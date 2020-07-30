The privileged planet part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
—Albert von Szent-Györgyi [In I. Good, ed., The Scientist Speculates (New York: Basic Books, 1962), 15.] [Guillermo Gonzal...
Since the earliest days of human history, people have struggled with the big questions of life. Why are we here? Where are...
Come along on a journey of discovery, a journey to seek out the wonders around us, to learn what ties those amazing things...
To Continue finding a Solution... Let me first Introduced to you, the title of this second part. Beyond Imagination: A Gif...
“The Heavens Declare the Glory of God and the firmament showeth His handywork. Psalm 19:1 7
8 2020 AD
1609- Padua, Italy 9
10
11
12
13 2020 AD
WHAT AM I? I provide light but I’m not a candle I’m hot but I’m not a bonfire I have rays but I’m not an aquarium I’m a st...
15
16 A Free Gift from Space- Let’s talk about our very own Solar System and its Design
17
21
22 93,000, 000 miles 8 minutes Speed of Light: 300,000 km/s or 186, 000 miles/s 304 mph 5,099 Years
23
24
25
26
27
The sun rising in the heavens is a representative of Him who is the life and light of all that He has made. All the bright...
• Sun is the nearest star from us. • It is continuously emitting huge amounts of heat and light. • The sun is the source o...
The sun is at the heart of our solar system and 8 planets orbit the sun. • The Sun is by far the largest object in the sol...
31
MERCURY 32 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 36 • Average Temperature(C): 140 • Diameter in km: 4900 • Solid...
MOON He appointed the moon for seasons… Psalm 104:19 33
VENUS 34 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 67 • Average Temperature(C): 450 • Diameter in km: 12,100 • Solid...
FIRMAMENT And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness, ...
36
37
38
MARS 39 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 142 • Average Temperature(C): -40 • Diameter in km: 6,800 • Solid ...
WATER Jesus answered and said unto her, if thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drin...
41
42
43
JUPITER 44 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 484 • Average Temperature(C): -150 • Diameter in km: 143,000 • ...
STORM Thou shalt be visited of the Lord of Hosts with thunder, and with earthquake, and great noise, with storm and tempes...
SATURN 46 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 885 • Average Temperature(C): -180 • Diameter in km: 120,700 • G...
HEAVENS Shout for joy, O heavens, For the LORD has done it! Shout joyfully, you lower parts of the earth; Break forth into...
URANUS 48 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 1,781 • Average Temperature(C): -200 • Diameter in km: 51,800 • ...
DARKNESS And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved...
50
NEPTUNE 51 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 2,793 • Average Temperature(C): -220 • Diameter in km: 49, 500 ...
SNOW Hast thou entered into the treasures of the snow? Or hast thou seen the treasures of the hail. Job 38:22 52
53
54
• What if there will be no sun? • What if there will be no orbit? • What if the light from the sun is slower to reach the ...
• What if there will be no moon? • What if there will be no revolution 0r what if we have a different axis of revolution? ...
It is truly A Gift from Space! It is really an intelligent design
Thanks be To God!
We are not yet finished- let us still continue to search for the answers. • Our picture of the universe has changed dramat...
61
62
Up Next…
The Privileged Planet: “how our place in the Cosmos is designed for discovery” • Part 1: The Origin of Life: Created with ...
The Privileged Planet: “how our place in the Cosmos is designed for discovery” • Part 6: The Plant and Animal Kingdom- Rel...
The privileged planet part 2
The privileged planet part 2
The privileged planet part 2
The privileged planet part 2
The privileged planet part 2
The privileged planet part 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The privileged planet part 2

42 views

Published on

Theme: Design
it talks about our Solar System and its design, why our planet earth have a perfect condition to life.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The privileged planet part 2

