales BizDev Technology Integration Product Berlin simplesurance GmbH Head of Dev Process Technology PM 2. PM 3 UX/Design UX Intern Integration & CRO Head of Integration Japanse native Engineering Cross Selling QA Platform Cross Selling Support LegalBizDev 1 BizDev 2 Technology Legal BizDev Sales Support Integration Frontend PM 4 Solution Design Manager Frontend 4 FTE 21 FTE 25 FTE SISU COO / CTO +30FTE
  10. 10. THANK YOU! >10 years Insurance Industry & Consulting Founder, CEO Robin von Hein Strategy, business development, investor relationship, communication Thank you!
