Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
गु ज भे र िव ान एवं तकनीक िव िव ालय िहसार Faculty Induction Programme -2 November, 18, 2020 to December,23, 2020 Sr. No. 0...
भूिमका : कबीर का म सामािजकता क बात करते समय सबसे बड़ी धारणा यह होती क वे वभाव से ही समाज सुधारक, युगदृ ा और स त किव थे । सं...
कबीर का भाव : कबीर एक ि नह थे बि क एक ि व थे । कबीर हंदु के िलए वै णव भ ; मुसलमान के िलए पीर; िसख के िलए भ ; कबीरपंिथय के ...
समाज म िनगुण ई र क उ ावना िनगुण ई र म िव ास के प म कबीर ने राम को ही पूजा है । कबीर ने कहा क उनके राम ने न तो दशरथ के घर ज...
कबीर कबीर का उ े य एक ऐसे धम का उपदेश देना था जो सभी जाितय म एकता थािपत कर सके। कुरीितय , बा -आडंबर का िवरोध करते ए जनमानस...
वण- व था पर कड़ा हार म य काल म वण व था के कारण हंदु के भीतर ा ण, ि य, वै य और शु के अित र अनेक जाितयां उ प हो चुक थ िजनम ऊं...
कबीर कबीर समाज म ा भोग-िवलास, धन- संचय क वृि के घोर िवरोधी थे । त कालीन समाज क आ थक ि थित से प रिचत थे। उ ह ने उस भेदभाव क...
समाज म पुराण, शा संबंिधत अवधारणा: कबीर दास जी पुराण, शा आ द के िवचार का गलत चार- सार करने वाल का भी िवरोध करते दखाई देते ह...
कबीर पढ़े-िलखे नह थे, उ ह ने वयं वीकार कया, कंतु ान शू य भी नह थे । वह अपने जीवन के मण, अनुभव एवं स संग ारा जीवन के सार त व...
मानव सेवा सव प र: कबीर दास जी ने मानवता क सेवा को अपने जीवन का सबसे बड़ा धम बताया । उ ह ने कहा समाज सेवा ही सव म सेवा है। स...
िन कष : कबीर दास जी ने ऐसे समाज क क पना क िजसम ना कोई हंदू, ना कोई मुसलमान, ना ा ण, न कोई शू , न िनधन, न बलशाली, ना कोई कम...
Manoj kumar sr. no. 06, kabir kavy me samajik chintan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manoj kumar sr. no. 06, kabir kavy me samajik chintan

9 views

Published on

कबीर काव्य की सामाजिकता के दर्शन

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manoj kumar sr. no. 06, kabir kavy me samajik chintan

