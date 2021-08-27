Blood groups and blood levels final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Department of Mechanical Engineering Naveen M 194G1A0363 Pradeep V 194G1A0368 Venkatesh C 194G1A03A4 Prudhvi Raj J 194G1A0...
Bloodgroupsand bloodlevels
This project “BLOOD GROUPS AND BLOOD LEVELS” is very useful for us. This project talks about what is blood and responsibil...
Introduction 03 Case studies 04 Blood Donations and Blood bank 06 To raise our blood And Platelet with Food and supplement...
Introduction 01
Blood is responsible for….. • Transporting gases (oxygen & carbon dioxide) • Transporting waste products • Transporting nu...
BLOOD COMPOSITON
History of blood groups Dr. Karl Landsteiner Karl Landsteiner (14 June 1868 – 26 June 1943) was an Austrian biologist, phy...
02 Blood types and components
Types of blood groups There are 4 main blood groups (types of blood) – A, B, AB and O. Your blood group is determined by t...
The main components of blood are:  red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body  white blood cells, which play a ...
RED BLOOD CELLS WHITE BLOOD CELLS PLATELETS
Finding blood groups 03
ABO Blood Grouping (Typing) in Laboratory Using Anti-sera
To find out your blood group, a sample of your blood has to be taken and tested. Testing for ABO Group – Procedure .A drop...
Symptoms • shortness of breath • fast, irregular heartbeat • pounding in the ears • headache • cold hands and feet • pale ...
Case studies 04
Case study 1
Case Details: Hemoglobin % = 9.0 gms% R.B.C count = 2.68 milions Platelet count = 0.69.000 lakhs/cmm Problem: Due to hemog...
Case study 2
Case Details: Total WBC count = 10,200/cmm Platelet count = 3.4 lakhs/cumm Hemoglobin = 6.8 gm % RBC count = 4.0 million /...
05 Blood Donations and Blood bank
Blood donation: Safe blood saves lives. … A decision to donate your blood can save a life, or even several if your blood i...
BLOOD DONATING TYPES
. Purpose of a blood bank Blood banking is the process that takes place in the lab to make sure that donated blood, or blo...
VARIOUS BLOOD AND BLOOD PRODUCTS IN BLOOD BANK
06 To raise our blood AND platelet with Food and supplements
To raise our blood platelet with Food and supplements Red meat, such as beef. Organ meat, such as kidney and liver. Dark, ...
10 FOOD ITEMS TO HELP BLOOD CIRCULATION
THANKYOU…
Blood groups and blood levels final
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
24 views

1

Share

Download to read offline

Blood groups and blood levels final

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
24 views

This ppt shows complete idea about blood and types of blood.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

