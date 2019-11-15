Introduction to Mongodb execution plan and optimizer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to MongoDB Execution Plan & Optimizer
Interested in Open Source technologies Active MongoDB Community Contributor Tech Speaker/Blogger Senior DevOps and MongoDB Consultant Manosh Malai
Consulting Services Managed Services Focuses on MySQL and MongoDB Mydbops Services
250 + Clients In 3 Yrs. of Operations Our Clients
MongoDB Execution Plan Analysis MongoDB Optimizer and Plan Cache Query in the MongoDB Execution Layer Agenda
Query In The MongoDB Execution Layer Client net listener thread_conn Query Decode Operation Context Catalog MapLayer Canon...
A client connects to MongoDB and creates a new thread to handle all requests. Some Query(Such as insert) does not need to ...
Current version of Explain has three mode: queryPlanner executionStats allPlansExecution db.collection.find().explain() Ex...
queryPlanner is the default mode of the current version of explain. The queryPlanner mode does not actually query the quer...
queryPlanner + executionStats information of the evaluated query. With Index explain.queryPlanner.indexFilterSet explain.q...
EX db.runCommand( { planCacheSetFilter: "orders", query: { status: "A" }, indexes: [ { cust_id: 1, status: 1 }, { status: ...
executionStats Metrics The number of returns returned by the query� 3. explain.executionStats.nReturned Overall execution ...
executionStats.inputStage Metrics 8. explain.executionStats.executionStages.works 7. explain.executionStats.executionStage...
The planner ask plan each time for the next document via call to work() If the plan can give supply document it respond wi...
WorkingSet workingSet; PlanStage* rootStage = makeQueryPlan(&workingSet, ...); while (!rootStage->isEOF()) { WorkingSetID ...
As the name suggests, the allPlanExxecution mode is to perform all execution plans in the executionStats mode. It will sho...
Plan Optimizer and Plan Cache
Find Matching Cache Entry Empty text Evaluate Plan Performance Generate Candidate Plans Query Empty text Evaluate Candidat...
QueryPlanner Canonical Query Canonical Query * No of Indexes based on predicate Conditions = Candidate Plane Select a Wini...
db.setLogLevel(2,'query') db.people.getPlanCache().clear() db.people.find({"birthday": { $gte: new ISODate("2016-03-22T11:...
1. Scoring query plan: IXSCAN { birthday: 1, snn: 1 } planHitEOF=0 1. score(2.0002) = baseScore(1) + productivity((101 adv...
numWorks baseScore common.advanced workUnits productivity(Plan Produce range[0, 1]) noFetchBonus noSortBonus noIxisectBonu...
numWorks - Advanced Work Units Query Returns 102 document no of document <= 101YES NO numWorks = 101 numWorks = no of docu...
advanced/wor kUnits 1 productivity baseScore 3 noFetchBonus noSortBonus noIxisectBonus 2 Default = 0 or epsilon = std::min...
Index Re-build will evict the plan cache Add or Delete Index will evict the plan cache The MongoD process restart will evi...
hint() min() max() explain() snapshot() Collection scan Plan Are Not Cached !
db.collection.getPlanCache().listQueryShapes() db.collection.getPlanCache().clearPlansByQuery() db.collection.getPlanCache...
QUESTIONS ? Thank You
Introduction to Mongodb execution plan and optimizer

Optimizer is the brain of any DBMS system. Manosh explains about MongoDB optimiser and its internals at Mydbops Database Meet 5 ( Bangalore ).

