Fall 2020 JOU 2312 20th Class October 29, 2020

JOU 2312 REPORTING AND WRITING FOR TV AND RADIO Professor Michael Rizzo Director, Journalism Program Division of Mass Comm...
LAST CLASS – OCTOBER 26 PROFILES JOU 2312 REPORTING AND WRITING FOR TV AND RADIO
TODAY TURNING SHERRELL WHITMIRE PKG INTO A PROFILE STORY BEGIN CHAPTER 18 JOU 2312 REPORTING AND WRITING FOR TV AND RADIO
RECAP BE PRECISE WHEN PRODUCING STORIES: VO-SOTS START WITH A VO SOT-VOS START WITH A SOT THE G-O-A-Ls METHOD OF PROFILE S...
HOW DID YOU TRANSFORM THE SCRIPT OF YOUR N-Y-P-D EAST NEW YORK COMMUNITY CENTER PKG INTO A SHERRELL WHITMIRE PROFILE?
WE WILL RETURN TO THIS PROJECT SO SAVE YOUR REVISED SCRIPT YOU WILL BE SOON BE PRODUCING A FULL REPORTER PKG WITH VISUALS/...
CHAPTER 18 SPEECHES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND MEETINGS
THERE ARE GOOD WAYS AND BORING WAYS TO REPORT ON SPEECHES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND MEETINGS WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE THE MOST IM...
NOT JUST THE AGENDA NOT THE MUNDANE ASPECTS NOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS SAID OR DONE
FIND AND FOCUS ON THE DRAMA FIND AND FOCUS ON THE MOST IMPACTFUL ASPECT OF THE MEETING LEAD WITH THE VIDEO AND/OR SOUND OF...
DO NOT MAKE THE FOLLOWING SCRIPT YOUR KIND OF LEAD:
THE FORTY-FIRST ANNUAL NATIONAL ECOLOGICAL ENGINEERING CONFERENCE MET YESTERDAY AT THE KANSAS UNION. THEY DISCUSSED SOLUTI...
TELL THIS STORY THE RESULT OF THE MEETING THAT PEOPLE WOULD CARE ABOUT
WRITING IT RIGHT STILL COUNTS: BOARD IS A COLLECTIVE NOUN AND TAKES A SINGULAR VERB (THE BOARD IS NOT ARE) WRITE IN CONVER...
WHAT ABOUT COVERING SPEECHES? WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS TO FOCUS ON WHEN DOING A BROADCAST STORY ON ...
THE MOST IMPACTFUL THE MOST NEWSWORTHY THE MOST NOTABLE ASPECT OF WHAT WAS SAID
BUT DO GIVE FACTS ON WHAT IS SEEN • THE SIZE OF THE AUDIENCE • THE LOCATION • THE REASON FOR THE SPEECH • OTHER COMMENTS M...
June 12, 1987
FOR MONDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2020 WATCH THE JILL BIDEN SPEECH VIDEO ON BLACKBOARD USE THE STORY FACTS TO WRITE A 1:15 REPORTER P...
FOR MONDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2020 READ PAGES 354-356 IN CHAPTER 18 ABOUT NEWS CONFERENCES BE PREPARED TO DISCUSS AND APPLY THE C...
STAY WELL AND STAY SAFE
  1. 1. JOU 2312 REPORTING AND WRITING FOR TV AND RADIO Professor Michael Rizzo Director, Journalism Program Division of Mass Communication Collins College of Professional Studies Presentation for October 29, 2020
  2. 2. LAST CLASS – OCTOBER 26 PROFILES JOU 2312 REPORTING AND WRITING FOR TV AND RADIO
  3. 3. TODAY TURNING SHERRELL WHITMIRE PKG INTO A PROFILE STORY BEGIN CHAPTER 18 JOU 2312 REPORTING AND WRITING FOR TV AND RADIO
  4. 4. RECAP BE PRECISE WHEN PRODUCING STORIES: VO-SOTS START WITH A VO SOT-VOS START WITH A SOT THE G-O-A-Ls METHOD OF PROFILE STORIES: FOCUS ON HIGHS / LOWS, THE PERSON’S PATH TO NEWSWORTHINESS AND THE FUTURE MAKE YOUR PROFILE PERSON MEMORABLE THROUGH GREAT INTERVIEWS AND REVEALING INFORMATION
  5. 5. HOW DID YOU TRANSFORM THE SCRIPT OF YOUR N-Y-P-D EAST NEW YORK COMMUNITY CENTER PKG INTO A SHERRELL WHITMIRE PROFILE?