Blood groups and blood levels final

  1. 1. Department of Mechanical Engineering Naveen M 194G1A0363 Pradeep V 194G1A0368 Venkatesh C 194G1A03A4 Prudhvi Raj J 194G1A0371 Praveen Kumar R 204G5A0313 Under the Guidance of Mr. L. Vamsi Krishna Reddy MTech, MIE (Ph.D.) Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering Blood groups and Blood levels Social Relevent Project Project Associates
  2. 2. Bloodgroupsand bloodlevels
  3. 3. This project “BLOOD GROUPS AND BLOOD LEVELS” is very useful for us. This project talks about what is blood and responsibilities of blood, types of blood groups, history of blood groups and who discovered blood groups, what is RBC (red blood cell) and WBC (white blood cell), plasma, platelets, and what happen if these are low or high cases. This project tells causes and symptoms. This project “Blood groups and Blood levels” talks about hemoglobin and low level and high-level hemoglobin problems and normal hemoglobin values. And the main problems like blood disorder and blood cancer, its causes, and symptoms and how to treat these diseases. Vary important things that is some of the case studies of who struggled with this type of problems and its solutions and how to prevent the blood problems like hemoglobin, white blood cells, red blood cells, problems and what type of food required for increase blood and hemoglobin, white blood cells, red blood cells. Benefits of blood donations and why we donate blood and advantages and disadvantages of blood donating. Blood banks and why blood bank is important and what are blood banks. Some of food techniques for increase blood level, the food like i.e., red meat, such as beef. Organ meat, such as kidney and liver. Dark, leafy, green vegetables, such as spinach and kale. Dried fruits, such as prunes and raisins. And this project tells some of the ayurvedically tips for increase blood. Abstract
  4. 4. Introduction 03 Case studies 04 Blood Donations and Blood bank 06 To raise our blood And Platelet with Food and supplements 05 01 02 Blood types and Components Finding Blood groups CONTENTS
  5. 5. Introduction 01
  6. 6. Blood is responsible for….. • Transporting gases (oxygen & carbon dioxide) • Transporting waste products • Transporting nutrients • Helping remove toxins from the body Blood… Blood is mostly liquid, with numerous cells and proteins suspended in it, making blood "thicker" than pure water. The average person has about 5 liters (more than a gallon) of blood.
  7. 7. BLOOD COMPOSITON
  8. 8. History of blood groups Dr. Karl Landsteiner Karl Landsteiner (14 June 1868 – 26 June 1943) was an Austrian biologist, physician, and immunologist. He distinguished the main blood groups in 1900, having developed the modern system of classification of blood groups from his identification of the presence of agglutinins in the blood. In 1930, he received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
  9. 9. 02 Blood types and components
  10. 10. Types of blood groups There are 4 main blood groups (types of blood) – A, B, AB and O. Your blood group is determined by the genes you inherit from your parents. Each group can be either RhD positive or RhD negative, which means in total there are 8 blood groups World wide Blood types coverage
  11. 11. The main components of blood are:  red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body  white blood cells, which play a crucial role in the immune system  plasma, which is a yellowish liquid that contains proteins and salts  platelets, which enable clotting
  12. 12. RED BLOOD CELLS WHITE BLOOD CELLS PLATELETS
  13. 13. Finding blood groups 03
  14. 14. ABO Blood Grouping (Typing) in Laboratory Using Anti-sera
  15. 15. To find out your blood group, a sample of your blood has to be taken and tested. Testing for ABO Group – Procedure .A drop of Anti-A test serum is added to the end marked Anti-A, and a drop of Anti-B serum is added to the end marked Anti-B. One drop of blood is added to each end of the slide, and mixed well, using separate wooden sticks. The results are read directly from the slide.
  16. 16. Symptoms • shortness of breath • fast, irregular heartbeat • pounding in the ears • headache • cold hands and feet • pale or yellow skin • chest pain Fig Risk factor • people with poor diets • people who donate blood frequently • infants and children, especially those born prematurely or experiencing a growth spurt • vegetarians who don’t replace meat with another iron-rich food Anemia : Anemia is defined as a low number of red blood cells. In a routine blood test, anemia is reported as a low hemoglobin or hematocrit. Hemoglobin is the main protein in your red blood cells. It carries oxygen, and delivers it throughout your body.
  17. 17. Case studies 04
  18. 18. Case study 1
  19. 19. Case Details: Hemoglobin % = 9.0 gms% R.B.C count = 2.68 milions Platelet count = 0.69.000 lakhs/cmm Problem: Due to hemoglobin decrease the patient has weak and head-ach and some other problems. Solution: 1. eating red meat, such as beef. Organ meat, such as kidney and liver. Dark, leafy, green vegetables, such as spinach and kale. Dried fruits, such as prunes and raisins. 2. Take rest 3 or 4 weeks. Then after the blood cells and hemoglobin does not increase go to super specialty hospital and consult the doctors.
  20. 20. Case study 2
  21. 21. Case Details: Total WBC count = 10,200/cmm Platelet count = 3.4 lakhs/cumm Hemoglobin = 6.8 gm % RBC count = 4.0 million /cumm Problem: Due to WBC count decrease she has repeated fevers and infections and mouth sores and weakness, shortness of breath, pale or yellow skin. Solution: 1. Eating vitamin C will help regulate the levels of white blood cells. 2. Fruits like lemons, oranges, and lime are rich in vitamin C, and so are papayas, berries, pineapples. 3. meat and fish. 4. eggs.
  22. 22. 05 Blood Donations and Blood bank
  23. 23. Blood donation: Safe blood saves lives. … A decision to donate your blood can save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components – red cells, platelets, and plasma – which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions. who eligible to donate blood? list 1
  24. 24. BLOOD DONATING TYPES
  25. 25. . Purpose of a blood bank Blood banking is the process that takes place in the lab to make sure that donated blood, or blood products, are safe before they are used in blood transfusions and other medical procedures. Blood banking includes typing the blood for transfusion and testing for infectious diseases. Deepu Blood Bank Red cross blood bank Chaitanya blood bank Some of blood banks in Anantapuram Blood bank: A blood bank is a center where blood gathered because of blood donation is stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. The term “blood bank” typically refers to a division of a hospital where the storage of blood product occurs and where proper testing is performed.
  26. 26. VARIOUS BLOOD AND BLOOD PRODUCTS IN BLOOD BANK
  27. 27. 06 To raise our blood AND platelet with Food and supplements
  28. 28. To raise our blood platelet with Food and supplements Red meat, such as beef. Organ meat, such as kidney and liver. Dark, leafy, green vegetables, such as spinach and kale. Dried fruits, such as prunes and raisins. How can I increase my blood level naturally 1. Red meat, such as beef. 2. Organ meat, such as kidney and liver. 3. Dark, leafy, green vegetables, such as spinach and kale. 4. Dried fruits, such as prunes and raisins. 5. Beans. 6. Legumes. 7. Egg yolks.
  29. 29. 10 FOOD ITEMS TO HELP BLOOD CIRCULATION
  30. 30. THANKYOU…

    Be the first to comment

  • MUKKARANAVEEN

    Aug. 27, 2021

This ppt shows complete idea about blood and types of blood.

Views

Total views

24

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

1

×