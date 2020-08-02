Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PROJECT REPORT ON FUZZY CONTROL SYSTEM
2 Index Chapter: 5 ………………………………………………………………………………………… Exercise: 5.3 …………………………………………………………………………… Exercise: 5.4 …………………………...
3 Chapter: 5 Exercises: 5.3 clc;close all; clear all; x = 0:0.1:100; y1 = trapmf(x,[0 0 35 55]);y2 = trapmf(x,[35 55 55 75...
4 Exercises: 5.4 x=1:5; Small=[ 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2];VerySmall=Small.^2; MoreorLessSmall=Small.^(0.5); plot(x,Small,'-o',x,V...
5 Exercises: 5.5 and 6
6 clc;close all; clear all; x1 = 0:0.1:100;x2= 0:0.1:30;y=0:0.1:3; muslow = trapmf(x1,[0 0 35 55 ]);musmall = trapmf(x2,[0...
7 zlim([-0.05 1.2]); figure mesh(X,Y,1-muslow.*musmall') xlabel('x_1 speed');ylabel('x_2 acceleration');zlabel('1-mu_{FP_1...
8 ylim([-0.05 1.2]); subplot(1,3,2) plot(x2,muSmall) legend('mu_{small}(x_2)') xlabel('x_2 acceleration') ylim([-0.05 1.2]...
9
10
11 large=[0 0.1 0.5 1];small=[1 0.5 0.1]; for i=1:4 for j=1:3 DR(i,j)=max(1-large(i),small(j)); MM(i,j)=min(large(i),small...
12 MP(i,j)=large(i)*small(j); end end figure subplot(2,1,1) bar(large) xlabel('large') subplot(2,1,2) bar(small) xlabel('s...
A Course in Fuzzy Systems and Control Matlab Chapter Five

×