  1. 1. —Albert von Szent-Györgyi [In I. Good, ed., The Scientist Speculates (New York: Basic Books, 1962), 15.] [Guillermo Gonzalez and Jay W. Richards: The Privileged Planet (How Our Place in The Cosmos is Designed for Discovery), Regnery Publishing 2004, p ix.] 3
  2. 2. Since the earliest days of human history, people have struggled with the big questions of life. Why are we here? Where are we going? What happens when we die? Why is there so much evil and suffering in the world?
  3. 3. Come along on a journey of discovery, a journey to seek out the wonders around us, to learn what ties those amazing things together. Come and discover not only life that we may have never imagined, but even more remarkable, a love that is beyond imagination.
  4. 4. To Continue finding a Solution... Let me first Introduced to you, the title of this second part. Beyond Imagination: A Gift From Space
  5. 5. “The Heavens Declare the Glory of God and the firmament showeth His handywork. Psalm 19:1 7
  6. 6. 8 2020 AD
  7. 7. 1609- Padua, Italy 9
  8. 8. 10
  9. 9. 11
  10. 10. 12
  11. 11. 13 2020 AD
  12. 12. WHAT AM I? I provide light but I’m not a candle I’m hot but I’m not a bonfire I have rays but I’m not an aquarium I’m a star but I’m not a celebrity I rise in the morning but I’m not someone getting out of bed
  13. 13. 15
  14. 14. 16 A Free Gift from Space- Let’s talk about our very own Solar System and its Design
  15. 15. 17
  16. 16. 21
  17. 17. 22 93,000, 000 miles 8 minutes Speed of Light: 300,000 km/s or 186, 000 miles/s 304 mph 5,099 Years
  18. 18. 23
  19. 19. 24
  20. 20. 25
  21. 21. 26
  22. 22. 27
  23. 23. The sun rising in the heavens is a representative of Him who is the life and light of all that He has made. All the brightness and beauty that adorn the earth and light up the heavens speak of God. - Child Guidance 53.1
  24. 24. • Sun is the nearest star from us. • It is continuously emitting huge amounts of heat and light. • The sun is the source of almost all energy on the earth. In fact, the Sun is the main source of heat and light for all the planets. 29
  25. 25. The sun is at the heart of our solar system and 8 planets orbit the sun. • The Sun is by far the largest object in the solar system. • It contains more the 99.8% of the mass of the solar system. • The sun sits at the center of our solar system. • It acts as a huge magnet that the planets orbit around. 30
  26. 26. 31
  27. 27. MERCURY 32 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 36 • Average Temperature(C): 140 • Diameter in km: 4900 • Solid Planet: • Atmosphere: a thin layer of Helium • No moons, No rings • Length of a Day: 59 days, • Length of a Year: 88 days • Surface Features: Craters, cliffs, dusty
  28. 28. MOON He appointed the moon for seasons… Psalm 104:19 33
  29. 29. VENUS 34 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 67 • Average Temperature(C): 450 • Diameter in km: 12,100 • Solid Planet • Atmosphere: Carbon Dioxide • No moons, No rings • Length of a Day: 243 days • Length of a Year: 225 days • Surface Features: rocky, canyons, dusty
  30. 30. FIRMAMENT And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness, as the stars forever and ever. Daniel 12:3 35
  31. 31. 36
  32. 32. 37
  33. 33. 38
  34. 34. MARS 39 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 142 • Average Temperature(C): -40 • Diameter in km: 6,800 • Solid Planet • Atmosphere: Carbon Dioxide • 2 moons, No rings • Length of a Day: 25 hours • Length of a Year: 687 days • Surface Features: Dunes, volcanoes, red dirt canyons
  35. 35. WATER Jesus answered and said unto her, if thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of Him, and He would have given thee living water. John 4:10 40
  36. 36. 41
  37. 37. 42
  38. 38. 43
  39. 39. JUPITER 44 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 484 • Average Temperature(C): -150 • Diameter in km: 143,000 • Gas Planet • Atmosphere: Hydrogen, Helium • 63 moons, 4 rings • Length of a Day: 10 hours • Length of a Year: 12 years • Surface Features: Red spot, storms.
  40. 40. STORM Thou shalt be visited of the Lord of Hosts with thunder, and with earthquake, and great noise, with storm and tempest, and the flame of devouring fire. Isaiah 29:6 45
  41. 41. SATURN 46 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 885 • Average Temperature(C): -180 • Diameter in km: 120,700 • Gas Planet • Atmosphere: Hydrogen, Helium • 31 moons, 1000+ rings • Length of a Day: 10 hours; Length of a Year: 30 years • Surface Features: Storms, clouds.
  42. 42. HEAVENS Shout for joy, O heavens, For the LORD has done it! Shout joyfully, you lower parts of the earth; Break forth into a shout of joy, You mountain, O forest, and every tree in it; For the LORD has redeemed Jacob And in Israel He shows forth His glory. Isaiah 44:2347
  43. 43. URANUS 48 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 1,781 • Average Temperature(C): -200 • Diameter in km: 51,800 • Gas Planet • Atmosphere: Hydrogen, Helium • 27 moons, 11 rings • Length of a Day: 17 hours • Length of a Year: 84 years • Surface Features: Green, blue clouds
  44. 44. DARKNESS And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. Genesis 1:2 49
  45. 45. 50
  46. 46. NEPTUNE 51 • Average distance from the sun(million miles): 2,793 • Average Temperature(C): -220 • Diameter in km: 49, 500 • Gas Planet • Atmosphere: Hydrogen, Helium • 13 moons, 4 rings • Length of a Day: 16 hours • Length of a Year: 165 years • Surface Features: Storms, blue clouds
  47. 47. SNOW Hast thou entered into the treasures of the snow? Or hast thou seen the treasures of the hail. Job 38:22 52
  48. 48. 53
  49. 49. 54
  50. 50. • What if there will be no sun? • What if there will be no orbit? • What if the light from the sun is slower to reach the earth as soon as possible? • What if the earth is much closer to the sun or much farther from it? • What if the gravity of the sun is stronger than usual? • What if the asteroids or comets our neighbors don'ts have its path and cant control themselves?55
  51. 51. • What if there will be no moon? • What if there will be no revolution 0r what if we have a different axis of revolution? • What if there will be no universal laws and principles that governs the heavenly bodies? • What if there will be no You and I? So, Life would not be exist… Life is not possible 56
  52. 52. It is truly A Gift from Space! It is really an intelligent design
  53. 53. Thanks be To God!
  54. 54. We are not yet finished- let us still continue to search for the answers. • Our picture of the universe has changed dramatically since the time of Galileo. Before, we understand that the universe had no beginning but now we know it has a beginning. Humans have always been fascinated by what is “out there”. And it has led them to ask big questions about our own existence.
  55. 55. 61
  56. 56. 62
  57. 57. Up Next…
  58. 58. The Privileged Planet: “how our place in the Cosmos is designed for discovery” • Part 1: The Origin of Life: Created with a Purpose- Creations and Plans • Part 2: Beyond Imagination: A Gift From Space- Design • Part 3: Beyond Imagination: The Expanding Universe- Power and Glory • Part 4: Within our Planet’s Atmosphere- Life and Death • Part 5: Universal laws and Principles- law of God 64
  59. 59. The Privileged Planet: “how our place in the Cosmos is designed for discovery” • Part 6: The Plant and Animal Kingdom- Relationship • Part 7: Inside our Human Body- Mechanisms and Ways • Part 8: At the Bottom of the Sea- Darkness and Light • Part 9: A Journey to the Invisible World- Sin and Its results • Part 10: New Earth: The Center of the Universe- Second Coming, Millennium and Restoration 65

×