Fall 2020 JOU 1000 18th Class Presentation - October 23, 2020

JOU 1000 Introduction to Journalism Professor Michael Rizzo Director, Journalism Program Division of Mass Communication Co...
JOU 1000 Introduction to Journalism Last class Broadcast news writing
JOU 1000 Introduction to Journalism Today More on writing for broadcast news
RECAP Write conversationally but professionally for broadcast news. Make your stories sound as current as possible: use th...
ASSIGNMENT ON MEXICO FIRE BELOW IS MY VERSION (IT IS ALSO ON BLACKBOARD)
ALL SENTENCES IN THE RIGHT SIDE COLUMN ARE IN CAPS I USE PHOENTIC SPELLINGS FOR THE CITY NAMES SO THEY ARE NOT MISPRONOUNC...
WHAT IS SAID GENERALLY MATCHES WHAT IS SEEN AND DESCRIBED IN THE LEFT SIDE COLUMN I DON’T USE THE MAYOR’S NAME BECAUSE IT ...
I RECORDED MY VOICETRACK FOR THIS VIDEO SO YOU CAN SEE AND HEAR IT. THE PRODUCED VIDEO HAS BEEN POSTED WITH THE CLASS PRES...
THIS ASSIGNMENT IS WHAT’S CALLED A VOICEOVER OR VO VOs ARE DONE BY NEWS ANCHORS. THE NEXT FEW SLIDES EXPLAIN DIFFERENT TYP...
• PACKAGE (PKG) SCRIPT – DONE BY A REPORTER. A PKG INCLUDES VARIOUS ELEMENTS TO TELL THE FACTS OF A STORY: B-ROLL (VIDEO S...
• VOICEOVER (VO) – A TV NEWS STORY WHERE THE NEWS ANCHOR READS INFORMATION ABOUT THE STORY WHILE VIDEO ABOUT THE STORY IS ...
• B-ROLL – VIDEO RECORDED FOR A TV NEWS STORY THAT SHOWS VISUALS OF THE STORY. • NATURAL SOUND / NAT SOUND / AMBIENT SOUND...
• LIVE SHOT – A LIVE REPORT BY A REPORTER FROM THE SCENE OF A STORY. OFTEN DONE BEFORE AND AFTER A REPORTER PACKAGE IS SHO...
• SOUNDBITE (SOT) - EDITED PORTION OF A RECORDED VIDEO INTERVIEWS. • STAND-UP (S/U) – A REPORTER ON- SCREEN DURING A TV NE...
STICK TO THE REALLY KEY FACTS TO SAVE TIME AND MAKE YOUR SCRIPT MORE CONVERSATIONAL. MIDDLE NAMES OR INITIALS TYPICALLY AR...
FOR EXAMPLE: A TWENTY THREE YEAR OLD MAN IS GOING SCUBA DIVING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A NEW FEDERAL PROGRAM TO TEACH PEOPLE...
BUT IF THE PERSON INVOLVED IN THIS PROGRAM IS OF A UNIQUE AGE THEN MENTION THAT.
FOR EXAMPLE: AN EIGHTY-TWO YEAR OLD WOMAN IS AMONG A GROUP OF PEOPLE LEARNING TO SCUBA DIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A FEDERA...
HERE’S ANOTHER EXAMPLE: RESCUERS ARE HELPING A TWENTY-SEVEN AND-A HALF-YEAR-OLD ATLANTIC CITY MAN RECOVER AFTER HE SPENT S...
THIS IS BETTER: AN ATLANTIC CITY MAN IS ON THE MEND TODAY AFTER BEING LOST FOR A WEEK IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY’S WHARTON FOR...
THE MAN'S AGE IS OK TO MENTION BUT NOT IN THE LEAD. IT CAN COME LATER IN THE STORY. THE AGE SHOULD ALSO BE WRITTEN AND SAI...
THE SECOND VERSION IS A SHORTER SENTENCE AND MAKES THE STORY MORE CURRENT BY MENTIONING TODAY. I ALSO ADDED CONTEXT TO WHE...
YOU CAN SHOW A MAP ON THE SCREEN OF THE FOREST.
USE VISUALS IN TELEVISION NEWS: VIDEO, PHOTOS, ANIMATION, MAPS OR GRAPHICS TO SHOW FACTRS OF THE STORY WHILE YOU ADD OTHER...
WRITE OUT THE WORDS AND DON’T USE SYMBOLS LIKE $ OR %. DON’T WRITE: $26 OR 3% WRITE OUT TWENTY-SIX DOLLARS WRITE OUT THREE...
ACRONYMS ARE OK IF THEY ARE CLEARLY UNDERSTOOD AND USED BY MOST PEOPLE. F-B-I N-Y-P-D N-F-L PUT DASHES BETWEEN LETTERS WHE...
WRITE U-P-S IN YOUR SCRIPT WHEN REFERRING TO THE DELIVERY COMPANY SO THE NAME IS NOT PRONOUNCED AS UP’S BUT DON’T PUT DASH...