  6. 6. WE WILL RETURN TO THIS PROJECT SO SAVE YOUR REVISED SCRIPT YOU WILL BE SOON BE PRODUCING A FULL REPORTER PKG WITH VISUALS/VIDEO, SOTs AND YOUR TRACK AS EITHER AN N-Y-P-D EAST NEW YORK COMMUNITY CENTER FOCUSED STORY OR A SHERRELL WHITMIRE PROFILE
  7. 7. CHAPTER 18 SPEECHES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND MEETINGS
  8. 8. THERE ARE GOOD WAYS AND BORING WAYS TO REPORT ON SPEECHES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND MEETINGS WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS TO FOCUS ON WHEN DOING A BROADCAST STORY ON A MEETING?
  9. 9. NOT JUST THE AGENDA NOT THE MUNDANE ASPECTS NOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS SAID OR DONE
  10. 10. FIND AND FOCUS ON THE DRAMA FIND AND FOCUS ON THE MOST IMPACTFUL ASPECT OF THE MEETING LEAD WITH THE VIDEO AND/OR SOUND OF THE MEETING THAT WILL GRAB THE AUDIENCE’S ATTENTION
  11. 11. DO NOT MAKE THE FOLLOWING SCRIPT YOUR KIND OF LEAD:
  12. 12. THE FORTY-FIRST ANNUAL NATIONAL ECOLOGICAL ENGINEERING CONFERENCE MET YESTERDAY AT THE KANSAS UNION. THEY DISCUSSED SOLUTIONS TO ENVIRONMENTAL PROBLEMS. W/S of meeting Meeting coming to order Graphic of agenda
  13. 13. TELL THIS STORY THE RESULT OF THE MEETING THAT PEOPLE WOULD CARE ABOUT
  14. 14. WRITING IT RIGHT STILL COUNTS: BOARD IS A COLLECTIVE NOUN AND TAKES A SINGULAR VERB (THE BOARD IS NOT ARE) WRITE IN CONVERSATIONAL AND PROPER BROADCAST STYLE: MAYOR JOHN SMITH
  15. 15. WHAT ABOUT COVERING SPEECHES? WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS TO FOCUS ON WHEN DOING A BROADCAST STORY ON A SPEECH?
  16. 16. THE MOST IMPACTFUL THE MOST NEWSWORTHY THE MOST NOTABLE ASPECT OF WHAT WAS SAID
  17. 17. BUT DO GIVE FACTS ON WHAT IS SEEN • THE SIZE OF THE AUDIENCE • THE LOCATION • THE REASON FOR THE SPEECH • OTHER COMMENTS MADE IN THE SPEECH • THE REACTION OF THE AUDIENCE
  18. 18. June 12, 1987
  19. 19. FOR MONDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2020 WATCH THE JILL BIDEN SPEECH VIDEO ON BLACKBOARD USE THE STORY FACTS TO WRITE A 1:15 REPORTER PKG SCRIPT ON THE SPEECH USE THE TWO COLUMN TV NEWS SCRIPT FOLLOW THE PROPER FORMAT FOR WRITING A SCRIPT DESCRIBE THE VIDEO IN THE ORDER YOU WOULD SHOW IT IN THE LEFT COLUMN -MORE
  20. 20. FOR MONDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2020 READ PAGES 354-356 IN CHAPTER 18 ABOUT NEWS CONFERENCES BE PREPARED TO DISCUSS AND APPLY THE CONCEPTS IN THE TEXT DURING OUR CLASS SESSION CONTINUING COURSE OUTLINE: ALSO READ HANDOUT MATERIAL ON ETHICS
  21. 21. STAY WELL AND STAY SAFE