Introduction to Mongodb execution plan and optimizer

  Introduction to MongoDB Execution Plan & Optimizer
  Interested in Open Source technologies Active MongoDB Community Contributor Tech Speaker/Blogger Senior DevOps and MongoDB Consultant Manosh Malai
  3. 3. Consulting Services Managed Services Focuses on MySQL and MongoDB Mydbops Services
  4. 4. 250 + Clients In 3 Yrs. of Operations Our Clients
  5. 5. MongoDB Execution Plan Analysis MongoDB Optimizer and Plan Cache Query in the MongoDB Execution Layer Agenda
  6. 6. Query In The MongoDB Execution Layer Client net listener thread_conn Query Decode Operation Context Catalog MapLayer Canonical Plan Plan Executor Optimizer RecordStore & Cursor Snapshot
  7. 7. A client connects to MongoDB and creates a new thread to handle all requests. Some Query(Such as insert) does not need to execute the plan, It will directly interact with the engine through RecordStore. Query performs simple processing (standardization) and builds some context data structures into CanonicalQuery. The Plan module is qualified for generating multiple execution plans for the Query, then delivering it to the Optimizer to select the best one and surrendering it to the PlanExecutor. PlanExecutor step by step according to the execution plan to obtain the final data (or perform the update to modify the data). Query Statement Execution Algorithm
  8. 8. Current version of Explain has three mode: queryPlanner executionStats allPlansExecution db.collection.find().explain() Execution Plan Analysis MongoDB Execution Plan Analysis
  9. 9. queryPlanner is the default mode of the current version of explain. The queryPlanner mode does not actually query the query statement. Performs an execution plan analysis for the query statement and selects the winning plan. queryPlanner.winningPlan.stage: COLLSCAN Without Index queryPlanner.winningPlan.stage: FETCH With Index queryPlanner Mode
  10. 10. queryPlanner + executionStats information of the evaluated query. With Index explain.queryPlanner.indexFilterSet explain.queryPlanner.winningPlan.stage explain.executionStats.nReturned explain.executionStats.executionTimeMillis explain.executionStats.totalKeysExamined explain.executionStats.totalDocsExamined explain.executionStats.executionStages.advanced explain.executionStats.executionStages.works explain.executionStats.executionStages.inputStage.docsExamined explain.executionStats.executionStages.isEOF executionStats Mode
  11. 11. EX db.runCommand( { planCacheSetFilter: "orders", query: { status: "A" }, indexes: [ { cust_id: 1, status: 1 }, { status: 1, order_date: -1 } ] } ) IndexFilter determines how the query optimizer will use index for a type of query. Thquery optimizer will ignore the index set by the 1. explain.queryPlanner.indexFilterSet The stage of the optimal execution plan 2. explain.queryPlanner.winningPlan.stage COLLSCAN: Full table scan IXSCAN: Index scan FETCH: Retrieve the specified document based on the indexEmpty text SHARD_MERGE: Return each fragment to the data for merge SORT: Indicates that sorting is done in memor LIMIT: Use limit to limit the number of returns SKIP: Skip using skip IDHACK: Query for _id SHARDING_FILTER: Querying fragmented data by mongos COUNT: Count operation using db.coll.explain().count() COUNTSCAN: Count does not use the stage return when using Count for index COUNT_SCAN: Count uses the stage to return when the index is counted SUBPLA: Stage return of $or query not used to index TEXT: Stage return when using full-text index for queryPROJECTION: The return of the stage when the return field is qualified STAGE executionStats Metrics
  12. 12. executionStats Metrics The number of returns returned by the query� 3. explain.executionStats.nReturned Overall execution time 4. explain.executionStats.executionTimeMillis Number of index scans 5. explain.executionStats.totalKeysExamined Document scans 6. explain.executionStats.totalDocsExamined
  13. 13. executionStats.inputStage Metrics 8. explain.executionStats.executionStages.works 7. explain.executionStats.executionStages.advanced 9. explain.executionStats.executionStage.isEOF
  14. 14. The planner ask plan each time for the next document via call to work() If the plan can give supply document it respond with document, Otherwise the plan respond with needTime If all the all the document have been retrieved then isEOF = 1 Work - Advanced - isEOF [ Algorithm ] "works": 18667 "advanced": 18666 "needTime": 0