SOME ACRONYMS HAVE TWO MEANINGS WHEN YOU HEAR C-I-A YOU PROBABLY THINK OF THIS
BUT THIS IS ALSO THE C-I-A IN THIS CASE SAY THE FULL NAME OF THE ORGANIZATION SO NO ONE IS CONFUSED
ASSIGNMENT FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 26 SEE THE ASSIGNMENT TITLED CBS2 NEWSCAST ASSIGNMENT WATCH THE EDITED NEWSCAST THAT’S ATTA...
STAY WELL AND STAY SAFE
  1. 1. JOU 1000 Introduction to Journalism Professor Michael Rizzo Director, Journalism Program Division of Mass Communication Collins College of Professional Studies Presentation for October 23, 2020
  2. 2. JOU 1000 Introduction to Journalism Last class Broadcast news writing
  3. 3. JOU 1000 Introduction to Journalism Today More on writing for broadcast news
  4. 4. RECAP Write conversationally but professionally for broadcast news. Make your stories sound as current as possible: use this morning, this afternoon, today or yesterday instead of a day or date Use present tense verbs if they sound right Write in the active voice FOR BROADCAST NEWS SCRIPTS, WHATEVER THE REPORTER OR ANCHOR SAYS IS WRITTEN IN CAPS
  5. 5. ASSIGNMENT ON MEXICO FIRE BELOW IS MY VERSION (IT IS ALSO ON BLACKBOARD)
  6. 6. ALL SENTENCES IN THE RIGHT SIDE COLUMN ARE IN CAPS I USE PHOENTIC SPELLINGS FOR THE CITY NAMES SO THEY ARE NOT MISPRONOUNCED MY SENTENCES ARE GENERALLY SHORT I REFERENCE THE WHEN BY SAYING YESTERDAY NOT MONDAY OR OCTOBER NINETEENTH. MY NUMBERS ARE WRITTEN OUT
  7. 7. WHAT IS SAID GENERALLY MATCHES WHAT IS SEEN AND DESCRIBED IN THE LEFT SIDE COLUMN I DON’T USE THE MAYOR’S NAME BECAUSE IT ISN’T IMPORTANT. I ONLY HAVE :30 TO TELL THIS STORY SO I WANT TO TELL THE KEY FACTS AND NOT WASTE TIME OR WORDS ON UNIMPORTANT FACTS. JUST MENTIONING WHAT HE SAID AS MAYOR IS MORE IMPORTANT AND I DO THAT
  8. 8. I RECORDED MY VOICETRACK FOR THIS VIDEO SO YOU CAN SEE AND HEAR IT. THE PRODUCED VIDEO HAS BEEN POSTED WITH THE CLASS PRESENTATION ON BLACKBOARD.
  9. 9. THIS ASSIGNMENT IS WHAT’S CALLED A VOICEOVER OR VO VOs ARE DONE BY NEWS ANCHORS. THE NEXT FEW SLIDES EXPLAIN DIFFERENT TYPES OF TV NEWSWRITING AND PRESENTATIONS IN NEWSCASTS
  10. 10. • PACKAGE (PKG) SCRIPT – DONE BY A REPORTER. A PKG INCLUDES VARIOUS ELEMENTS TO TELL THE FACTS OF A STORY: B-ROLL (VIDEO SHOT ABOUT THE STORY), OTHER VISUALS (GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, PHOTOS) SOUNDBITES (PORTIONS OF INTERVIEWS RECORDED ON CAMERA) AND PERHAPS A STAND-UP BY THE REPORTER. TYPES OF TV NEWSWRITING
  11. 11. • VOICEOVER (VO) – A TV NEWS STORY WHERE THE NEWS ANCHOR READS INFORMATION ABOUT THE STORY WHILE VIDEO ABOUT THE STORY IS SHOWN. • VOICEOVER-TO/WITH-SOUND (VO/SOT) – A TV NEWS STORY WHERE THE NEWS ANCHOR NOT ONLY READS STORY INFORMATION OVER VIDEO OF THE STORY BUT ALSO INTRODUCES A SOUNDBITE FROM A PERSON CONNECTED TO THE STORY.
  12. 12. • B-ROLL – VIDEO RECORDED FOR A TV NEWS STORY THAT SHOWS VISUALS OF THE STORY. • NATURAL SOUND / NAT SOUND / AMBIENT SOUND / NATS – ACTUAL SOUNDS FROM THE LOCATION OF THE NEWS STORY. KEY TV NEWS TERMS:
  13. 13. • LIVE SHOT – A LIVE REPORT BY A REPORTER FROM THE SCENE OF A STORY. OFTEN DONE BEFORE AND AFTER A REPORTER PACKAGE IS SHOWN IN THE NEWSCAST. KEY TV NEWS TERMS:
  14. 14. • SOUNDBITE (SOT) - EDITED PORTION OF A RECORDED VIDEO INTERVIEWS. • STAND-UP (S/U) – A REPORTER ON- SCREEN DURING A TV NEWS STORY DELIVERING INFORMATION ABOUT THE STORY.
