Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Presenting Information to Other
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
70 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Presenting Information to Other

Tugas 9
Nama : Muhammad Riandy
NPM : 4520210056
Matkul : Interpersonal Skill - B

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×