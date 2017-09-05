Presentation at XLI Brazilian Astronomical Society Meeting

Is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Maria Luiza Linhares Dantas (...
Outline 1. Introduction 2. Goal 3. Dataset 4. Methodology 5. Results 6. Conclusions 7. The COIN Collaboration 2
Introduction
Problem Is the presence of AGN activity linked to its host galaxy environment? 4
Problem Is the presence of AGN activity linked to its host galaxy environment? Is the mass of the cluster important?
Problem Is the presence of AGN activity linked to its host galaxy environment? Is the mass of the cluster important? Does the galaxy morphology play a role?
Previous Works Pimblet et al. (2013) AGN fraction x Radius/R200 5
Previous Works Villarroel & Korn (2014) The fraction of AGN residing in spiral hosts depends on the presence of a neighbor galaxy.
Goal
Goal Can we model the probability of a galaxy hosting an AGN given the 3 following parameters? - Cluster mass (M200) - Clu...
Paper 9
Dataset
Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification
Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe)
Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at least 10 members
Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at least 10 members - 13.4 ≤ log M200 ≤ 14.6
Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at l...
Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at l...
Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. 12
Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. Which objects have AGN for sure? 12
Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. Which objects have AGN for sure? Which objects do not have AGN for sure?
Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. Which objects have AGN for sure? Which obje...
Methodology
Propensity Score Matching - what is it? Take home message: We select a subsample with twin galaxies in each category (with...
Propensity Score Matching Red: ellipticals; Cyan: spirals Light colors (red and cyan): positive AGN Dark colors (red and c...
Seyfert Galaxies of the Sample 16
Logistic Regression - Bernoulli Distribution Suitable for binary data, i.e. flipping a coin or modelling the presence or n...
"Linear" vs. Logistic Regression Credits: Bayesian Models For Astropysical Data - J.M. Hilbe, R.S.de Souza, E. Ishida. 18
Results
Logistic Regression Slice of the 3D regression: log M200, R/R200, and probability. 20
Conclusions
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? 22
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals.
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, ...
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, ...
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, ...
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, ...
Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, ...
Bonus
The COIN Collaboration COIN: Cosmostatistics Initiative (funded in 2014 by Rafael S. de Souza) Working group of the Intern...
COIN Residence Program 2 Where? Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK. When? October 2015. Who? All these great people: 25
COIN Residence Program 2 How? One house, one week! Like this: 26
COIN Residence Program 2 How? One house, one week! Like this: 26
Thank you!
Presentation at XLI Brazilian Astronomical Society Meeting

