National immunizations schedule ppt

NATIONAL IMMUNIZATIONS SCHEDULE MICHAEL KINO MBBS, NEIGRIHMS
INFANTS • AT BIRTH BCG HEP-B Zero dose OPV- Zero dose
INFANTS • AT 6, 10, 14 WEEKS PENTA 1,2,3 OPV 1,2,3 IPV-1,2
INFANTS • 9 MONTHS MEASLES VITAMINS A Supplementation JE- 1
CHILDREN • 16-24 MONTHS DPT BOOSTER OPV BOOSTER JE-2
CHILDREN • AT 16-72 MONTHS VITAMIN A Supplementations
PREGNANT MOTHERS TETANUS TOXOID9 Booster- if pregnancy after 3 years)
BCG • Time: At birth or as early as possible • Maximum: one year • Dose: a) 0.05 ml till 1 month b) o.o1 ml after 1 months...
HEP B ZERO DOSE • Time: At birth or within 24 hours • Dose: 0.05 ml • Route: Intramuscular • Site: Antero lateral aspect o...
OPV- ZERO DOSE • Time: At birth • Maximum: 15 days • Dose: 2 drops • Route: Oral
PENTAVALENT 1,2,3 • Diphtheria + Pertusis + Tetanus + Hep B + Hib • Time: 6, 10, 14 weeks • Maximum: One Year of Age • Dos...
DPT- BOOSTER • Time: 16-24 months • Maximum: 7 years of age • Dose: 0.5 ml • Route: Intramuscular • Site: Antero lateral a...
MEASLES • Time: 9 months • Maximum: 5 years • Dose: 0.5 ml • Route: Subcutaneous • Site: Right upper arm ( MR vaccine intr...
TT • Time: 10 years and 16 years • Maximum: 16 years • Dose: 0.5 ml • Route: Intramuscular • Site: Upper arm
J.E 1 AND 2 • Time: 9 months-12 months, 16-24 months • Maximum: 15 years of age • Dose: 0.5 ml • Route: Subcutaneous • Sit...
IPV Fractional IPV • Time: 6 and 14 weeks • Maximum: One year of age • Dose: 0.1 ml • Route: Intradermal • Site: Right upp...
PCV • Time: 6,10,14 weeks and booster 9 completed months • Maximum: 1 year of age • Dose: 0.5 ml • Route: Intramuscular • ...
ROTA • Time: 6,10,14 weeks • Maximum: 1 year of age • Dose: 5 drops • Route: Oral
TT IN PREGNANCY • Time: As early as possible • Maximum: 16 years • Dose: 0.5 ml, 2 doses (one booster dose if last pregnan...
FULL IMMUNIZATION Full- BEFORE AGE ONE • 3 doses of OPV • 3 doses of ROTA • 3 doses of PENTA • 2 doses of IPV • 3 doses of...
COMPLETE IMMUNIZATIONS AFTER 2 YEARS OF AGE • MR- 2nd Doses • DPT Booster • Polio Booster • JE 2nd Dose
Immunization is a way of passive immunity to our body by which we can ourself free of some of the deadly diseases

×