CHILDREN LEARNING ENGLISH  As first language  As second language  As a foreign language Context is different as regards...
Teachers in Argentina: English as a second language Least favorable situation  A limited amount of time spent on English ...
How children learn languages?  USING LANGUAGE CREATIVELY Students experiment and work out the rules of the language with ...
 USING CHUNKS OF LANGUAGE Students use ready-made phrases when they have very little language. Later, they break down the...
 JOINING IN THE ACTION Physical activities provide an excellent context for language learning, since language is applied ...
We have to create a context that supports language learning through all these different abilities making sure to:  Create...
Teachers` beliefs about learning What teachers believe about the way in which students learn affects the planning and orga...
Observing children’s language learning  Keep a diary  Tape record children’s interaction The information obtained from t...
Children Learning English

  1. 1. CHILDREN LEARNING ENGLISH  As first language  As second language  As a foreign language Context is different as regards  Time  Exposure  A real need for English  Variety of input  Meaningful input
  2. 2. Teachers in Argentina: English as a second language Least favorable situation  A limited amount of time spent on English  No need or reason for using English  A formal learning environment with the focus mainly on correctness  A limited and controlled language input As teachers we have to make the best of the classroom time  Lively environment  Motivation  Warm and happy atmosphere  Personal reasons to learn English
  3. 3. How children learn languages?  USING LANGUAGE CREATIVELY Students experiment and work out the rules of the language with the knowledge they already have  GOING FOR MEANING Students are more interested in communicating the sense or meaning of situation rather than using accurate grammar
  4. 4.  USING CHUNKS OF LANGUAGE Students use ready-made phrases when they have very little language. Later, they break down the phrases and recombine them with others; this is a sign of language development.  HAVING FUN When students enjoy the learning activity, they want to continue playing which will give them more exposure to language and chances to practise it.
  5. 5.  JOINING IN THE ACTION Physical activities provide an excellent context for language learning, since language is applied to what is currently happening. Students actively learn and participate.  TALKING THEIR HEADS OFF Young children are enthusiastic and willing to talk, especially of teachers provide them with interesting and engaging activities.  FEELING AT HOME Students need to feel confident, secure and supported so as to participate in class and learn more effectively.
  6. 6. We have to create a context that supports language learning through all these different abilities making sure to:  Create a real need and desire to use English  Provide sufficient time for English  Provide exposure to varied and meaningful input  Provide opportunities to experiment with new language  Provide opportunities to practice and use language in different contexts  Create a friendly and safe atmosphere  Provide feedback on learning  Help children notice the underlying pattern of language
  7. 7. Teachers` beliefs about learning What teachers believe about the way in which students learn affects the planning and organization of the lessons and the methods used. It is important to constantly check on those beliefs and how we apply them so as so to assure effective learning. The relationship between teacher and students is as important as the methods.
  8. 8. Observing children’s language learning  Keep a diary  Tape record children’s interaction The information obtained from the observations can help you examine your beliefs and classroom practice and plan your lessons based on evidence.

×