A Course in Fuzzy Systems and Control Matlab Chapter Four

1 PROJECT REPORT ON FUZZY CONTROL SYSTEM
2 Index Chapter: 4 ………………………………………………………………………………………… Exercise: 4.2 …………………………………………………………………………… Exercise: 4.3 …………………………...
3 Chapter: 4 Exercise: 4.2
4
5 clc; clear all; u1=['a','b','c']; u3=['x','y']; u2=['s','t']; u4=['i','j']; %projection Q on u1*u2*u4 is q1=['b','t','y'...
6 q4=['b','s','y','j'];%value is 1 q5=['a','t','y','j'];%value is 0.6 q6=['c','s','y','i'];%value is 0.2 q=[q1;q2;q3;q4;q5...
7 for i=1:6 if q(i,2)==uuu(j,1)&&uuu(j,2)==q(i,4)c4(g,j)=v(i); g=g+1; end end end display('the projections of Q on U2*U4 a...
8 display('mu(u1,s,u3,i)=mu(s,i)= '); end if i==2 display('mu(u1,s,u3,j)=mu(s,j)= '); end if i==3 display('mu(u1,t,u3,i)=m...
9 mu(b,s,,x,j)=mu(b,s,,y,j)=mu(b,s,j) = 1 mu(u1,s,u3,i)=mu(s,i)= 0.9000 mu(u1,s,u3,j)=mu(s,j)= 1 mu(u1,t,u3,i)=mu(t,i)= 0....
10 = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 {1,0,0,49} = 1 clc; clear all; Q12=zeros(3,3); Q1=[1 0 0.7;0.3 0.2 0 ; 0 0.5 1]; Q2=[0.6 0.6 0;0 0.6 0.1;0 0.1 0]...
11 end end display('Q1.Q2.Q3 is'); for i=1:3; disp(max(Q123(i,:))); end The output: Q1.Q2 is 0.6000, 0.3000, 0.1000, Q1.Q3...
  5. 5. 5 clc; clear all; u1=['a','b','c']; u3=['x','y']; u2=['s','t']; u4=['i','j']; %projection Q on u1*u2*u4 is q1=['b','t','y','i'];%value is 0.4 q2=['a','s','x','i'];%value is 0.6 q3=['b','s','y','i'];%value is 0.9
  6. 6. 6 q4=['b','s','y','j'];%value is 1 q5=['a','t','y','j'];%value is 0.6 q6=['c','s','y','i'];%value is 0.2 q=[q1;q2;q3;q4;q5;q6]; v=[0.4;0.6;0.9;1;0.6;0.2]; %%%%%The projections of Q on U1*U2*U4: s=u3; g=1; for i=1:6 if (q(i,3)==s(1)) c1(g)=v(i); g=g+1; end end g=1; for i=1:6 if (q(i,3)==s(2)) c2(g)=v(i); g=g+1; end end display('The projections of Q on U1*U2*U4 are') disp(max(c1)); disp(max(c2)); %%%%%%%%%%%%%%proctions of u2*u4 u11=['s','i']; u22=['s','j']; u33=['t','i']; u44=['t','j']; uuu=[u11;u22;u33;u44]; for j=1:4 g=1;
  7. 7. 7 for i=1:6 if q(i,2)==uuu(j,1)&&uuu(j,2)==q(i,4)c4(g,j)=v(i); g=g+1; end end end display('the projections of Q on U2*U4 are'); for i=1:4 disp(max(c4(:,i))); end %%%%%%%%%%%%%%proctions of u4 ppp4=['i','j']; g=1 for i=1:6 if (q(i,4)==ppp4(1))c5(g)=v(i); g=g+1; end end g=1; for i=1:6 if (q(i,4)==ppp4(2))c6(g)=v(i); g=g+1; end end display('the projections of on U4 are'); disp(max(c5)); disp(max(c6)); %%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%% % cylindrical extantions are display('mu(a,s,i)=mu(a,s,x,i)=mu(a,s,y,i) = '); disp(max(c1)); display('mu(b,s,,x,j)=mu(b,s,,y,j)=mu(b,s,j) = '); disp(max(c2)); % cylindrical extention of u2*u4 on u1*u2*u3*u4 are for i=1:4 if i==1;
  8. 8. 8 display('mu(u1,s,u3,i)=mu(s,i)= '); end if i==2 display('mu(u1,s,u3,j)=mu(s,j)= '); end if i==3 display('mu(u1,t,u3,i)=mu(t,i)= '); end if i==4 display('mu(u1,t,u3,j)=mu(t,j)= '); end disp(max(c4(:,i))); end % cylindrical extention of Q on u4 display('mu(b,t,y,i)=mu(a,s,x,i)=mu(b,s,y,i)=c(c,s,y,i)=(a,t,y,i) '); disp(max(c5)); display('mu(b,t,y,j)=mu(a,s,x,j)=mu(b,s,y,j)=c(c,s,y,j)=(a,t,y,j) '); disp(max(c6)); The Output: The projections of Q on U1*U2*U4 are 0.6000 1 the projections of Q on U2*U4 are 0.9000 1 0.4000 0.6000 g = 1 the projections of on U4 are 0.9000 1 mu(a,s,i)=mu(a,s,x,i)=mu(a,s,y,i) = 0.6000