  Is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Maria Luiza Linhares Dantas (IAG-USP) On behalf of the COIN Collaboration R. S. de Souza (UNC), M. L. L. Dantas (USP), A. Krone-Martins (UL), E. Cameron (Oxford), P. Coelho (USP), M. W. Hattab (Virginia Univ.), M. de Val-Borro (Princeton), J. M. Hilbe (Arizona, JPL), J. Elliott (Harvard) and A. Hagen (PSU)
  2. 2. Outline 1. Introduction 2. Goal 3. Dataset 4. Methodology 5. Results 6. Conclusions 7. The COIN Collaboration 2
  3. 3. Introduction
  4. 4. Problem Is the presence of AGN activity linked to its host galaxy environment? 4
  5. 5. Problem Is the presence of AGN activity linked to its host galaxy environment? Is the mass of the cluster important? 4
  6. 6. Problem Is the presence of AGN activity linked to its host galaxy environment? Is the mass of the cluster important? Does the galaxy morphology play a role? 4
  7. 7. Previous Works Pimblet et al. (2013) AGN fraction x Radius/R200 5
  8. 8. Previous Works Villarroel & Korn (2014) The fraction of AGN residing in spiral hosts depends on the presence of a neighbor galaxy. 6
  9. 9. Goal
  10. 10. Goal Can we model the probability of a galaxy hosting an AGN given the 3 following parameters? - Cluster mass (M200) - Cluster centric distance (R200) - proxy for environment - morphology (elliptical & spiral) 8
  11. 11. Paper 9
  12. 12. Dataset
  13. 13. Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification 11
  14. 14. Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) 11
  15. 15. Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at least 10 members 11
  16. 16. Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at least 10 members - 13.4 ≤ log M200 ≤ 14.6 11
  17. 17. Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at least 10 members - 13.4 ≤ log M200 ≤ 14.6 - K-correction, extinction correction, etc. 11
  18. 18. Dataset - SDSS DR7 + DR12 + objects + Galaxy Zoo Morph. Classification - 0.015 ≤ z ≤ 0.1 (local universe) - Haloes w/ at least 10 members - 13.4 ≤ log M200 ≤ 14.6 - K-correction, extinction correction, etc. - Final catalog: 32K+ objects 11
  19. 19. Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. 12
  20. 20. Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. Which objects have AGN for sure? 12
  21. 21. Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. Which objects have AGN for sure? Which objects do not have AGN for sure? 12
  22. 22. Sample Selection We need an AGN-host sample and a AGN-free sample for control. Which objects have AGN for sure? Which objects do not have AGN for sure? 12
  23. 23. Methodology
  24. 24. Propensity Score Matching - what is it? Take home message: We select a subsample with twin galaxies in each category (with or without AGN). Credits: Carson Analytics 14
  25. 25. Propensity Score Matching Red: ellipticals; Cyan: spirals Light colors (red and cyan): positive AGN Dark colors (red and cyan): negative AGN 15
  26. 26. Seyfert Galaxies of the Sample 16
  27. 27. Logistic Regression - Bernoulli Distribution Suitable for binary data, i.e. flipping a coin or modelling the presence or not of AGN. f(k; p) = { p, if k = 0 1 − p, if k = 1 17
  28. 28. "Linear" vs. Logistic Regression Credits: Bayesian Models For Astropysical Data - J.M. Hilbe, R.S.de Souza, E. Ishida. 18
  29. 29. Results
  30. 30. Logistic Regression Slice of the 3D regression: log M200, R/R200, and probability. 20
  31. 31. Conclusions
  32. 32. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? 22
  33. 33. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals. 22
  34. 34. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals. Moreover... - Our technique is a leap forward in terms of data analysis and interpretation; 22
  35. 35. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals. Moreover... - Our technique is a leap forward in terms of data analysis and interpretation; - Why are ellipticals loosing their AGN while falling into the gravitational potential? 22
  36. 36. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals. Moreover... - Our technique is a leap forward in terms of data analysis and interpretation; - Why are ellipticals loosing their AGN while falling into the gravitational potential? Our hypothesis: interactions, such as ram pressure; 22
  37. 37. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals. Moreover... - Our technique is a leap forward in terms of data analysis and interpretation; - Why are ellipticals loosing their AGN while falling into the gravitational potential? Our hypothesis: interactions, such as ram pressure; - For spirals: the bulge holds effectively the gas more tightly around those few kpc around the central SMBH. 22
  38. 38. Conclusions So, is the cluster environment quenching the Seyfert activity in elliptical and spiral galaxies? Answer: Yes, for ellipticals. No, for spirals. Moreover... - Our technique is a leap forward in terms of data analysis and interpretation; - Why are ellipticals loosing their AGN while falling into the gravitational potential? Our hypothesis: interactions, such as ram pressure; - For spirals: the bulge holds effectively the gas more tightly around those few kpc around the central SMBH. - Caveat: no disentanglement among spirals. –> Bars, rings, etc. may be important to feed the central SMBH. 22
  39. 39. Bonus
  40. 40. The COIN Collaboration COIN: Cosmostatistics Initiative (funded in 2014 by Rafael S. de Souza) Working group of the International Astrostatistics Association (IAA, funded in 2012 by Joseph M. Hilbe) 24
  41. 41. COIN Residence Program 2 Where? Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK. When? October 2015. Who? All these great people: 25
  42. 42. COIN Residence Program 2 How? One house, one week! Like this: 26
  43. 43. COIN Residence Program 2 How? One house, one week! Like this: 26
  44. 44. Thank you!

×