  15. 15. WorkingSet workingSet; PlanStage* rootStage = makeQueryPlan(&workingSet, ...); while (!rootStage->isEOF()) { WorkingSetID result; switch(rootStage->work(&result)) { case PlanStage::ADVANCED: // do something with result WorkingSetMember* member = workingSet.get(result); cout << "Result: " << member->obj << std::endl; break; case PlanStage::IS_EOF: // All done. Will fall out of while loop. break; Work - Advanced - isEOF [ Code ] Cont . . case PlanStage::NEED_TIME: // Need more time. break; case PlanStage::FAILURE: // Throw exception or return error. break; } if (shouldYield) { // Occasionally yield. stage->saveState(); stage->restoreState(); } }
  16. 16. As the name suggests, the allPlanExxecution mode is to perform all execution plans in the executionStats mode. It will show all candidate Rejected Plans. allPlansExecution Mode
  17. 17. Plan Optimizer and Plan Cache
  18. 18. Find Matching Cache Entry Empty text Evaluate Plan Performance Generate Candidate Plans Query Empty text Evaluate Candidate Plans Choose Winning Plans Create Cache Entry Generate Result Documents Evict Cache Entry NO MATCH MATCH FAIL PASS Plan Optimiser
  19. 19. QueryPlanner Canonical Query Canonical Query * No of Indexes based on predicate Conditions = Candidate Plane Select a Wining Plane and Add it Plane Cache Ranking the Candidate Plane
  20. 20. db.setLogLevel(2,'query') db.people.getPlanCache().clear() db.people.find({"birthday": { $gte: new ISODate("2016-03-22T11:34:15Z")}}, {first_name:1, birthday:1, employer:1, email:1, ssn: 1}) Executing Query
  21. 21. 1. Scoring query plan: IXSCAN { birthday: 1, snn: 1 } planHitEOF=0 1. score(2.0002) = baseScore(1) + productivity((101 advanced)/(101 works) = 1) + tieBreakers(0 noFetchBonus + 0.0001 noSortBonus + 0.0001 noIxisectBonus = 0.0002) 2. Scoring query plan: IXSCAN { birthday: 1 } planHitEOF=0 1. score(2.0002) = baseScore(1) + productivity((101 advanced)/(101 works) = 1) + tieBreakers(0 noFetchBonus + 0.0001 noSortBonus + 0.0001 noIxisectBonus = 0.0002) 3. Scoring query plan: IXSCAN { birthday: -1 } planHitEOF=0 1. score(2.0002) = baseScore(1) + productivity((101 advanced)/(101 works) = 1) + tieBreakers(0 noFetchBonus + 0.0001 noSortBonus + 0.0001 noIxisectBonus = 0.0002) 1. Winning plan: IXSCAN { birthday: 1, snn: 1 } 1 1. Relevant index 0 is kp: { birthday: 1.0, snn: 1.0 } name: 'birthday_1_snn_1' io: { v: 2, key: { birthday: 1.0, snn: 1.0 }, name: "birthday_1_snn_1", ns: "test.people" } 2. Relevant index 1 is kp: { birthday: 1.0 } name: 'birthday_1' io: { v: 2, key: { birthday: 1.0 }, name: "birthday_1", ns: "test.people" } 3. Relevant index 2 is kp: { birthday: -1.0 } name: 'birthday_asc' io: { v: 2, key: { birthday: -1.0 }, name: "birthday_asc", ns: "test.people" } MongoDB Execution Plan Scoring 2 3
  22. 22. numWorks baseScore common.advanced workUnits productivity(Plan Produce range[0, 1]) noFetchBonus noSortBonus noIxisectBonus epsilon tieBreakers Scorea MongoDB Plan Ranking Terms
  23. 23. numWorks - Advanced Work Units Query Returns 102 document no of document <= 101YES NO numWorks = 101 numWorks = no of document advanced = numWorks works = numWorks + 1 advanced = numWorks works = numWorks
  24. 24. advanced/wor kUnits 1 productivity baseScore 3 noFetchBonus noSortBonus noIxisectBonus 2 Default = 0 or epsilon = std::min(1.0 / static_cast(10 * workUnits), 1e-4) tieBreakers Score ANSWER Flow Chart
  25. 25. Index Re-build will evict the plan cache Add or Delete Index will evict the plan cache The MongoD process restart will evict the plan cache internalQueryCacheEvictionRatio * _decisionWorks will do the plan cache eviction MongoDB Plan Cache - Eviction internalQueryCacheEvictionRatio: 10.0 _decisionWorks: The number of work cycles taken to decide on a winning plan when the plan was first
  26. 26. hint() min() max() explain() snapshot() Collection scan Plan Are Not Cached !
  27. 27. db.collection.getPlanCache().listQueryShapes() db.collection.getPlanCache().clearPlansByQuery() db.collection.getPlanCache().getPlansByQuery() db.collection.getPlanCache().clear() Command To Manage DB Plan Cache
  28. 28. QUESTIONS ? Thank You