  9. 9. 9 mu(b,s,,x,j)=mu(b,s,,y,j)=mu(b,s,j) = 1 mu(u1,s,u3,i)=mu(s,i)= 0.9000 mu(u1,s,u3,j)=mu(s,j)= 1 mu(u1,t,u3,i)=mu(t,i)= 0.4000 mu(u1,t,u3,j)=mu(t,j)= 0.6000 mu(b,t,y,i)=mu(a,s,x,i)=mu(b,s,y,i)=c(c,s,y,i)=(a,t,y,i) 0.9000 mu(b,t,y,j)=mu(a,s,x,j)=mu(b,s,y,j)=c(c,s,y,j)=(a,t,y,j) 1 Exercise: 4.3 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑖𝑥− 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑄1 𝜊 𝑄2 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 Q1 = Q2 = 𝑄1 𝜊 𝑄2 (1,1) = 𝑚𝑎𝑥{ 𝑡 { 𝑄1(1,1), 𝑄2(1,1)}, 𝑡 {𝑄1(1,2), 𝑄2(2,1)} , 𝑡 {𝑄1(1,3), 𝑄2 (3, 1)} } = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 {𝑚𝑖𝑛 {1,0.6}, 𝑚𝑖𝑛 {0,0}, 𝑚𝑖𝑛 {0.7,0}} = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 {0,6,0,0} = 0.6 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑖𝑥− 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑄1 𝜊 𝑄3 𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 Q1 = Q3 = 𝑄1 𝜊 𝑄3 (1,1) = 𝑚𝑎𝑥{ 𝑡 { 𝑄1(1,1), 𝑄3(1,1)}, 𝑡 {𝑄1(1,2), 𝑄2 (2,1)} , 𝑡 {𝑄1(1,3), 𝑄3 (3,1)} } = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 {1 × 1,0 × 0,0.7 × 0.7} 1 0 0.7 0.3 0.2 0 0 0.5 1 0.6 0.6 0 0 0.6 0.1 0 0.1 0 1 0 0.7 0.3 0.2 0 0 0.5 1 1 0 0.7 0 1 0 0.7 0 1
  10. 10. 10 = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 {1,0,0,49} = 1 clc; clear all; Q12=zeros(3,3); Q1=[1 0 0.7;0.3 0.2 0 ; 0 0.5 1]; Q2=[0.6 0.6 0;0 0.6 0.1;0 0.1 0]; Q3=[1 0 0.7;0 1 0;0.7 0 1]; %%%Q1.Q2 for j=1:3 for i=1:3 Q12(j,i)=min(Q1(j,i),Q2(i,j)); end end display('Q1.Q2 is'); for i=1:3; v1=max(Q12(i,:)); disp(v1); end %%%Q1.Q3 for j=1:3 for i=1:3 Q13(j,i)=min(Q1(j,i),Q3(i,j)); end end display('Q1.Q3 is'); for i=1:3 disp(max(Q13(i,:))); end %Q1.Q2.Q3 for j=1:3 for i=1:3 Q123(j,i)=min(Q12(1,i),Q3(i,j));
  11. 11. 11 end end display('Q1.Q2.Q3 is'); for i=1:3; disp(max(Q123(i,:))); end The output: Q1.Q2 is 0.6000, 0.3000, 0.1000, Q1.Q3 is 1, 0.2000, 1, Q1.Q2.Q3 is 0.6000, 0, 0.6000 Exercise: 4.4 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐸𝑥𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑃𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑝𝑙𝑒: 𝜇 𝐵 ( 𝑦) = max 𝑥 ∈ 𝑓−1(𝑦) 𝜇 𝐴 (𝑥) 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑓 ∶ {0,1, 4} 𝜇 𝐵 (0) = max 𝑥 ∈ 𝑓−1(0) 𝜇 𝐴 ( 𝑥) = 𝜇 𝐴 (0) = 0.8 𝜇 𝐵 (1) = max 𝑥 ∈ 𝑓−1(1) 𝜇 𝐴 ( 𝑥) = max { 𝜇 𝐴 (−1), 𝜇 𝐴 (1)} = max {0.5,1} = 1 𝜇 𝐵 (4) = max 𝑥 ∈ 𝑓−1(4) 𝜇 𝐴 ( 𝑥) = 𝜇 𝐴 (2) = 0.4 clc clear all A=[-1 0 1 2]; values=[0.5 0.8 1 0.4]; f=[0,1,4]; mu0=max(values(find(A==0))); mu1=max((values(find(A==1))),values(find(A==-1))); mu2=max((values(find(A==2)))); display('set f (A) using the extension principle') The Output: set f (A) using the extension principle