  1. 1. गु ज भे र िव ान एवं तकनीक िव िव ालय िहसार Faculty Induction Programme -2 November, 18, 2020 to December,23, 2020 Sr. No. 06 कबीर का म सामािजक चंतन तुतक ा मनोज कु मार सहायक ा यापक, िह दी राजक य महािव ालय बालसमंद
  2. 2. भूिमका : कबीर का म सामािजकता क बात करते समय सबसे बड़ी धारणा यह होती क वे वभाव से ही समाज सुधारक, युगदृ ा और स त किव थे । संत श द क प रभाषा य द हम ापक अथ म कर तो इसका अथ होता है :- पिव आ मा, परोपकारी, सदाचारी । मुिन राम संह ने अपनी रचना पा ड़ दोहा म स त को िनरंजन बताया है, वासुदेव संह ने अपने हंदी सािह य के समी ा मक इितहास म पृ सं या 74 पर िलखा क कबीर दास ने कहा -िजसका कोई श ु नह , जो िन काम है, ई र से ेम करता है और िवषय से असंपृ रहता है, वही संत है। परशुराम चतुवदी ने िलखा “संत श द उस ि क ओर संकेत करता है िजसने सत पी परमत व का अनुभव कर िलया हो। कबीर ने ऐसे समय म ज म िलया था िजसम भारतवष क सां कृितक आ था का पतन हो रहा था । हम देखते ह क रामानंद के बाद भि काल म कबीर का ही नाम िलया जाता है । कबीर िनगुण िनराकार के उपासक थे । वे चंतन के े म ानी थे। उनके रह यवाद म अ ात स ा के ित िज ासा भाव प रलि त होता है । उनका रह यवाद िज ासा का फल है, उ ह संसार के येक कण म ि यतम का मधुर प ही दखाई देता है।
  3. 3. कबीर का भाव : कबीर एक ि नह थे बि क एक ि व थे । कबीर हंदु के िलए वै णव भ ; मुसलमान के िलए पीर; िसख के िलए भ ; कबीरपंिथय के िलए अवतार थे; आधुिनक रा वा दय के िलए हंदू मुि लम एकता के ित प और नए वेदांितय के िलए िव धम व मानव धम के वतक; गितशील लोग क दृि म समाज सुधारक, जाितगत े ता के िवरोधी, ांितकारी और एकता के तीक थे। ामािणक रचना : कबीर क सबसे अिधक ामािणक समझी जाने वाली रचना म डॉ० यामसुंदरदास ारा संपा दत कबीर ंथावली, डॉ० रामकुमार वमा ारा संपा दत संत कबीर, कबीरपंिथय के सं दाय के ंथ बीजक का उ लेख कया जा सकता है ।
  4. 4. समाज म िनगुण ई र क उ ावना िनगुण ई र म िव ास के प म कबीर ने राम को ही पूजा है । कबीर ने कहा क उनके राम ने न तो दशरथ के घर ज म िलया है, उसने ना ही रावण को तािड़त कया है, ना देवक क कोख से ज म िलया है, ना ही उसे यशोदा ने ज म दया और ना ही वे अवतार थे । उ ह ने कहा क मेरे राम तो घट घट म िव मान ह । उसे कह खोजने क आव यकता नह है ।
  5. 5. कबीर कबीर का उ े य एक ऐसे धम का उपदेश देना था जो सभी जाितय म एकता थािपत कर सके। कुरीितय , बा -आडंबर का िवरोध करते ए जनमानस को जाग क करने का भरपूर यास उ ह ने कया। कबीर हंदू होकर भी हंदू नह थे, मुसलमान होकर मुसलमान नह थे; वह तो उस ई र के अन य भ थे जो हमारे अंदर ही ा है और ेम ही उनका आदश था। म यकालीन समाज म भेदभाव, अनाचार, िभचार, ढ़वाद व आचरण ता अपनी चरम सीमा पर था। समाज अ त- त था, िविभ धा मक सं दाय का बोलबाला था, येक ि कसी न कसी धम म पड़कर अपनी-अपनी डफली अपना- अपना राग अलाप रहा था। आपसी ेम, भाईचारा और सौहा का लेश मा भी नह था । ऐसे समय म कबीरदास जी ने आपसी स ाव को बढ़ावा दया। मू त पूजा पर क र हार: आपसी स ाव:
  6. 6. वण- व था पर कड़ा हार म य काल म वण व था के कारण हंदु के भीतर ा ण, ि य, वै य और शु के अित र अनेक जाितयां उ प हो चुक थ िजनम ऊं च-नीच, कुलीन- अकुलीन का भाव पनप चुका था । कबीर ने उस समय चिलत इस जाित और वण व था का कड़ा िवरोध कया । उ ह ने कहा- जाित-पाित पूछे नह कोई, ह र को भजै सो ह र का होई ।
  7. 7. कबीर कबीर समाज म ा भोग-िवलास, धन- संचय क वृि के घोर िवरोधी थे । त कालीन समाज क आ थक ि थित से प रिचत थे। उ ह ने उस भेदभाव को अपनी आंख से देखा था, भोगा था, अनुभव कया था, उसी को उ ह ने अपनी वाणी के ारा अपने का म तुत कया। उनका कहना था- सा इतना दीिजए जामे कुटुंब समाय । म भी भूखा ना र ं साधु न भूखा जाए ।। धन-संचय िवरोध:
  8. 8. समाज म पुराण, शा संबंिधत अवधारणा: कबीर दास जी पुराण, शा आ द के िवचार का गलत चार- सार करने वाल का भी िवरोध करते दखाई देते ह । वे वतं वेता ि व के वामी थे। इसिलए वे दासता, हीनता, ूरता और शोषण आ द को जड़ से उखाड़ फकने के िलए हमेशा ही त पर रहते थे । भि का प: कबीरदास जी ने समाज के परंपरागत कमकांड, सां दाियक असिह णुता का बिह कार कया। उ ह ने समाज म ा पूजा, छापा, माथे पर ितलक आ द सभी को नकार दया, उ ह ने भि का सीधा, सरल एवं संपूण प िनगुण ई र के प म समाज के सामने रखा।
  9. 9. कबीर पढ़े-िलखे नह थे, उ ह ने वयं वीकार कया, कंतु ान शू य भी नह थे । वह अपने जीवन के मण, अनुभव एवं स संग ारा जीवन के सार त व को ा कर चुके थे। उनका ान अनुभव ज य था इसी कारण वे समाज म अिधक लोकि य हो पाए । उ ह यह ान ा करने के िलए कसी पवत या कसी जंगल म तप या करने के िलए नह जाना पड़ा यह ान उ ह अपने चार तरफ फैले समाज और अपने अनुभव से ही ा आ और वह था मानवता क सेवा, मानवता का जागरण। यही ान येक मानव अपने वहार म धारण कर ले तो उनका जीवन सफल हो जाए। समाज म ि को समझाते ए उ ह ने कहा क मनु य को सबसे पहले अपने मन और तन क बुराई देखनी चािहए, उसे अपने अंदर झांकना चािहए । अपना वभाव शांत रखने वाले अपने आप को हीन समझ सकते ह, परंतु अिभमानी ि दूसरे को बुरा और वयं को अ छा समझते ह । उ ह ने कहा- बुरा जो देखन म चला, बुरा न िमिलया कोय । जो दल खोजा आपना मुझसे बुरा न कोय । । ान ाि आधार: आंत रक मन म झांकने क नसीहत :
  10. 10. मानव सेवा सव प र: कबीर दास जी ने मानवता क सेवा को अपने जीवन का सबसे बड़ा धम बताया । उ ह ने कहा समाज सेवा ही सव म सेवा है। समाज सेवा के िबना मनु य क गित संभव नह है । उ ह ने कहा- सेवक सेवा म रहे अनंत क नह जाय, दुख सुख िसर ऊपर सहै, कह कबीर समझाय।
  11. 11. िन कष : कबीर दास जी ने ऐसे समाज क क पना क िजसम ना कोई हंदू, ना कोई मुसलमान, ना ा ण, न कोई शू , न िनधन, न बलशाली, ना कोई कमजोर, ना मं दर, ना मि जद, त माला,छापा, ितलक, रोजा, नमाज आ द का झंझट ना हो । जीवन िब कुल शांत, सरल वभाव से जीया जाए, उसे ही समाज म कबीरदास जी ने मा यता दी है। इस कार कबीरदास जी गौतम बु , गांधी और अंबेडकर जैसे ांितका रय क ेणी म रखे जा सकते ह । एक समाज सुधारक क सबसे बड़ी पहचान यही होती है क वह अपने युग क िवसंगितय को पहचानकर, एक मौिलक व समयानुकूल धारणा तुत करे, उ ह म से एक थे कबीरदास । सुिखया सब संसार है, खावे अ सोए दुिखया दास कबीर है, जागे अ रोए ।

×