  15. 15. STICK TO THE REALLY KEY FACTS TO SAVE TIME AND MAKE YOUR SCRIPT MORE CONVERSATIONAL. MIDDLE NAMES OR INITIALS TYPICALLY AREN’T NEEDED FOR IDENTIFICATIONS. AGES OF PEOPLE ARE ALSO TYPICALLY NOT IMPORTANT IN THE STORY UNLESS THAT FACT IS SIGNIFICANT TO THE STORY.
  16. 16. FOR EXAMPLE: A TWENTY THREE YEAR OLD MAN IS GOING SCUBA DIVING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A NEW FEDERAL PROGRAM TO TEACH PEOPLE NEW SKILLS. THE AGE OF THIS PERSON IS NOT THAT IMPORTANT TO THE STORY
  17. 17. BUT IF THE PERSON INVOLVED IN THIS PROGRAM IS OF A UNIQUE AGE THEN MENTION THAT.
  18. 18. FOR EXAMPLE: AN EIGHTY-TWO YEAR OLD WOMAN IS AMONG A GROUP OF PEOPLE LEARNING TO SCUBA DIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A FEDERAL PROGRAM THAT TEACHES NEW SKILLS.
  19. 19. HERE’S ANOTHER EXAMPLE: RESCUERS ARE HELPING A TWENTY-SEVEN AND-A HALF-YEAR-OLD ATLANTIC CITY MAN RECOVER AFTER HE SPENT SEVEN DAYS LOST IN THE NEW JERSEY’S WHARTON FOREST WHICH IS LOCATED BETWEEN ROUTES TWO-OH-SIX AND FIVE-SIXTY-THREE.
  20. 20. THIS IS BETTER: AN ATLANTIC CITY MAN IS ON THE MEND TODAY AFTER BEING LOST FOR A WEEK IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY’S WHARTON FOREST.
  21. 21. THE MAN'S AGE IS OK TO MENTION BUT NOT IN THE LEAD. IT CAN COME LATER IN THE STORY. THE AGE SHOULD ALSO BE WRITTEN AND SAID IN A WAY THAT’S EASIER TO UNDERSTAND. YOU DON’T NEED THE “AND-A-HALF.” JUST SAY THE MAN IS TWENTY-SEVEN.
  22. 22. THE SECOND VERSION IS A SHORTER SENTENCE AND MAKES THE STORY MORE CURRENT BY MENTIONING TODAY. I ALSO ADDED CONTEXT TO WHERE THE WHARTON FOREST IS. HOW DID I LEARN THAT? I LOOKED IT UP. THERE ARE ALSO A LOT OF NUMBERS IN THE FIRST VERSION. HOW COULD YOU CONVEY THE LOCATION BETTER ON TELEVISION?
  23. 23. YOU CAN SHOW A MAP ON THE SCREEN OF THE FOREST.
  24. 24. USE VISUALS IN TELEVISION NEWS: VIDEO, PHOTOS, ANIMATION, MAPS OR GRAPHICS TO SHOW FACTRS OF THE STORY WHILE YOU ADD OTHER/MORE INFORMATION IN WHAT YOU SAY.
  25. 25. WRITE OUT THE WORDS AND DON’T USE SYMBOLS LIKE $ OR %. DON’T WRITE: $26 OR 3% WRITE OUT TWENTY-SIX DOLLARS WRITE OUT THREE PERCENT
  26. 26. ACRONYMS ARE OK IF THEY ARE CLEARLY UNDERSTOOD AND USED BY MOST PEOPLE. F-B-I N-Y-P-D N-F-L PUT DASHES BETWEEN LETTERS WHEN YOU WRITE YOUR SCRIPT TO BE SURE THEY ARE PRONOUNCED AS LETTERS
  27. 27. WRITE U-P-S IN YOUR SCRIPT WHEN REFERRING TO THE DELIVERY COMPANY SO THE NAME IS NOT PRONOUNCED AS UP’S BUT DON’T PUT DASHES BETWEEN LETTERS WHEN THE ACRONYM IS PRONOUNCED LIKE A NAME LIKE NASA
  28. 28. SOME ACRONYMS HAVE TWO MEANINGS WHEN YOU HEAR C-I-A YOU PROBABLY THINK OF THIS
  29. 29. BUT THIS IS ALSO THE C-I-A IN THIS CASE SAY THE FULL NAME OF THE ORGANIZATION SO NO ONE IS CONFUSED
  30. 30. ASSIGNMENT FOR WEEK OF OCTOBER 26 SEE THE ASSIGNMENT TITLED CBS2 NEWSCAST ASSIGNMENT WATCH THE EDITED NEWSCAST THAT’S ATTACHED TO THE CLASS PRESENTATION AND THE ASSIGNMENT THE ASSIGNMENT DIRECTS YOU TO A DISCUSSION BOARD POST ABOUT THE NEWSCAST. FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS ON WHAT TO POST.
  31. 31. STAY WELL AND STAY SAFE

